Comments of the Week: Kirk Cameron

There’s no doubting this week’s Comment of the Week. Burnsy provided you with the filet mignon of mockable stories, and it was immediately knocked out of the park. You may have heard that Kirk Cameron has yet another cheap and evangelical movie that your aunt will see, and that because no one affiliated with Kirk Cameron knows how to Internet Properly, Facebook marked that junk as spam. As you’ll see, Cameron dramatically posted a picture of tape with “facebook” written on it (nice work, Belinda) covering his mouth because CENSORSHIP and it is his God-given right to spread His word. Anyone else feel uncomfortable reading capitalized ‘His’? Regardless, the thread became the hottest place for you guys.
TheLordsCloaca: I amb deaf and used the captions. Strange speaking words on his part leave me angry and confused to what means the story. I now worship Satan as burning anal pain is easier to understand jesus.
I won’t act like I’m not mostly picking this because of Cloaca, but the spambot tone and deaf part certainly didn’t hurt.
From the same thread, here is this week’s Comment of the Week:
robopanda: Is the tape to keep the cocks out?
Sweet lord, robopanda. With the first and the best comment, you at once kickstarted and shut down the thread. May you and your family enjoy the everlasting fame this comment deserves. As you may have diligently read in last week’s thread, your prize is a poorly photoshoped scene of your choosing. Description limited to 140 characters. Include it in the comments below or contact me on Twitter (I always find a plug). To the rest: remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, the winner will receive a 1988 Chevy C/K filled with scrap metal and Snapple bottles.
I think we sufficiently be the RIPD one joke into the ground that it deserved an honorable mention.
*beat
Starting the week off right.
James from DFW: Look I’m not political, but WTF does Obama have to do with this? You’re just pissed because you can’t pick the winners….
Kazoshay: Obama said Wolverine could have been him 35 years ago.
+1 to Kazoshay.
Someone ripped off robopanda’s comment on thesuperficial version of the KC story. I wanted to attack them, especially after they were praised for it, but I didnt want to sign up. So I am tattling.
First they came for robopanda, and I said nothing, because they probably want me to think up another username..
Okay, this was legit.
The Sensitive Finger: In summation: Carolla isn’t racist, but is an unhappy asshole that tells the same stories over and over.
Main Entry: co·me·di·an
Pronunciation: kə-ˈmē-dē-ən
Function: noun
I enjoyed this.
No.1 Gruden Grinder
I have no idea who either of these people are, but I am going to comment anyways because I get an erection from my own unwarranted self-importance.
Chareth Cutestory: “You’re going to like the way you look, I guaran-goddamn-tee it.”
“I don’t know. Why does this suit jacket have, like, 18 buttons?”
“JOS. A BANK AIN’T GOT SHIT ON ME.”
Mixhail: Really hoping that Butt Bongos become the new Twerk videos on Vine.
No one nominates comments except you Vince, why is everyone so hesitant to speak out? WHAT SORT OF COMMENT GESTAPO ARE YOU RUNNING HERE?
Appreciate this hate, fellow hater.
Shop 101: Warm shit on a paper plate must be considered a delicacy in the far east.
Ace Rimmer: A China Giant Screen is the play where everyone hides behind Yao Ming.
I second the Ace nomination, and invite No.1 Gruden Grinder to start nominating his favorites too, or piss up a dirt trail, his choice.
Good on ya, Brian.
Brian Deaton
/weeps
Rawhead Wrecks: All the dead people and kaiju from the first movie come back from the dead in…
Pacific R.I.P.D.
silance
Second. Even the funny punctuation is funny.
Not all have to be funny. Some can just be glorious.
Mixhail
Stinky Pete
Ace Rimmer (channeling Armond White)
Mardukas
That’s funny to me.
Danfish
Eddie Baby
And learning is half the battle.
Same article
Torgo
Seeing that coming from Torgo’s avatar makes it especially enjoyable.
Thanks Martin! I was starting to feel left out. No tearstains on my cravat, though, as I am wearing my lucky bib.
Special Ref Cyphers my Neo:
i’m excited for the scene where, after taking the car, it dies and the helpful but sarcastic local says, “i know what you’re thinking. why oh why didn’t i take the BLUE car”
