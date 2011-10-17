Comments of the Week: October 9th – 16th

This was our first week with the new commenting system. We’ve still got some upgrades to come with that, and at some point we may be able to decide our Comments of the Week winner through voting, but for now, we’re still stuck with the old method. Once again, the way that works is, you nominate your favorite comments throughout the week by copy and pasting them into the comments section below. You can always find the CoTW link on the sidebar to your right, or linked at the bottom of Morning Links.
Now then. I had to give Chareth Cutestory the nod this week for his comment in the post about the lady who sued Drive for not being enough like Fast and Furious. This is just an effective visual.
Chareth Cutestory says:
*smash cut to trial*
“Your Honor, please. Mr. Gosling should not be allowed to bring a kitten onto the witness stand.”
“…I’ll allow it.”
“But he even put a tiny little scorpion jacket on it!”
*bangs gavel*
“CASE DISMISSED.”
Meanwhile, showing what FilmDrunk is all about, Bubb Rubb gets the assist by creating the Photoshop:
Elsewhere, if I could award Comments of the Week to an entire thread, it would be Kirk Cameron’s birthday picture thread by a mile. This is just glorious:
Jessolido says: “Footlongs are for closers, Belinda!”
Larry says: His sister wives aren’t much to look at, but goddammit, when Kirk says sammich, he gets sammich.
Morton Salt says: If he were any f*cking good at this he would’ve only needed two footlongs, tops. Maybe a few fish.
ChinoMoreno says: He’s partaking in the Eucharist. Subway: Eat Flesh.
Larry
“Would you like a beverage with that, sir?”
“Mountain Dew. I want my unction EXTREME.”
“Got it. For your sandwiches, should we toast the host?”
SimonPhoenixAZ says: Give us this day our daily bread…. foot long whole wheat bread. And women must wait for the man to eat first. It’s in the bible, Belinda, don’t give me that look.
GenePoolParty says: I heard banana peppers are proof of intelligent design.
Paultera says: Susan! I said no more phallic foods in the office unless it was designed by God and disproves evolution. God doesn’t want your evil homosexual shapes tempting me. Not again. Get in the corner with the trash.
Oh, there’s Belinda with the cake. Thank you, Belinda. See, Susan? Belinda understands the importance of heterosexual foodstuffs. Now, I’ll just blow these flaming- GOD DAMN IT, BELINDA!
That entire thing was just delightful. I wish I’d used that for our caption contest. Meanwhile, I didn’t notice when I wrote the initial post, but Kirk Cameron just turned 42, and there were 42 inches of sandwich on that table. I don’t know if that’s just coincidence, or the DORKIEST EVENT IN HUMAN HISTORY.
I’m not sure what the context for this next one, but I’m not sure it matters.
Morton Salt says: Racial stereotypes aside, I’ve often wondered whether or not Seal is a good swimmer.
I cried tears of joy.
From This NY Post cover really says it all:
Larry says: A Wall Street Dance Off would be cooler. Step Up to the Street indeed.
From the new Rum Diary poster — hey, hipsters, stop trying to make high waists happen.
Dingus says: I prefer the term “gunt wraps”, thank you very much.
From Real-life superhero arrested for breaking up a Juggalo fight:
Stinky Pete:
Although Fodor “has been advised to observe and report incidents to 911, he continues to try and resolve things on his own.”
F*cking dragnets, how do they work?
From Javier Bardem is your new Bond villain:
Jessolido says: “Do you expect me to talk?”
“No, Meester Bund. I esspeck jou to DIE!”
“…what?”
From Saddam look-alike victim of failed kidnapping to make porn.
Larry says: Uday and Qusay Clobber That Pusay.
PIGPEEN says: The Kurd Burglar
From Gina Carano goes Jason Statham all over your ass in Haywire.
Jon_k says: I’m REALLY hoping that Carano’s character is named “Jessica Haywire” to really drive home the B-movie status.
From Boxing duchess holds MMA fights at the Harry Potter castle:
Farthammer says:
Private: “Sir! We have tried everything – mortar fire, guns, grenades…we can’t take Alnwick Castle!”
General: “They’re British MMA-folks. Just try some wrestling and we’ll have that castle stormed in two seconds.”
A good MMA joke is rare, and that one was solid.
Anyway, thanks again for playing along for another week, everyone. You make-a papa smile.
Patty Boots
and
Willy S
Shop 101
Always nice to start the new week on a hateful note.
10.17.11 at 12:25 pm
Willy S
From the first day on set, Hackman was intimidating everyone… berating… name-calling… the whole gamut. Bill Murray always watched it all from an isolated position, with a smug look on his face and arms crossed. Hackman never messed with Bill–except once. You see, there are two big on-set events no one knows about: one day Hackman punched Wes in the face, and on the same day, he punched Bill in the face too…
*POW* Wes tumbles over in a heap of corduroy, wool, and floppy hair, his hands cradling his Gene-punched nose.
Slowly, Hackman walks over to Murray, who seemed to want to intervene but instead just sat in his chair, glowering at Hackman disapprovingly. Hackman gets right in Murray’s face, and *POW* delivers his second schnoz hammer of the day right to Bill’s grill.
“Dammit Gene, what’d you do that for?”
“I’m just making your wish come true, Bill.”
“What? How?”
“I see you sitting over here, watching me all the time. Know what you’re thinking? I do. You’re thinking, ‘I wish Hackman would try that shit on me.’”
Fucking classic.
Gawdamnit, I read this one on my busride home and laughed nice & loud. Now I’m that guy
10.17.11 at 5:46 pm
Assmode
Jessy, I’m only calling him 5/10 because I have seen true comedy. I have the Zookeeper ticket stub to prove it.
Ace Rimmer
Rubin went on to sue Spielberg for suggesting he was monochromatic when he killed all those Jews.
Nightwing says: I normally dont respond to such rubbish. However Vince Mancini is a total idiot. Having beeing spec ops, and knowing what the men and women do for our nation, its appauling the idiots can write things such as this slam. while I may not agree with all of Bruckheimers expoits, this is a story people should know of. or maybe we could let the Horse Soldiers take Vinny along on a mission and see first hand what its like to live in that world for a while. Ahhh the smell of sulphur, the sound of bullets ringing, the procussion of the bombs….those were the days… (NOT) Vinny if you want to slam someone, do it from experience.
The Evil Twin
You know who I’d really like to star in a Transformers movie?
Optimus Prime.
Jessolido:
Shia: “Sorry for spilling my crantini on you and ruining your shirt. But you had bumped into me earlier, so this kinda makes us Even Stev-”
Fat Guy: “YARGLEBARGAHH!!!!!!!!1″
and to be fair everything ending in “YARGLEBARGAHH!!!!!!!!1” was gold in that post.
elle07
Hey baby, you know what they say about drones. We go on and on and on and on.
…and.
Farthammer
“Hey Mav, we could’ve had’em you faGG0t n00b!”
Homo_Erectus
“You can be my buffalo wing man anytime.”
Stallonewolf
This version should be called Summer’s Eve
Second Nightwing because my dad was a horse soldier.
First comes pigpeen with the joke everyone wishes they’d made first:
I pity the drool.
…then comes Donkey Hodey with the joke everyone blond UCLA co-ed wishes she’d posted from a library computer:
Be on the lookout for a black GMC stroller with a red stripe going 15 under the speed limit with its blinker on the whole time.
The zombie is a metaphor, symbolizing the need for Italian stuntmen to unionize.
Second Larry. Best zombie metaphor ever.
Second Donk’s black GMC stroller bit.
Second Stallonewolf on Terrence Howard. I just got that.
Larry
Yike. That girl is bangs away from becoming Thulsa Doom
These were all pretty good but Crow T Robot had my fav…
PRIVATE JOKER, WHY DID YOU JOIN MY BELOVED CORPS?!
Sir, to knit, sir!
SO YOU’RE A KNITTER?!
Sir, yes sir!
LET ME SEE YOUR KNIT AND PURL STITCH!
Sir?
YOU GOT A PURL STITCH? AHHHH *clinkclink* THAT’S A PURL STITCH! NOW LEMME SEE YOUR PURL STITCH!
*clinkclinkclink* Ahhhhhhhh
BULLSHIT YOU DIDN’T CONVINCE ME. YOUR STITCH ISN’T FIT TO HOLD TOGETHER YOUR OWN ASS CHEEKS. WORK ON IT.
Fuck, I’m nom’ing everybody, ain’t I.
(*Whispers*…It’s ’cause I love you.)
Donkey Hodey
Be on the lookout for a black GMC stroller with a red stripe going 15 under the speed limit with its blinker on the whole time.
ChinoMoreno
His sister’s costume is just a simple anchor.
Moneyfire
In Quebec all barfights are known as LaBeoufs.
The Luchador
I always take my shirt off before I pound the beef.
Ace Rimmer
“HELL, I LIKE YOU. YOU CAN COME OVER TO MY HOUSE AND KNIT ME A SWEATER!”
Bobby Big Wheel
YOU CLIMB OBSTACLES LIKE OLD PEOPLE KNIT