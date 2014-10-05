Comments Of The Week Returns, With Schnitzel Bob’s Incredible Matt Lieb Fan Fiction

I know, I know, we haven’t had a Comments of the Week since July, ever since Evan Harold was all “La di da, I have a real job like an adult now, that pays me a ‘salary,’ for doing ‘work,’ I’m soooo coooool.” Major league Jerkburger, that guy. In any case, three months without recognizing your commenters is a real failure as an editor by yours truly. Apologies. Nonetheless, it’s never too late to try again, so I’m trying to get things back on track this week. Below are some of the best from our lengthy hiatus, and as always, NOMINATE FOR NEXT WEEK’S CoTW IN THE COMMENTS BELOW. Bookmark the post if you have to, that’s how I do it. And be sure to stay for Schnitzel Bob’s Matt Lieb fan-fiction. It’s amazing.

Now then.

From Holy Hell, People Are Naming Their Sons Django Now:

Beastmode Ate My Baby: “Django Smith?” “Here.” “Django Jefferson?” “Here.” “Django Leibowitz? Django Leibowitz?” “Um, I think he’s at the orthodontist.” “Thank you, Django. Django Wu?” “Here.”

Mmm, love that slice-of-life, subtle race humor. Of course, as a t-shirt I saw at Fisherman’s Wharf taught me, I heart my h8ers, so I can’t skimp on those, starting in the Box Office Wrap Up back in July, when Dinesh D’Souza’s America came out:

Anthonyjm says: Did this article really murder mouth the Movie America? Clearly must be a libtard

“Murder mouth?” Is that a thing? That’s… not even clever. But it’s true, I am a jerk for badmouthing that movie from the convicted felon.

From my Planet Of the Apes review:

SaysomethingstupidPaul says: What I got from this “review”. 1. You were pissed your free ticket wasn’t in the best section. lolz, you don’t work for the NY Times, this is Buzzfeed dude. 2. You weren’t able to comprehend basic concepts of the film. Herding deer… really? What kind of vegan farm did you grow up on? 3. You didn’t pay attention to anything that happened in the film. (see: entire article, 3rd to last paragraph especially) 4. You hate anything and everything that is part of a brand for that single reason alone as alluded to in your opening. (see: C.A. : Winter Soldier) I’ll give this review a D-. The hipster act doesn’t work so well when you play it straight.

You know, all these “go back to Buzzfeed, hipster” comments really make me wish I’d stayed in my mom’s basement. :-(

From VFX Artists Hate Andy Serkis:

jangles: Finally he begins to toss some shit around. You can only play the chimp so long before it takes over. Serkis checks out, Dunston checks in.

Dunston Checks In references are hard to get away with, but jangles made that work.

From a Boyhood related post:

Power Donut Man says: If I wanted to watch a kid age 12 years, I would have put windows in that box I built in my basement.

Incredible Tulk says: 12 years a slave to one project? Take that, Chiwetel Ejiofor!

Oh, and there should probably be an entire separate section for Schnitzel Bob’s Matt Lieb fan-fiction.

From Lindsay Lohan Pitched Tina Fey A Mean Girls Sequel And You Won’t BELIEVE Something Something: