Comments of the Week: Dildo Fire Edition

After a brief hiatus, Comments of the Week are back! Fortunately, two weeks off results in a mighty fine collection of gut wrenchin’, belly bustin’, knee slappin’ and prostate ticklin’ comments that deserve to be celebrated. As always with these weekly circle jerks, turn your cell phones off and follow my lead.
Thanks to Corey Feldman’s performative virility / rotting psyche, we can all have a good chuckle at his expense.
Larry: Plus he got that belt by winning Fight Club at Neverland Ranch in 1986. 3rd Rule: “Seriously, do *not* talk about Fight Club at Neverland Ranch.”
HairyForeskin: I’m gonna take you to the bank, Ms. Whitney.
The Sperm Bank.
DUN. DUN DUN DUN. DUN.
A dude I take as seriously as Corey Feldman is Kim Jong-un, who in case you forgot, massacred his former lover and a bunch of other people for getting a little too YOLO. It was sad news, and you guys treated it with the respect and solemnity it deserved.
Ragnarok: It’s probably a blessing that they’re back to firing squads. Kim Jong-il would’ve just had her torn apart by panthers.
Larry: Or nailed her in the head with a succession of perfectly-aimed golf balls.
CuriousGeorger: “their immediate families forced to watch”
Yeah but I bet there were blurred out circles covering up all the good parts.
Love the teamwork. I love it more than Farrah Abraham loves smelling like a dumpster behind Victoria’s Secret. It’s okay for me to say that. I’ve studied the court systems and thus am pretty judgmental.
Al: Do you consider yourself a humanist? “I’m pretty human. I think so.”
Fek: Are you a florist? “I LIKE FLOWERS!”
Larry: No “ist” means you hate something. Like, “racist” or “Istanbul.”
Do you consider yourself a botanist? “I like it in the bot!”
Stallonewolf: Do you consider yourself a socialist? “I’m fun at parties. I think so.” Do you consider yourself a pacifist? “Only when that little bastard won’t stop crying.” Do you consider yourself a terrorist? “There was some rectal terroring, sure.”
Patty Boots: “Do you consider yourself a racist?”
“I can be pretty racy. I think so.”
Ace Rimmer: “So what, what’s wrong with being sexy?” “Sex-ist.” She’s like a less self-aware Nigel Tufnel.
Of course, it’s not a Comments of the Week thread without some great Chareth contributions. From the trailer for Escape from Tomorrow:
Chareth Cutestory: I don’t think Floridians know what “shot illegally” means.
And finally, your comment of the week, from Vince’s coverage of how Batman and Captain America saved a cat from a burning building.
Al: Thanks a lot for saving Mr. Swatty-Hissy, the cat no one liked, while leaving Sweet Fluffy Bottom and Bootsie PurrsAlot to die an agonizing death in what I assume was a dildo fire.
Nice going Al—you’re an inspiration to us all. You win a photoshopped scene of your choosing (description under 140 characters). To the rest, remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, we’ll all just wrestle to win.
About time. Dildo fire is the best indy band touring today.
And yet their brother Arcade gets all the press.
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr is back in the saddle! Fuck you, world!
*tosses bottles of antidepressants against wall, puts on red Chuck Taylor scuba fins, swims to Cuba, shoots Castro in the face with a sawed off 12 gauge*
Dor sho gha, America, why do you keep acting like this is so fucking hard? Fuckin’ Rommies, allaya!!!
Jesus. Just hire Larry already.
But then every time I blew Vince to get a COTW nomination I’d have to report it to Filmdrunk HR. Which is a sock puppet that speaks in Willem Dafoe’s voice.
I forget how much I love old Sandler albums.
Sep: So the Old Man finally beat The Goat to death and they use his blood instead of a pig’s this time, eh? Stephen King you a genius!!
Have good mosh pitting at the Prom!
Rawhead Wrecks: They all laughed at me on prom night, too. I didn’t have psychic powers, so I just ran home and cried myself to sleep.*
*after calling everyone a “doo-doo head” and keying every car in the parking lot
Stallonewolf: Reading My Book I Uttered “I Turned 15 Long Ago.” (*solemnly drains Nos can, signals barkeep to bring another*) (*pulls worn photo out of wallet and gazes at it remorsefully*) (*the photo is of Jaden Smith*)
All “nerd” stuff should be written by Fek.
Feklhr:
*spikes in neutron radiation are detected, a red hue forms and turns into the shape of the Great Space Heap Grethor!*
*incoming transmission*
Qaplah, Romulan coddling yIntagh terrans, it is He, The Mighty Feklahr! The Mighty One has reviewed this cinematic movie trailer, and can offer only this to “disenchant” the illusion of what pencil and paper role playing game sessions are truly like.
A. The group gathers at the apartment of the one guy that has a girlfriend. Why? So she can get drunk and act pseudo-nerdy slutty before she goes into the bedroom to watch Sailor Moon.
B. It takes an inordinately long time to smoke up real quick before the game begins. Invariably some asshat turns on the television whilst high and invariably it is a nature show and he and at least one other guy is like, “WHOA, THAT BIRD IS FLYING!”
C. Once everyone is FINALLY corralled and seated, there has to be “the guy” that wants to get drunk. If there is beer on hand, he will insist he wants to do shots. He will fucking whine and bitch and moan like a fucktard until someone takes him to the corner store (this guy never has a car).
D. The people at home get more stoned. The girlfriend comes out and sluts around, especially if it was her boyfriend that took the “booze guy” to the corner store. Acts out fellatio on bong.
E. Booze Guy gets back, he wants to get drunk and wants someone else to get drunk with him. Girlfriend does some weird shit like take a shot using her tits.
F. The Driver of Booze Guy wants to get re-stoned. For some reason this takes FOREVER.
G. Everyone is finally as fucked up as they want to be and seated, it is 3:30 AM. Those assembled get 5 goblins into the first cave before someone wants to go home. Then people start bitching that they want food.
H. The quiet fat guy who has done the most drugs (hiding pills/window pane/etc. from the others), is most ready to play, and has a paladin named “Kahless” strangles everyone, molests dead girlfriend, sets the apartment on fire.
This is why video games were invented, because fuck those guys.
end transmission
*neutron radiation spikes again as Grethor is surrounded by a red hue and then VANISHES.*
Seconded for truthiness.
I laughed too hard at this one:
robopanda ☆
Stallone don’t know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs… THEY’RE GREEDY AND LAZY.
I guess this guy’s main criticism is… the rating? You scare me, horror movie fans.
Utahman 1971: You guys have to be nuts to think this is a great movie rating TV-14 at the most. Scares, where? Nothing in the movie made me jump. Music for jumps is the dumbest thing any director can do and its been done many years now. WOW! The praise for this movie is so annoying. Even some terrible gory horror movies are better than this. This movie is nothing to what “The Exorcist” did. They are putting TV-14 movies in the theaters now, and this one proves it. The rated R was a misprint. Only difference from this movie in the theater and showing on TV is that there was no commercials like on TV. That is terrible. The doll was nothing like chucky. Roll Eyes. No more James Wan movies for me. Bad after watch from his movies.
This comment made me jump.
“Bad after watch” – is it like some kind of movie hangover? I got that from Eraserhead.
I’m not exactly sure why, but this one got me good –
Stinky Pete: This couldn’t be a more obvious AIDS allegory if the crew at Mission Control was shown making a quilt.
AIDS jokes are always funny.
I know it was in the post but I think it deserves to be highlighted. Great hustle from Burnsy on the Miley post:
“There’s an army,” she says at the end of the trailer. “We’re all part of that movement.” And like any horrible movement, the only acceptable next action is to flush.
Second.
From the Juggalo bird thief…
ChinoMoreno: Cracker want a Polly?
Um, I mean, I second that.
Third
Fine: I can’t complain about her brilliance behind the scenes forever:
ChinoMoreno
Cracker want a Polly?
Larry
He ganked that lapel pin from the artist currently known as Ke ha.
It could be the booze talking or the pain from my crushed dick but I wish I’d thought of this:
irishda
Atlas Lugged: Who is John Galt and Where Does He Want This Chair?
From the Atlas Shrugged thread. If Burnsy isn’t making storyboards of this already, I will eat the hat of the first member of the leech class I see.
And these comments silance added in the reply:
Feklhr: The Mighty Feklahr is certain that the wiener should be in the other mouth…
I think I woke up the neighbors laughing too hard at this joke from the Robin Williams Dildo story:
ChinoMoreno
A dork for Mork.
GlennBeckHasAIDS
Tyler Perry is a 9-year old piano prodigy trapped in the body of an adult in “A-Madea-us”
My computer started shaking, the screen went white, and the whole thing collapsed into itself:
Larry
Tyler Perry’s Rule 34: God will make your enema your stool.
2nd that!!
Not here to argue, Al, but I think you mean “prolapse.” Love you long time!
I’m just so tickled that we have an enema/stool winning comment from a porn/butt-plug/fetish post in a dildo-fire-inspired COtW thread.
Should we move any nominations to the new post, or can Evan (The Mighty Feklahr pronounces “Ay-vaughn”) figure it out ok?