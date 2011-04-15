COWBOYS! ALIENS! ROCKET HANDS! OLIVIA WILDE NAKED!

Cowboys and Aliens, the second release (after I Am Number Four) under the newly-reshuffled Dreamworks arrangement, from director John Favreau and the writers of Lost, Iron Man, and Star Trek, opens July 1st. The new, extended trailer hit late last night, and man, between this, Sucker Punch, and Your Highness, 2011 has been a great year for 13-year-old’s wet-dream movies.
DUDE! What if COWBOYS fought ALIENS!
YEAH! And then JAMES BOND was there!
YEAH! And INDIANA JONES!
YEAH! And then what if James Bond had amnesia! And kept gradually remembering what a badass he is, LIKE JASON BOURNE!
YEAH! And what if amnesia Jason James Bond Bourne had to kill the aliens WITH ROCKET HANDS!
LIKE IRON MAN!
YEAH! (*lights frog on fire, shoots it out of potato gun*)
All I’m saying is, one of these aliens better have three tits.
[HD available at Apple]
I’m disappointed that “my wife” wasn’t delivered by Harrison Ford. That had to be on purpose, right?
Also, don’t Brits do the best cowboy accents?
Nah, Sucker Punch was appealing to the inner seven-year-old doodling on the back of a trapper keeper. Cowboys and Aliens appeals to the inner twelve-year-old writing ridiculous stories inside the trapper keeper. There’s a huge difference; you couldn’t have paid me to see Sucker Punch, while I’ll be in line to see Cowboys and Aliens.
Olivia Wilde’s tits or your entire premise can GTFO!
I just want Sam Rockwell to do the whole movie as Zaphod Beeblebrox.
I appreciate the restraint they showed by not naming it Tombstonependence Day.
In response to Danger –
Daniel Craig: I’m your Elderberry.
I swear to god the whole ‘she is naked but in shadow’ shit makes me furious. Full frontal or stop this shit.
Every time I’m naked I drench myself in shadow, but that’s mostly because I’m full of shame.
*punches alien*
Welcome to Yankton, you cocksucker!
Meh. Nerd boner at half chubbs at best.
Yeah, it’s all playin’-grab-ass/shoot-shoot/bang-bang/skeet-skeet/suck-a-few-dicks for “Boom Hand Bond” until he steps on Killy the Kid’s boots at the Spire of Pretentiousness and Self-Fellating Hipstering (Sundance). Then it becomes a little more like what’sa happening hot stuff/Get in there ya big furry oaf, I don’t care what you smell!/HIS NAME WAS ROBERT PAULSON!/Don’t disturb my friend, he’s dead tired..
@davidnowacki:
“Every time I’m naked I drench myself in shadow, but that’s mostly because I’m full of shame.”
If by shame you mean your neighbors fresh grass clippings at 3:00am in their yard, then don’t worry; I do the same thing….