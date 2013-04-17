Crocodile Dundee Wants His Money Back

For the past eight years or so, Australian acting legend and international treasure Paul Hogan has seen his name and reputation dragged through the proverbial kangaroo poop as he has been accused on several occasions of tax evasion. Ultimately, he was never convicted, despite several humiliating attempts by the Aussie government that included serving him right after his mom’s funeral, and he reached an undisclosed settlement with officials after he sued last year for all of the embarrassment and damage to his reputation.
So what does the man who gave us Crocodile Dundee do next? He goes after the people who framed him, that’s what. And he’s starting with his former tax adviser, who Hogan claims stole or “misappropriated” $34 million of his hard-earned coin.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Californian district court documents allege Philip Egglishaw “absconded with or spent all” of Hogan’s millions, in a filing by the actor’s representative, Schuyler “Sky” Moore.
The money was held at the Corner Bank in Lausanne, run by the Geneva firm Strachans which was retained to arrange a series of offshore trusts dealing with his lucrative Crocodile Dundee earnings, The Australian newspaper said. (Via Yahoo!)
Egglishaw is wanted for orchestrating the tax fraud that Hogan was blamed for, as it was alleged that he owed at least $150 million.
