Dark Knight Rises has sold 10 million *fewer* tickets than Tim Burton's 1989 Batman

We all knew ticket inflation was a thing, especially in the age of IMAX and 3D and IMAX 3D, but this, frankly, is shocking. Seriously, I need a new top hat now, it flew off my head and got shredded in the ceiling fan.
The Dark Knight Rises is actually on pace to sell 10 million fewer tickets than Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman.
When Box Office Mojo took the average ticket price for each year and worked backwards from the total box office haul to figure out the raw number of tickets sold for each film, the numbers spoke for themselves. Batman sold an estimated 62,954,600 tickets back in 1989 with an average price of $3.97. The Dark Knight Rises, meanwhile, has sold 50,635,700 tickets to date at an average price of $8.02 per ticket – a 12 million ticket gap.
A ticket gap?! WHERE ARE YOU, JFK, WE NEED YOU NOW MORE THAN EVER! Mmm, history jokes. Anyway, I want to know who saw The Dark Knight Rises for eight bucks, and how they accomplished this. That’s the average? How is that possible? I can’t see a first-run movie for less than 11 bucks. Are there places in the Dust Bowl where a movie costs five bucks and you can get a fine pot roast for a buffalo nickel?
While not an exact science by any stretch of the imagination, the number of tickets sold estimates really put the box office power of successful films into perspective. Numerical amounts like a billion dollars are clearly huge – but when you start thinking about 63 million tickets, one gets a more exact feel for how many people paid to see a film. 63 million means roughly one in four Americans saw Batman at the theater in 1989 (which is again an estimate, some people saw it more than once).
That being said, even Burton’s Batman was no match for The Avengers – Marvel’s superhero dream team has sold 76 million tickets to date, enough to beat both Keaton and Nicholson and Bale and Ledger’s output (The Dark Knight logged an estimated 74 million sales). [Movies.com]
The only flaw I see in their numbers is that The Dark Knight Rises hasn’t yet finished its theater run. It’s at $900 million worldwide right now, and most expect it to cross $1 billion easily by the time it’s finished. Add to that the fact that in 1989, big movies could stay in theaters three months at a time, which isn’t the case anymore. Still, there are approximately 2 billion more people in the world than there were in 1989, and The Dark Knight Rises was an insanely-hyped sequel. It’s a big drop in market share. I’ve been saying this for a while now, and I’m sure part of it is idealistic thinking, but the movie industry has been thinking short term for too long. Studio heads only last a year or two (and like I just said, movies don’t remain in theaters as long), and so naturally, their only concern is squeezing the biggest opening numbers out of sequels, remakes, etc. Which is great for making money in the short term, but if you look at it long term, the film industry needs to make new fans. They’re not building their market, they’re just fighting each other over their shrinking market. There’s a lot more competition these days and a lot more people are content to only go to the movies a few times a year or not at all than there were even a few years ago. To reverse that slide, they’re going to have to do something to change the widespread perception that wide-release movies are out of ideas and it’s just the same recycled bullsh*t on a different day.
At least, that’s two cents from a guy who recycles jokes about his imaginary top hat.
Tickets at my local theater are $5 for first runs. Suck it.
I’ve got a local theater where I saw Prometheus it’s second week for $4. It was at 11 AM, but still.
The projector broke before the show even started, so we got a 3D upgrade for free. Not too shabby.
new jersey clearview cinemas free movie Tuesday. Every seat filled every week. I saw tdkr 3 times for free.
That’s gotta have an impact.
$4 first runs in southeast ohio…
The downside is that you live in New Jersey.
Yeah, I saw it for $5 at a matinee last Friday (to avoid having to be around other humans).
Granted, I specifically went to the cheap theater because I hate the seats in the newer theaters, which seem to be geared at forcing short people’s heads forward at an uncomfortable angle.
TDKR still leads in the “self-inflicted gunshots to the ass by a theatergoer” category, so suck it, Burton!
Wait, shit, that was the Bourne movie. “Lunatics arrested for bringing an arsenal to the theater” category. Same difference.
“Anyway, I want to know who saw The Dark Knight Rises for eight bucks, and how they accomplished this. That’s the average?”
$7.50 Monday matinee. Got to love the suburbs with their low crimes and low low movie prices.
I know the dollar amount taken in from movies is a big eye-catcher but being in the data anlaysis business myself looking at box office success in terms of number of tickets seems like it would introduce fewer assumptions. But then again that’s not the whole story with how succesfull a movie is with movies on demand and DVD sales.
Would be interesting to see what type of data analysis consulting firms or marketing departments create for studios around these types of metrics. Market share, growth, dollars vs tickets/number of movie goers, market segmentation and so forth.
Matinees at my local theaters in Metro Detroit are $5. Night showings are around $10 or so. And I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s so much easier to eventually watch the movie these days. In 1989, your only option was a VHS tape, that you could only rent from Blockbuster (unless you waited an extra year and a half to get your own version). Now, you wait four months and you can buy a DVD, Blu-Ray, digital copy, a holographic implant, and competition from thousands of forms of entertainment. So I can’t say I’m all that surprised that they’re this far behind. Also, it wasn’t as good as the last one. The end.
Detroit: Where the movie costs only five bucks and the muggings are complimentary!
You’re just jealous because they’re about to break ground on Delta City.
You’ve gotta love the fact that real-world Detroit saw Robocop when it hit theatres and said “Fuck, yeah. Something to aim for!”
I look forward to the days when movies are geared entirely toward a single person, who is then sold a ticket at a rate of approximately $230 million.
The Tim Burton Batman was on recently and I didn’t realize how cheesy some of the sequences are. Guess I haven’t seen it in a long time but the use of cartoon special effects (at the beginning “reveal” as he moves through the alley and the spotlight effect during the final fight) were pretty bad
It’s a little cheesy, but i find the movie to be overall more enjoyable than the newer ones.
TDKR has a high level of cheese.
I think the fact that the Joker looks old enough to be my grandpa in that movie takes away from it. If it was Nicholson even from The Shining, it would have helped with some of the cheese. I can’t get past an old man swinging a cane and dancing to Prince. I also don’t really get people saying TDKR had cheese? It didn’t really have any more than the previous two films in the series, I’d say less also because of the more grim, post-apocalyptic storyline.
Actually thinking about it I wish the Tim Burton Batman had more Jack Palance. Maybe he should have played Harvey Dent.
That bell-tower fight goes on for way too long and makes no sense at all.
Also I refuse to believe that Batman built a pair of scissors into the front of his plane “just in case.”
Is it possible that the $8.02 figure excludes IMAX screenings?
Everybody I know made a point of seeing it on a “real” IMAX screen, and most of those cost double or triple the quoted number.
Maybe the number of IMAX tickets is just too small to really impact anything?
Well, over here in Europe you get to pay around 10 Euros for a first run (roughly 12.5 US$) AND usually have to wait a couple weeks longer to see it AND get shitty dubbed versions (at least in some countries). Gee, distributors, really makes you wonder why box office overseas doesn’t compare to domestic, huh?
Around here it’s $15-20 (DKK 90-120) for regular showings. Damn our European sensibilities.
Calm down, Movies.com! Now is not the time for comparing final box-office figures. That comes later
What the hey… I haven’t paid less than $12 for a movie in years. Toronto sucks.
I agree that Toronto sucks, but your movie prices are the least of your problems.
$16 for Dark Knight $18 for Prometheus.
Jimminy H. Christmas – 18 Bucks for Prometheus?? Was that Imax?
Yeah Imax.
File this under, “Nice Things, Why We Can’t Have Them.”
To be fair, if a highly publicized shooting had happened on the premier day of Burton’s Batman, I think it’s numbers would be down too.
$11.50 for IMAX. Thanks, guys that sell furniture.
You must’ve been the guy in the FilmDrunk shirt.
There’s a theater by my house that has matinees for $5, other times for $7.
And the seats are older, which is a blessing when you’re so short the new tall seats hit the top of your head and leave you at an acute angle with the seat bottom.
It’s cool to hate on the Nolan Batman movies these days, but Tim Burton’s Batman was always a dull piece of shit. Everybody fondly remembers Jack Nicholson because none of the other characters have a personality
AMC is $5 bucks before noon on the weekends. My friends and I use $5 as the bar for a movie, The Expendables was a $5 movie (barely) while The Avengers was a movie to pay full price for and see with a large audience during a normal evening showing.
The theater closest to my house has 5 dollar Wednesdays. 2nd closest theater is only 9 bucks.
You live in California. You’re really surprised that your ticket prices are higher than somewhere in the Midwest?
I saw it at the IMAX for $9. We’ve got half-off days at one of the Hollywood theatres, and the matinee is $7.50
We may buttrape strangers, but we ain’t gettin’ buttraped at no mov-ee show. *takes out chaw wad, sticks in on the wall*
Downtown Chicago: Ticket prices average about $11-12 depending on the theater.
30 miles west, in Aurora, Illinois (which is a suburb of Chicago, excellent), there’s a theater that shows afternoon matinees for $4.25.
Cities vs. small towns, evening weekend prices vs. matinee prices… I guess that averages out, eventually.
$18 for AVX but at least you get to select your seats and not wait in line with the other suckers, even on opening weekend. Middle-middle, baby!
I think you can no longer compare amount of tickets sold because the price of movie tickets have gone up SOOO much, especially in big cities. That eats into casual movie goers who may decide to do something cheaper or free instead, and it cuts into repeat viewers. You would have to be in LOVE with the movie now in order to see it again, especially IMAX, where you are paying like ~18 bucks.
Its not like we’re talking about a movie made in the 50s. In 1989, 4 bucks wasn’t some back breaking price, especially when VCRs were costing hundreds or thousands of dollars.
What makes it even more amazing in my eyes is the fact Tim Burton’s Batman didn’t even get a fraction of the PR Nolan’s TDKR has gotten. When you’re convinced the homicidal maniac who’s blowing everyone away in the theater you’re at is part of the show, you’re totally in people’s heads as a director. Talk about great expectations…
And, from Day 1 TDKR premiered, you just couldn’t get away from it, no matter whether you were running, or ducking, or cowering behind your seat. It was everywhere, and was all anyone could talk about. Yet, Burton still outsells Nolan. Go figure. And he didn’t even have Johnny Depp to piggyback on back then. So much for the old saying “all PR is good PR”, eh?
Haha! Just look at these awesome alternate cartoon endings for TDKR, wonder how the audience would have reacted to those had they been played in the cinema… :D
This is what happens when you dance with the devil in the pale moon light.
It’s a shame that movie dialogue is even worse than it was in 1989. Nicholson’s lines in that movie alone are dark comedy gold. I could watch the I’m glad youre dead scene over and over. It never gets old!
