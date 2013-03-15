Dave Bautista Will Play Drax The Destroyer In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

As Vince had previously written, Conan star Jason Momoa was the frontrunner for the role of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. However, there were complications with getting that deal done, and as the Hollywood Reporter points out: “Momoa was pegged as the man for the gig in February by online geek blogs — prematurely, it turns out.” Shots fired, bros.

Anyway, director James Gunn and Co. went back to the drawing board to select an actor with the physical attributes to play the gigantic green warrior on a quest to kill the titan Thanos, and it wasn’t that difficult because former WWE Champion Dave Bautista was like, “Hey, I’m gigantic” and Marvel was like, “Sweet, bro.”

Bautista has been in the mix for the part since late last year, competing with actors such as Isaiah Mustafa, Patrick Wade and Jason Momoa. Bautista now becomes the second actor after Chris Pratt to join the project, which has ties to The Avengers and will connect to other Marvel movies. (Via THR)

That obviously leaves three roles to fill, including the voices for Groot and Rocket Raccoon, as well as the female Guardian, Gamora, who is green and wears very little clothing. So with that, I thought I’d make a casting suggestion for Marvel…