David Fincher Set To Direct A Remake Of The Seminal Ashton Kutcher Classic ‘Jobs’

Remaking recent movies is all the rage in Hollywood these days, and now a prestige director is getting in on the game. Director David Fincher, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is set to direct an Aaron Sorkin script about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Of course, they’ll have some pret-tay, pret-tay big shoes to fill trying to differentiate their film from Ashton Kutcher’s seminal performance in 2013’s jOBS. I have to double check this, but I think that one was nominated for 11 Academy Awards including “#1 Grandpa.”
Fincher is in early talks to helm the untitled film based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of the Apple co-founder, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. If a deal comes together, the film would reunite the director with Oscar-winning Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin, who recently finished the adaptation, and Social Network producer Scott Rudin. Mark Gordon and Guymon Casady also are producing.
Open Road’s 2011 film Jobs, starring Ashton Kutcher, grossed just $35 million worldwide. But the Sorkin-penned project is considered a much more high-profile project due to the pedigree of those involved and the popularity of Isaacson’s book, for which he obtained unrivaled access to Jobs during the last years of his life. [THR]
I do love the idea of getting a guy like Aaron Sorkin, who writes lines like “I have a blog?!” and a 20-something character who was just figured out the difference between read and unread text messages, penning the screenplay for a biopic about a technological demigod. This is sure to be a feast of unnecessarily expository jargon dialog.
And if they could get Jonah Hill to play the Josh Gad part, that would really bring this thing full circle. It’d be like Jack Nicholson starring in a remake of Heathers.
Are you saying Christian Slater is a K-Mart Jack Nicholson?
More like Christian Slater was doing a K-Mart Jack Nicholson impression in Heathers
My opinion on remakes (or retreading ground artistically in general) is that it’s okay if it wasn’t done all too well the first time around. Which would be the case with jOBS, but not iSteve, the great FunnyorDie biopic they did last year.
Still waiting for a remake of the classic 80’s hit “Gymkata”, myself.
To be fair, it’s not a remake. ‘Jobs’ was based on interviews and research by that film’s writer. This production is based on the Walter Isaacson ‘authorized’ biography. Sorkin’s been tied to writing the biog adaptation for as long as news was hanging around regarding the Kutcher vehicle. So it’s more a case of Deep Impact and Armageddon than it being a remake.
Once again, Vince’s admirable full-on commitment to satire sails right over a reader’s head. Sometimes people need a little help, like so: [www.youtube.com]
Followed by Th3 Social N3twork 3: B3yond Twitt3r Dom3?
You know a film is terrible when some director immediately is like, “Oh, no. I’ve got to fix this NOW.”
Will Trent Reznor use GarageBand to make the soundtrack?
I’m surprised that someone who hates the internet as much as Sorkin would want to take on such an internet bait subject. Can’t wait to see how many people he alienates during the press tour!
He wrote The Social Network, so it’s interesting to see how interested he is in these new-fangled technologies that are ruining society.
Taco- I thought the same thing. He just rocked a biographical piece about a technological demigod. Why not another?
Well, I expect it will be kind of like the Social Network in that he’s mainly interested in how shady and kind of shifty these people are which just reaffirms his belief that the internet and newfangled technology was birthed from assholes to be consumed by assholes.
I agree with what dissident said (Wait, what?).
The screenplay will be such that it will be indistinguishable from any biopic of a megalomaniac.
Plus, doesn’t he also write or produce the Newsroom which is apparently more about love triangles, but even while people are triangling, they be textin’, emailin’ Skypein’ Googlin’ and bloggin’. I might have left out a few in’s.
@OhMyBalls don’t ever compare that curly headed fuck to Steve Jobs.
Now those infants will know the pain I feel when Hollywood reboots classics from my youth.
It’s about fucking time, what has it been a year?
I was pleasantly surprised by Ashton’s uncanny portrayal of the nihilism inherent in the 1990’s button-up sweater vest, politely tattered and a sickly brown just like all our souls.
The most boring thing done often in movies is a guy sitting in front of a keyboard.
I can only assume that studios just really like free Apple shit.
Will Ashton be replaced by Sean Friday?
Jesse Eisenberg will play Jobs. Search your feelings. You know it to be true.
I could see this done as a House of Cards style breaking the fourth wall.
Make it a thriller.
You know, I thought there wasn’t a way you could make me want to see a Steve Jobs biopic any less. But being directed by Fincher would do it.
Fincher, a few months from now: “After an extensive search for an actor to play Steve Jobs, and despairing of every finding someone who could truly convey the tortured genius of the computer world, I was about to give up this project. Then, a young actor sent me a ‘show reel’ of an apparently amateur movie in which he played Jobs. It was such an uncanny portrayal that I instantly knew he was the man to star in MY film. Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce my leading man, Ashton Kutcher.”
That was worth it just for the Gad/Heathers line.