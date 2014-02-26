David Fincher Set To Direct A Remake Of The Seminal Ashton Kutcher Classic ‘Jobs’

Remaking recent movies is all the rage in Hollywood these days, and now a prestige director is getting in on the game. Director David Fincher, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is set to direct an Aaron Sorkin script about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Of course, they’ll have some pret-tay, pret-tay big shoes to fill trying to differentiate their film from Ashton Kutcher’s seminal performance in 2013’s jOBS. I have to double check this, but I think that one was nominated for 11 Academy Awards including “#1 Grandpa.”

Fincher is in early talks to helm the untitled film based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of the Apple co-founder, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. If a deal comes together, the film would reunite the director with Oscar-winning Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin, who recently finished the adaptation, and Social Network producer Scott Rudin. Mark Gordon and Guymon Casady also are producing. Open Road’s 2011 film Jobs, starring Ashton Kutcher, grossed just $35 million worldwide. But the Sorkin-penned project is considered a much more high-profile project due to the pedigree of those involved and the popularity of Isaacson’s book, for which he obtained unrivaled access to Jobs during the last years of his life. [THR]

I do love the idea of getting a guy like Aaron Sorkin, who writes lines like “I have a blog?!” and a 20-something character who was just figured out the difference between read and unread text messages, penning the screenplay for a biopic about a technological demigod. This is sure to be a feast of unnecessarily expository jargon dialog.

And if they could get Jonah Hill to play the Josh Gad part, that would really bring this thing full circle. It’d be like Jack Nicholson starring in a remake of Heathers.