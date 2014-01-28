David Gordon Green Profiles Nic Cage’s Weird Beard In ‘Joe’ (Trailer)

Director David Gordon Green is simultaneously known for thoughtful indie fare like George Washington and All the Real Girls, and for high concept comedy like Pineapple Express and Your Highness. One look at Nic Cage’s weird dyed beard is enough to convince you that Joe is the former. Premiering at TIFF last year, Joe follows an unlikely friendship between a weird loner played by Cage, and an abused teenager played by Mud‘s Tye Sheridan. Sheridan was incredible in Mud, so much so that he probably would’ve gotten a best supporting actor nom if more people had seen Mud, and if there was less competition in that category. Though Oscar tends to like little girls much more than little boys. People let him get away with it because he doesn’t have genitals.
Joe is still waiting for a US release date, but in the meantime you can watch the trailer. I like when Nic Cage says “I know what keeps me alive is restraint.” It’s like he’s playing a bizarro world Nic Cage.
Sidenote: Is it just me or is the sound mix on this terrible?
Oui?
I’m in. I assume this will be available on Netflix before I ever hear it mentioned at a major theater. Maybe it will get picked up by the local indie place.
I hope the next Southern gothic film skips the subtley and is titled COFFEE.
Meth teeth does well for all South based movie productions.
I wondered what happened to Dexter.
The only beard I want to see Nic Cage in is one of bees.
nice.
Isn’t Cage due for a good movie? Kick Ass was a while ago. This one looks like, you know where it’s going but it will probably be cool when you get there.
Much like everyone of his publicists throughout the years, i will spend an hour and a half waiting for Nic Cage to snap.
Drive Angry was hilarious. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
I assumed that movie he did with John Cusack a year ago would have been good but it instantly disappeared into obscurity
The mix IS bad. And it looks like it was made on Windows Movie Maker.
Actually looks pretty good, although that might just be relief because I was afraid it was a remake of Joe with Peter Boyle
I’m looking forward to when the internet remixes this as the dramatic story of a love triangle between men of different ages.
The Mighty Wrecklahr is certain that Nic Cage is composed of grizzly atoms.
Actually, that movie looks pretty fucking awesome.
A really weird interpretation of Al from Home Improvement. But hey, why not.
Isn’t there an old saying about something like “The faker Cage looks, the more genuine he actually is”