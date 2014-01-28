David Gordon Green Profiles Nic Cage’s Weird Beard In ‘Joe’ (Trailer)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Director David Gordon Green is simultaneously known for thoughtful indie fare like George Washington and All the Real Girls, and for high concept comedy like Pineapple Express and Your Highness. One look at Nic Cage’s weird dyed beard is enough to convince you that Joe is the former. Premiering at TIFF last year, Joe follows an unlikely friendship between a weird loner played by Cage, and an abused teenager played by Mud‘s Tye Sheridan. Sheridan was incredible in Mud, so much so that he probably would’ve gotten a best supporting actor nom if more people had seen Mud, and if there was less competition in that category. Though Oscar tends to like little girls much more than little boys. People let him get away with it because he doesn’t have genitals.

Joe is still waiting for a US release date, but in the meantime you can watch the trailer. I like when Nic Cage says “I know what keeps me alive is restraint.” It’s like he’s playing a bizarro world Nic Cage.

Sidenote: Is it just me or is the sound mix on this terrible?

