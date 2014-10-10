David Spade’s ‘Joe Dirt’ Sequel Is Happening

Back in April, David Spade got his hardcore fans at the Happy Madison cool kids table all worked up when he said that not only had he finished writing a sequel to his 2001 comedy Joe Dirt, but he was working on an exclusive deal with the online streaming service Crackle. Obviously, the deal made perfect sense, he explained in his Reddit AMA, because Columbia Pictures, owned by Sony Pictures, produced Joe Dirt and Crackle is owned by Sony. If that’s not synergy, then why do I have this Jack Donaghy-sized erection right now? Anyway, good news for anyone who has been suffering for the last 13 years, wondering whether or not Spade would answer the zero questions he left us with at the end of Joe Dirt – the sequel is a go.
Like the original film, the sequel was co-written by Spade and Fred Wolf, and the latter will also take over directing duties for Dennie Gordon. Needless to say, Spade and Crackle are overflowing with quotes from a PR statement.
“I’m beyond stoked that Joe Dirt will finally hit the screens again on Crackle. I’ve been sleeping in this wig for years and it will be nice to wear it in the daytime again.”
“David Spade had a fresh and unique vision for Joe Dirt 2 that he could have brought anywhere and we couldn’t be happier that he brought it to Crackle for a first-of-its-kind, worldwide release,” said Eric Berger, Crackle GM and Sony EVP Digital Networks. “The original film has been a longtime viewer favorite, ranking among the most viewed in our library, and we decided to produce and distribute the sequel as a feature for fans everywhere.” (Via Deadline)
Ten bucks says that “fresh and unique” means that Joe Dirt learns he has a brother or sister (probably a twin) that he never knew about, so he sets out to find that person (presumably played by Andy Dick or Rob Schneider) and in the process trades in his Eddie Money jams for all new 90s hits. I could be way off, but that prediction feels like it could be 100 percent accurate. Whatever, just make sure this shirt returns with him…
Oh glorious Friday! Thank you Mr. Burns!
This is like having the opportunity to bang Lindsay Lohan. I know I shouldn’t. I know I’ll be ashamed of myself. I know I’ll probably end up with some really nasty disease.
But I know there’s no way I can resist.
exactly! BRING ON THE CRABS!
“I’m Joe. Where’s the throw up??”
Is it too soon to make this a gender-flipped reboot?
Turns out Spade was a girl the whole time.
Problem solved.
“Queer? Is this queer?”
Fuckin’ Aces. Spade is all right, you ignorant trolls. Think – for a second (as, I’m sure you’re limited) – about comic genius. Really. Think about it. Do you idiots have ANY idea how much this kid made by just being a dick? One of the best actors of our generation.
Huh? Spade isn’t even the best actor born July 22nd 1964…that honor goes to John Leguizamo.
Spade is selling us the good stuff.
I can’t wait until they use “crash into me” again by Dave. Dave Matthews, hardcore fans call him Dave.
Life’s a garden man….Dig it!
But will Kid Rock be available?!
I instinctively want to shit all over Joe Dirt but then I see that god damn Linda Lovelace shirt and remember that movie was pretty damn alright
“Ten bucks says that “fresh and unique” means that Joe Dirt learns he has a brother or sister (probably a twin) that he never knew about, so he sets out to find that person (presumably played by Andy Dick or Rob Schneider) and in the process trades in his Eddie Money jams for all new 90s hits. I could be way off, but that prediction feels like it could be 100 percent accurate. Whatever, just make sure this shirt returns with him…”
You got it half right. He does have a twin sister. Played by Emily Ratajkowski. She is a lesbian who is trying to win back her lover(played by Kate Upton). Joe tries to help her to do but keeps screwing up andafter many wacky adventures including accidentally getting captured by a mob boss played by Natalie Dormer he manages to help her get back with her girlfriend
Joe Dirt did have a sister.
“That’s why dad named you Joe Dirt instead of Nunamaker!”
Look kids, a fallen star*
*I realize he fell a long time ago
Cool shit!!!
Can we start this game more often? You take a shitty sequel, reboot, remake or adaptation and everyone tries to guess what the movie is going to be about.
I cannot lie, I’m pretty excited about this.
“alright, alright you broken record!”
but at the end of the movie he had a new wig surgically attached….
‘Joe you’re living in a broom closet’
“Yeah, I got a couple of places”