‘Deniro Facebook’ is your new single-serving Tumblr

I’m not usually in the habit of featuring single-serving Tumblrs (translation: please don’t send me yours, unless it’s really, really good), simply because there are so many great ones. Moustair, Manbabies, SelleckWaterfallSandwich… the list goes on and on, truly. But not since Asians Doing Christopher Walken Impressions has there been such an enjoyable repository of uber-specific celebrity worship. Internet, meet DeniroFacebook, a place to find all the best and worst versions of a specific facial expression associated with Robert Deniro. It’s a wonderful time to be alive.

BONUS: Here’s Andy Serkis’s Deniro face!

Andy Serkis, what an actor! Of course, he did his with the help of an animation team at WETA, but he doesn’t think that should mean he should be evaluated any differently than the other competitors.

[http://denirofacebook.tumblr.com/]