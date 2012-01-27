‘Deniro Facebook’ is your new single-serving Tumblr

I’m not usually in the habit of featuring single-serving Tumblrs (translation: please don’t send me yours, unless it’s really, really good), simply because there are so many great ones. Moustair, Manbabies, SelleckWaterfallSandwich… the list goes on and on, truly. But not since Asians Doing Christopher Walken Impressions has there been such an enjoyable repository of uber-specific celebrity worship. Internet, meet DeniroFacebook, a place to find all the best and worst versions of a specific facial expression associated with Robert Deniro. It’s a wonderful time to be alive.
BONUS: Here’s Andy Serkis’s Deniro face!
Andy Serkis, what an actor! Of course, he did his with the help of an animation team at WETA, but he doesn’t think that should mean he should be evaluated any differently than the other competitors.
Rick Santorum is doing the Gandolfini
You pokin’ at me? You pokin’ at me?
On PacinoFacebook, we all scowl at the cock-a-roaches.
I’ve been doing it wrong? Usually I just do huge rails of coke and scream at anything that’s even slightly annoying. Sorta like Bill Burr.
Santorum’s such a wuss, if he weren’t such a Catholic, they would make him the protagonist in an Indie movie. He’s about as un-Deniro as one can be.
Not to be confused with Dinar O-Face, the Tumblr that features Persians coming into money.
Santorum tried to do a Deniro face but he didn’t want to upset the old women with canes in the audience.