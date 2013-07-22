RIP, Dennis Farina (1944-2013)

God must be casting a mob movie in Heaven, because a month after he took James Gandolfini, we’ve lost 69-year-old Dennis Farina. I know that’s a horrible lede, but there’s no non-crappy way to report such crappy news.
The death was reported by Farina’s publicist, and it appears he died “suddenly” of a blood clot in his lung at his home in Scottsdale. Farina, who had three sons and six grandchildren, was divorced but survived by Marianne Cahill, “the love of his life for 35 years.”
Born on Leap Day in 1944 (about half a year older than my dad), Farina was one of those memorable-faced character actors who showed up everywhere and always did a great job. He played a lot of cops, including a detective on Law & Order, which makes sense considering he spent 18 years in the Chicago Police Department’s burglary division from 1967 to 1985. I get excited just imagining his sarcasm-drenched interrogation style.
Some of my favorite Farina roles include Cousin Avi in Snatch (“F*ckin’ London!”), Karen Sisco’s cop father in Out of Sight (“That’s a nice hat, do you have another one that says ‘Undercover’?”), and Jimmy Serrano in Midnight Run, all of which are non-negotiable must-sees. God damn I love Out of Sight.
RIP, Dennis Farina, you salty old bastard.
The Best of Jimmy Serrano.
Bad food, worse weather, LONDON!
Here’s one of my favorites of his, from Out of Sight, though I can’t seem to get it to load.
Get Shorty.
The best.
I heart you so effing much Burnsy.
“Don’t you puke on my shoes, Harry.”
I thought this was Get Shorty.
Nevermind. I’m an idiot.
Hey Bones, look at me.
Serrano’s got the disks.
He was always the best part of questionable movies, like in Big Trouble or Stealing Harvard.
R.I.P.D. Dennis Farina. R.I.P.D.
‘Anything to declare?’
‘Yeah, don’t go to England.’
R.I.P. Farina. I always loved you.
What a great character actor. They don’t make ’em like that anymore.
F*ck you, f*ckball. :(
They say the fucking smog is the reason you have such beautiful sunsets.
Farina was meant to be an Elmore Leonard character. That’s why he’s so good in Get Shorty and Out of Sight. Too bad.
This. Damn it, he should have been on Justified.
Out of Sight was such a great movie it even made J-Lo likeable.
I loved him in Get Shorty.
Crime Story. Definitely watching some Crime Story tonight. Anybody else a fan? Produced by Michael Mann, directed by Abel Ferrara….rad old 1960’s cop show (but from the 80s). And surprisingly violent for being on NBC.
RIP to the god.
Yes, I was a big fan when it aired. Shame it didn’t catch an audience. It’s proof that Dennis Farina could play a good guy and do it well.
not the most important thing at the moment but I think it was an FBI shirt not hat, love that line though, makes me want a shirt that says undercover now..
Awful news. I feel like stabbing someone in the heart with a pencil.
“Sit down and shut up you big bald fuck!” or the best hailing of a taxi ever: “The fucking airport!” Did every one of his lines end with an exclamation point?
Yes, exactly right.
[www.youtube.com]