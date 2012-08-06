Derp: Lindsay Lohan & Charlie Sheen sign for Scary Movie 5

It’s been 12 years since the first Scary Movie and six years since the last installment (Scary Movie 4), but Dimension is determined to relaunch the franchise that gave us Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg (as the fifth and sixth credited screenwriters on Scary Movie, respectively). Seltzer, Friedberg, and all the Wayans brothers are gone now (in favor of Undercover Brother‘s Malcolm Lee), but fans of the franchise will be relieved to know that Scary Movie 5 still have stunt casting and lazy pop culture jokes from 18 months ago. I MEAN WHAT’S UP WITH LINDSAY LOHAN, YOU GUYS, AM I RIGHT??
While no offer had been made to Lohan as of early July, we hear now that she has officially signed on.
Her rep said that, “as of right this moment,” she had not inked a deal, but all insiders are in agreement that she is definitely doing the movie.
Sources also say that the ever-comebacking Charlie Sheen, despite being uncomfortably killed off in Scary Movie 4, will be back for the next sequel, which is being touted as a complete reboot of the franchise and is due in theaters Jan. 11, 2013. [EOnline]
Well hopefully we’ll have developed a time machine by January, 2013 to take viewers back to 2010 when those jokes were still funny. God, what happened to the spoof movie? Leslie Nielsen needs to rise from the grave and slap the sh*t out of everyone involved in this, Airplane style.
And just to make it extra relevant, the “plot” is a parody of Black Swan:
The story in “Scary Movie 5” involves the dance world, with a snooty, aloof, imperious, and oversexed French director of a dance company named Pierre putting on a huge production. Jody, a Caucasian late-20’s mother of two and her late-20’s African American friend Kendra are both vying for the lead in the production. Jody’s extremely controlling former dancer mother is determined that Jody will have the brilliant career that eluded her. The highly skilled mid-30’s Diva veteran dancer with the company, Heather Daltry, gets cut from the production and goes berserk. [casting notice, via Vulture]
Get it??? It’s Black Swan, but one of the dancers is African American! And there’s a French guy named “Pierre!” Goodness, how do they ever think of this stuff?? I hope there’s also a pugnacious Irishman named Paddy, a German named Fritz, and a sailor who swears a lot, just to round out the list of stereotypes from the twenties. Say, pally, have you evah noticed how much these colored fellas love to dance? Why I know me a colored fella, loves dancin’ more than a Chinaman loves a bargain! Damnedest thing I evah hoid!
I hope there’s also a pugnacious Irishman named Paddy, a German named Fritz…
If they start ripping off Top Secret, I will stab someone.
Top Secret is waaaay to subtle for these guys to rip off.
Well considering Vincent Cassel is a walking parody of French assholery, uh, good luck effectively parodying him
A reboot of a
Hm, well that was unfortunate. What I MEANT to ask was: A reboot of a parody of a satire? How many levels of hell down are they planning on taking this franchise?
This movie is going to require more insurance than the biggest of big budget action movies.
Well, hopefully they’ll have had adequate time to come up with some Penn State jokes by the time it’s released.
A reboot of the franchise? What the fuck does that even mean? Are they going to spoof the original Scream again? (Side note – I might actually watch that if they did.)
Makes it so much easier to ignore them both when they work together.
Charlie Sheen is looking scary.
Black Swan?! We’ve had six years worth of horror movies since the last one and that’s the main movie they’re spoofing?
You’re supposed to keep Vinz Clortho and Zuul away from each other.
Vinz Clortho and Zuul… they were the comedy team that used to work Harrahs back in the 70’s right?
I am the keymaster…
