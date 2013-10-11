Did Shia LaBeouf Get His Ass Kicked In London For Filming A Puking Girl???

Notice that I’ve used not one, not two, but THREE question marks to ask the question in this headline, as this is a post about something that is being reported by a questionable source, and I’m less-inclined to believe that it’s true. You know, in case any overzealous PR types are out there getting ready to pounce. That said, there’s a rumor today that Shia LaBeouf was hanging out in Leicester Square while in England to film Fury, and he may have been beaten up by a local.

According to The Sun (Via Yahoo! UK), LaBeouf and a friend were walking along a merry ol’ street when they spotted two girls comforting their vomiting friend. LaBeouf allegedly began recording the girl’s pukefest as the girls yelled at him to stop, when another man came over and MADE. HIM. STOP.

The star began filming them on his phone, and when the ladies told him to leave them alone a stranger intervened. When LaBeouf started filming him too, the man punched him in the face and kicked him in the groin. Security guards from a near-by nightclub charged over to the scene and separated the scrapping men before Shia and his friend ran away. The police were not called. Ash hilariously told The Sun: “I only realized it was Shia after he’d been beaten up. If I’d known, I’d have let him film me as much as he liked. I have a massive crush on him.” (Via Yahoo! UK)

I don’t even know how much money I’d pay for a video of someone kicking LaBeouf in the balls. Three figures at least, but it’d still be worth millions. Although, nothing will ever, ever, ever beat the guy who yelled, “Where’s Bumblebee now?” after kicking LaBeouf’s ass in Vancouver. I guess the moral of the story here is that people like trying to beat the crap out of Shia LaBeouf.