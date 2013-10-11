Did Shia LaBeouf Get His Ass Kicked In London For Filming A Puking Girl???

Notice that I’ve used not one, not two, but THREE question marks to ask the question in this headline, as this is a post about something that is being reported by a questionable source, and I’m less-inclined to believe that it’s true. You know, in case any overzealous PR types are out there getting ready to pounce. That said, there’s a rumor today that Shia LaBeouf was hanging out in Leicester Square while in England to film Fury, and he may have been beaten up by a local.
According to The Sun (Via Yahoo! UK), LaBeouf and a friend were walking along a merry ol’ street when they spotted two girls comforting their vomiting friend. LaBeouf allegedly began recording the girl’s pukefest as the girls yelled at him to stop, when another man came over and MADE. HIM. STOP.
The star began filming them on his phone, and when the ladies told him to leave them alone a stranger intervened. When LaBeouf started filming him too, the man punched him in the face and kicked him in the groin.
Security guards from a near-by nightclub charged over to the scene and separated the scrapping men before Shia and his friend ran away. The police were not called.
Ash hilariously told The Sun: “I only realized it was Shia after he’d been beaten up. If I’d known, I’d have let him film me as much as he liked. I have a massive crush on him.” (Via Yahoo! UK)
I don’t even know how much money I’d pay for a video of someone kicking LaBeouf in the balls. Three figures at least, but it’d still be worth millions. Although, nothing will ever, ever, ever beat the guy who yelled, “Where’s Bumblebee now?” after kicking LaBeouf’s ass in Vancouver. I guess the moral of the story here is that people like trying to beat the crap out of Shia LaBeouf.
Remember that interview the Beef did a couple years ago where he claimed he was in a Taco Bell with Megan Fox and the cashier made a rude comment to her and LaBeouf wound up going behind the register and whaling on the guy? And he also claimed he backed down Tom Hardy? I don’t think those things happened. But I absolutely believe he got kicked in the balls.
For a video of Shitty LeBarf getting pwned by some British dude, The Mighty Feklahr would cash in the bottle deposits on all of His empties. ALL. (Burnsy said it’s worth millions, right? Wa’qa wa’qa!)
Let’s start a list of celebrities Shia could potentially beat up (the inverse list would be WAAAY too long). The Mighty Feklahr would start!
…
This would be easier if Amy Winehouse was still alive.
Oh! Lights Camera Jackson! (Well, if he got him by surprise.)
Amy Winehouse is dead? How is Whitney Houston holding up?
I has a bad news…
Jackie Chan (right after Jackie has a massive coronary)
Woody Allen. Maybe.
The list of famous people who could beat Shia LeBeouf up is so fucking long it might be more fun to try to come up with a list of celebrities that would lose to Shia LeBeouf in a one-on-one street fight. Honestly, I’m having trouble coming up with any male celebs…
Disregard that comment. I totally misread the post by The Great Feklhr, and for that I must eternally apologize!
Shia could beat up Justin Long, but only if he was sewn into his walrus suit.
Beiber would definitely lose. Adele would win. Ke$ha would win and then masturbate.
@Iron Mike – I love that idea! }}:>P lol
The Mighty Feklahr believes Shia would maul Chris Brown. Brown wouldn’t know what to do if the person he was assailing was able to physically stand their ground and meaningfully retaliate.
Seth Green.
If I had been an eye-witness to that scene, I would have been searching the trees for Lars Von Trier holding a SteadiCam.
“Shia, how do I get out of this?”
There’s always a very specific amount of pleasure that emerges within me whenever I hear about Shia getting beat up…it’s…exotic.
Shia Lebeouf already got beat up on film.
[www.youtube.com]
WHERE IS BUMBLEBEE NOW BITCH?!
This made me laugh at lot. Thank you sir.