Disney expects to lose $200 million on John Carter – the biggest movie loss ever

Rumors of what it cost to make an market John Carter ran as high as $350 million. Daily Beast said it would have to make $400 million to break even, and so far has only made $180 million worldwide. Still, hardly anyone expected it to be the biggest money loser of all time, with Disney projecting a loss of 200 million Earth dollars.
“In light of the theatrical performance of John Carter ($184 million global box office), we expect the film to generate an operating loss of approximately $200 million during our second fiscal quarter ending March 31. As a result, our current expectation is that the Studio segment will have an operating loss of between $80 and $120 million for the second quarter. As we look forward to the second half of the year, we are excited about the upcoming releases of The Avengers and Brave, which we believe have tremendous potential to drive value for the Studio and the rest of the company.”
Disney’s $200M write down for John Carter appears to be the biggest loss to date for a single film — exceeding the inflation adjusted $147M deficit from Cutthroat Island, the 1995 film that starred Geena Davis and proved to be the last straw for Carolco Pictures which went out of business. [Deadline]
Ouch. It’s a bummer, because while the marketing was amazingly terrible, and focused mostly on the title, which was awful, I thought the movie was actually pretty fun. And in case you were wondering how this would effect Disney, since the health of vaguely evil, multi-national corporations is always of paramount concern, don’t be. Deadline points out the film division accounts for only 7% of its profits, and that Disney shares were only down 1% after the announcement. Still, a $200 million loss is a lot to absorb. At this rate, they might have to have James Cameron pawn one of the yachts he uses to hunt people for sport.
A one-hundred year old story that hadn’t been touched yet. A b-list star. Such a dynamic title.
How could it possibly have failed? It’s like the stars were aligned!
Can’t believe they couldn’t figure out ANY way to market it effectively, because it was very enjoyable. Certainly light years better than any of the Star Wars prequels, which continue to shit out money for George Lucas. The only reason I went was because of the Pixar involvement, since I was reasonably assured of good storytelling. Even a moron like me can see that angle should have been pushed…
So the message here is not to hold my breath for Carson Napier of Venus? Okey-dokey.
Disney only has itself to blame for this one. The movie is very enjoyable, with a lot of great moments, although it certainly suffers for coming at the tail end of a long line of borrowers, clones, and rip-offs.
Which is ironic, given that those borrowers, clones and rip-offs did so from the 100-year-old story that the movie was based on.
“Seinfeld is Unfunny” never had a more triumphant example.
Well, that sucks. It wasn’t the best movie ever, but it doesn’t deserve to be branded as the biggest flop.
And studios will start being wary of sci-fi movies based on books in 5, 4, 3, 2….
That wariness will last exactly 6 days when they see the Pablo Escobar money Hunger Games makes. And then studios will get into bidding wars on shit like Space Geography.
Nah, then they’ll just greenlight a bunch of Hunger Games rip-off YA series.
@Glen they will just continue to make movies based off YA female targeted books.
They should have taken a cue from James Cameron’s successful “John Connor” movies.
“So what? Disney lost $200 million on ‘John Carter!'” is my new favorite post-casino trip excuse for the Mrs.
Investor: Disney lost $200 million!? Will this hurt my investment?
Disney Exec: Are you kidding me? We sell cute shit to little kids. The sun will burn out before we go broke.
+1
Its pretty well documented that you can’t believe anything studios say about how much money was made/lost. They have so many shady accounting tricks that Occupy people should be picketing them.
If Battleship tanks too, Tim Riggins will never work in this town again.
*crosses fingers* He deserves it for ass-raping Gambit.
They should have changed it to John Farter and offered free cowboy hats as door prizes.
I thought all movies ‘lost money’
As someone pointed out, would Avatar have grossed so much had they named it ‘Jake Sully’ ? Itz all in the name, beetches!
Didn’t Cleopatra almost bankrupt 20th Century Fox?
It’s only a $200million loss in terms of money made over the next 11 days (the first 3 weeks of release). The statement doesn’t account for amortization beyond April 1st.
But it’s not completely done making money yet, right? Anyway, I always thought Waterworld was the biggest flop ever.
“since the health of vaguely evil, multi-national corporations is always of paramount concern”
I can’t sleep well at night without absolute reassurance on this front. That’s why I’m looking forward to a Romney presidency. I’ll never have to feel sorry for the rich again, because…well, I’ll be dead of some disease that I couldn’t get treated because they’ll have banned science and healthcare entirely. I’m sure someone will organize a prayer group though, and I’ll really appreciate that from beyond the grave.
ESPN craps $200 million after Thanksgiving dinner. The marketing team and whoever cut the trailer for this movie should be canned.
This makes me CRAZY. I LOVED LOVED LOVED this movie!!!!