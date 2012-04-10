Documentary filmmaker tired of the gub-ment jacking her stuff

Okay, I admit, silly headline for a sort-of serious post. Salon‘s Glenn Greenwald has an interesting piece about Laura Poitras, a documentary filmmaker who has made two documentaries about various aspects of the War on Terror and is working on a third. Basically, every time she re-enters the country, she gets interrogated for hours and has all her equipment siezed and copied. This requires no search warrant, because even though she has never been accused of a crime, the government, from a legal standpoint, is considering all of her equipment (laptop, hard drive, notes, etc.) to be subject to the same kind of search baggage handlers do on your bags.
In 2004 and 2005, Poitras spent many months in Iraq filming a documentary that, as The New York Times put it in its review, “exposed the emotional toll of occupation on Iraqis and American soldiers alike.” The film, “My Country, My Country,” focused on a Sunni physician and 2005 candidate for the Iraqi Congress as he did things like protest the imprisonment of a 9-year-old boy by the U.S. military. At the time Poitras made this film, Iraqi Sunnis formed the core of the anti-American insurgency and she spent substantial time filming and reporting on the epicenter of that resistance. Poitras’ film was released in 2006 and nominated for the 2007 Academy Award for Best Documentary.
As Poitras described it to me, this next film will examine the way in which The War on Terror has been imported onto U.S. soil, with a focus on the U.S. Government’s increasing powers of domestic surveillance, its expanding covert domestic NSA activities (including construction of a massive new NSA facility in Bluffdale, Utah), its attacks on whistleblowers, and the movement to foster government transparency and to safeguard Internet anonymity.[…]
Since 2006, Poitras has left and re-entered the U.S. roughly 40 times. Virtually every time during that period she has returned to the U.S., her plane has been met by DHS agents who stand at the airplane door or tarmac and inspect the passports of every de-planing passenger until they find her. Each time, they detain her, and then interrogate her at length about where she went and with whom she met or spoke.
She has had her laptop, camera and cellphone seized, and not returned for weeks, with the contents presumably copied. On several occasions, her reporter’s notebooks were seized and their contents copied, even as she objected that doing so would invade her journalist-source relationship.[…]
In the past, Poitras has taken notes during the entire interrogation process. […]
[The most recent time, this Thursday], however, she was told by multiple CBP agents that she was prohibited from taking notes on the grounds that her pen could be used as a weapon. After she advised them that she was a journalist and that her lawyer had advised her to keep notes of her interrogations, one of them, CBP agent Wassum, threatened to handcuff her if she did not immediately stop taking notes. A CBP Deputy Chief (Lopez) also told her she was barred from taking notes, and then accused her of “refusing to cooperate with an investigation” if she continued to refuse to answer their questions (he later clarified that there was no “investigation” per se, but only a “questioning”). Requests for comment from the CBP were not returned as of the time of publication.
Poitras is now forced to take extreme steps — ones that hamper her ability to do her work — to ensure that she can engage in her journalism and produce her films without the U.S. Government intruding into everything she is doing. She now avoids traveling with any electronic devices. She uses alternative methods to deliver the most sensitive parts of her work — raw film and interview notes — to secure locations. She spends substantial time and resources protecting her computers with encryption and password defenses. Especially when she is in the U.S., she avoids talking on the phone about her work, particularly to sources. And she simply will not edit her films at her home out of fear — obviously well-grounded — that government agents will attempt to search and seize the raw footage. [Check out the rest of it at Salon]
A number of documentary filmmakers have since signed a petition protesting the Department of Homeland Security’s treatment Poitras, signed by Morgan Spurlock and others.
I’m a bit of two minds on this particular subject. The first is that the knee-jerk “OMG, she’s being profiled!” reaction that so many people have to stories like these is idiotic. Profiling is the first step any law enforcement entity is going to take in order to stop crime. You focus particular attention towards the areas from which crime is most likely to come, it’s just what you do. It’s not only human nature, it’s good practices. To pretend otherwise (making toddlers take their shoes off, etc.) is just wasting time. Israeli security (people who actually have a pretty good track record of stopping attacks) laugh at our bullshit, PR coddling. Most of the “profiling” horror stories aren’t “profiling” at all, but actual crime (illegal searches, assault, extreme force, kidnapping, etc.). We don’t need to call crimes for which there are very specific and concretely-specified definitions “profiling.” Profiling is mostly just a BS buzzword for a-holes on cable news (or Tyler Perry) to argue about all day because it’s vaguely defined and impossible to enforce, much like “bullying.”
And in this case, if the filmmaker has been known to do work with people the government considers terrorists (I realize this is a whole other issue), I’m not surprised she’s getting her stuff searched. Until they close that particular “illegal search and seizure” loophole, it just seems like the cost of doing business.
That said, the government should never be allowed to just seize your shit without cause and keep it for as long as they want, or disseminate it without your permission. That’s when it becomes actual censorship and intimidation, and it’d be nice if the people who did it were as much at risk of prosecution as the searchees.
Who would describe this as “profiling”? Profiling occurs when someone is targeted for extra scrutiny because of a correlative (or, really, perceived or merely imaginary correlation), not causative, factor. If you believe that people that drive orange cars are more likely to drive drunk, and this leads you to stop every orange car to test blood-alcohol levels, that’s profiling. But I strongly doubt that anyone in the government believes journalists are more likely to be terrorists than anyone else–quite the opposite, in fact. Therefore she’s not being profiled, she’s being harassed. And god I hate to hear about my country pulling that kind of shit.
I agree with your feelings about profiling and the knee-jerk reaction to it, but I don’t even see this as profiling, for me it’s about how unbelievably stupid the NSA is here. I mean you’d think that after 40 times she could get some kind of redress number or clearance. The lady was nominated for a fucking ACADEMY AWARD. She’s not some questionable character where security forces are unsure of her intentions. Maybe I’m missing something here, but this just looks to be the same bone-headed bullshit you’d get in a police state. “DURRRR, this here lady had herself a little vacation over in Arab land. Boss, let’s confiscate all her shit and infringe on her rights for the 40th time becase we have nothing better to do.” There’s caution, and then there’s stupidity.
Perhaps they understand that she’s probably not a terrorist threat, but that she might have some information logged on those laptops that might tip them off to something more terroristy. Not defending them, but that would seem to make more sense.
Or they view her as some sort of sympathizer that is showing that America’s practices aren’t exactly all that great, so they want to give her a hard time.
Vince: While I appreciate your desire to see both sides of an issue (a technique revered by all “serious” journalists), this has nothing whatsoever to do with protecting us from terrorists. It’s all about intimidating every single person who tries in any way to expose the horrible things our government does to “protect” us, most of which involve destroying Americans’ right to privacy. The Obama administration has indicted more whistleblowers than all previous administrations combined. They are obsessed with secrecy at a Nixonian level. And I hate to get all serious on you, but your “I’m of two minds” statement is exactly what is wrong with what passes for mainstream journalism today. Rather than trying to discern what is right or wrong, what is factual or a lie, it’s better to just present both “sides” of a story and then lament the “partisan” nature of our politics. Waaaaah….why can’t we all just get along???? Maybe because the tiny fraction of people with all the money and power are systematically destroying everything that once made this country semi-great.
Sorry, this is just one of the few issues that gets my goat. So LEAVE MY GOAT ALONE, dammit!
END RANT.
While I started my little rant with “i’m of two minds,” (and I agree with your assessment of why that’s shitty journalism) I ended with a pretty specific, though nuanced, point of view. I guess what I really meant was “I’m of one specific mind that’s pragmatic and doesn’t really fit into either of the two extremist positions that we try to force everything into to keep people from having to think too hard.”
Point taken. I’ve found myself getting annoyed at most of your rare quasi-political posts, really the only thing you do that ever annoys me at all. Otherwise, I love everything about you. Cept for the jew hair. That shit’s an abomination.
Her problem is that the sand people now know that anything they say to her they’re saying to the Imperial overlords. She’s burned professionally. Salon is worse than Scooter Libby. George Lucas strokes his neck pouch.
she needs a medal or something because she’s doing their recon work for them. at least thats my first thought. they could be less of a set of dicks about it, though. although i’m sure she’s going to have fewer friends in the intel community going after the NSA, even if they are making a mess of things domestically
I like the part where Vince makes an articulate though somewhat verbose argument against censorship and government intimidation and three of the first ten commenters take it as an invitation to get wordy.
We get it. Opinions, you haz them.
I am a little more concerned with little kids under five and grannies over seventy-five getting selected for random pat downs than a chick who chills out with terrorists being interrogated every time she comes home.
Aaaaaactually, in terms of our basic rights, the interrogation thing is much worse. Random patdowns at best implicate search-and-seizure issues, while NSA’s actions here implicate search-and-seizure, freedom of association and freedom of speech.
Also, my granny loves it when she gets selected for a patdown- “the most action I’ve had in years” she says.
Most people would file “hanging out with terrorists” under reasonable cause for search-and-seizure. And it appears by she is not stopped from associating with those people and her stuff is returned to her so no freedom of speech restrictions.
This Salon article is a typical fake outrage article.
Hmmm…to make her last film, she followed around two close associates of Osama Bin Laden for two years. She’s trusted by her subjects, avowed enemies of the United States, enough to give her close access to their personal lives and contacts. Yeah, she’s just like you douchebags trying to hide a dime bag in your carry on. FREEDOM!!!!!
..Uh…what?
Harassment is harassment – it represses free speech. Free speech isn’t in the Bill of Rights to protect the uninterested majority – it is there to protect political dissidents. It seeks to protect commies, terrorists, fascists, anarchists, and the whole gamut from the Klan to Black Panthers. It doesn’t protect criminal activity – so if the presumption is that she knows about a terrorist attack to come, they can get a warrant and search and seize all they want. But to steal her footage and to attempt to pressure her for her associations is intensely anti-‘American’, no matter who she was filming.
Welcome to the “border-crossing exemption” to Fourth Amendment search & seizure doctrine. Under current SCOTUS precedent it’s complete and unlimited.
What is this, amateur hour? A documentary filmmaker (especially one covering controversial topics) should never travel with their footage and notes.
