Watch Tony Danza crush it in new clip from ‘Don Jon’

Tony Danza plays Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s father in Don Jon, and while I suspect he’s there mainly to provide Italian-guy cred to make it seem more okay that the rest of the non-Italian cast are basically doing blackface-level Italian impressions, as you can see in this special Father’s Day clip, he also seems to be displaying some long-forgotten acting chops. I’d be interested to see what the rest of the movie looks like, because in this 54-second clip, he crushes it.
Don Jon, formerly Don Jon’s Addiction, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt in his directorial debut, as a guido-y guido whose crippling porn addiction is interfering with his first real relationship.
Jon Martello (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a strong, handsome, good old fashioned guy. His buddies call him Don Jon due to his ability to “pull” a different woman every weekend, but even the finest fling doesn’t compare to the bliss he finds alone in front of the computer watching pornography. Barbara Sugarman (Scarlett Johansson) is a bright, beautiful, good old fashioned girl. Raised on romantic Hollywood movies, she’s determined to find her Prince Charming and ride off into the sunset. Wrestling with good old fashioned expectations of the opposite sex, Jon and Barbara struggle against a media culture full of false fantasies to try and find true intimacy in this unexpected comedy written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
In Theaters: Sep 27, 2013. [RottenTomatoes]
Let this be a lesson to all the young actors out there: If you work hard at your craft for years, gradually building respect starring in both crowd pleasers and indie darlings, eventually you too can write a movie about about a sex addict and cast yourself in it opposite Scarlett Johansson. Must be nice. How do you think he directs himself in those scenes anyway? “Guys? I think it’d be better in this scene if Don grabbed Barbara’s boob and gave it a sort of ‘honk-honk,’ you know? Like really groped her. And then she gets so hot she pulls his underpants down with her teeth.”
The noise Danza makes at the end of this clip needs to be my ringtone immeeeeediately!
“Hold my clothes Tony Danza.” – El Don Jon
You never go full wopface.
Hold me closer Tony Daaaanzaaaah. Count the headlights on Johaaaaaaaaaaanssson…
If you weren’t in your pj’s working from your couch right now, I would tell you can go home now because nothing you do for the rest of the day can top this.
Thanks for getting that song stuck in my head for the day and forever changing the lyrics! +10000000000000000000000
The Joisey/Outer Borough cartoon accents these actors are doing may be some of the worst ever. Scarlett Johansson’s is like what she thought the poors sounded like when she was living in the Village as a child.
Sure, but Tomey got an Oscar for her guidette voice.
Oh man, I forgot about that one! Oof. Well, I look forward to all their Oscar speeches in their real voices.
I always find it hilarious when people from *insert area here* get bent out of shape when actors do their local accents in a movie and they’re so embarrassed by how trashy it sounds, they claim it’s “Terrible”.
I’m from Boston. People who grew up here, especially the lower classes, have the WORST accent in the world, and the “cartoon” accents you hear in movies like the Depahted are actually pretty fucking accurate.
I’ve also spent a considerable amount of time in NY/NJ for work. Lots of people absolutely do sound like these actors.
Park the car in the Harvard yard.
I don’t know how accurate these accents are and I don’t want to know. I DO know that I could barely stand 50 seconds of it and will not be seeing this movie.
Eh, it’s pretty accurate.
I don’t think technically he crushed it. He certainly eye-banged it though.
YEAH, SO KEEP YAH FACKIN MOUTH SHUT MSKAIT–WHATEVAH THA FACK.
(I’m from southern Oregon, btw.)
Look at JGL right at the end of the clip when it’s a tight 2-shot of him and Tony D. If he’s not making a “De Niro as Travis Bickle” smirk, I’ll eat Scarlett Johansson’s thong.
I’d love to see a Taxi Driver remake with JGL. Except instead of an old army jacket he would get his clothes at Urban Outfitters.
Love me some Danza!
He’s no Scott Baio though… Scooter was taping Nicole Eggert back when she was 16! He showed her who was in CHARGE! (Google if you do not believe)
Somewhere, Alyssa Milano sheds a single tear…
I make the same gutteral sounds he makes at the end whenever I see your mom.
JGL’s Wopface versus RDJ’s Blackface. Who ya got?
He aint got the chops to beat the dude thats playing the dude thats playing the black dude.
I think you just incepted us Squish.
BRAAAAAAAAHHHHHMMMMM
Someone slap JGL at tell him he can stop doing a young Bruce Willis now.
“the rest of the non-Italian cast are basically doing blackface-level Italian impressions”
Wouldn’t that just be acting like the Moors of Sicily?
/farts on art history degree
I’m sorry, it’s the ‘Moops’.
I can’t be the only one who thinks Johanssen is wildly overrated, can I? I know they’re intentionally going for the Jersey trash look here but it seems to really put her in her natural element. She ain’t bad, but really no better than hundreds of other Seacaucus strumpets.
You know what else was an unexpected comedy? Man of Steel.
Same clip without all the censoring: [www.youtube.com]