Drew Barrymore’s Whale Movie < Morgan Freeman's Dolphin Movie

Dolphin Tale, the heartwarming true story of how Morgan Freeman built a robotic tail for an injured dolphin discovered by Marine Biologist Harry Connick Jr., and in the process inspired injured veterans, taught a young boy the power of love, and showed an estranged father that you’re never too old for redemption, opens this weekend. And I’m sure it’s no coincidence that Universal chose this week to release their trailer for Big Miracle, which used to be called Everybody Loves Whales, but now makes a fine addition to the describe-your-penis-with-a-movie-title canon.
Point being, it’s a pretty pathetic move, trying to steal Dolphin Tale‘s marine mammal thunder like that. Drew Barrymore and John Krasinski rescue trapped whales in Alaska? Really, guys? That‘s your story? Oh, please. I’ve watched Drew Barrymore. I’ve seen movies with Drew Barrymore. Drew Barrymore is no Morgan Freeman. And it would be insulting to even compare an accomplished jazz pianist like Harry Connick Jr. to a two-bit smirk peddler like John Krasinski. Oh, look at you, Captain Clever. You’re just so pleased with yourself, aren’t you. Yeah, you’re a real Wry-an Reynolds. Take your dumb whales and go home, this is dolphin country.
[Apple via RopeofSilicon]
I think Dolphin Tale is a better penis name.
That depends on which end has the flare.
I’ll wait for Lucy Liu to make an octopus movie.
“Jim from The Office teams up with Gertie from E.T. to hang out with Free Willy’s brother” would’ve earned more respect
Well said, Snark Griswold.
Too bad it’s not a comedy. You could get miles and miles out of Drew Barrymore and a couple of blowholes.
yet the Liberal Media would have you believe that the poles are melting, so what is it Hollywood are the poles super frozen trapping and killing whales or are they melting?
A sex joke and a childhood cocaine addiction joke in the same comment? Aaaaand I’m spent.
Did Ted Danson save everyone from the same damned fire or something? That silverfox is in everything!
Did I miss it? Who pumps their arm and yells “SWIM!!” in the whale movie?
This shit better be the sequel to Judy Blume’s “Blubber.”
/Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret is my favorite period piece.
Is she playing her character from 50 First Dates in this? Because that could explain why she’d wake up each morning and think this film was a good idea.
When they said “Barrow, Alaska” all I could think of is how awesome it would be to see those gross vampires from 30 Days of Night swoop down and eat the shit out of everyone in that trailer.
WORD. To your…whale. Or…something. Fuck off, I’m tired. They can’t all be home runs.