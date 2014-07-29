Elizabeth Banks Says You Should Stop Being Ashamed Of Sex

Earlier this year, Elizabeth Banks starred in ‘Walk of Shame,’ which you probably missed when it was in theaters for approximately 17 minutes. The title of course refers to walking home with all of your clothes from the night before after a sexual experience. Nonetheless, Banks is sick and tired of people attaching shame to sex. And I think you kids should listen to your friend Elizabeth Banks. She’s a real cool dude.
As Banks told New You Magazine (?) in a recent interview:
“It’s a huge disservice to young people to put shame into the equation. That’s what bothers me the most about it and why I speak so openly about sex,” the actress said.
Damn right. I’ve always said it makes no sense to shame someone for giving you something you want. Stupid bartender, always pouring me alcohol like an asshole.
“I promote safe sex, always, and abstinence until you are madly in love. But at the same time I have no desire to shame any young person about what’s going on in their life or about general sexuality or their bodies.”
Whoa whoa whoa, “abstinence until you’re madly in love?” So we get to have sex with like three, four different people in our entire life times? What gives, Elizabeth Banks, I thought you were cool. I’m a big proponent of abstinence until you can find someone who wants to do it with you. That seems the most logical.
“… until you’re madly in love”? Telling me I need to justify my sexual behaviour with what you deem appropriate (not to mention ridiculously subjective) emotion is the same as shaming me. Dumb bitch. Good god I need to get laid.
Hey Vince! Quit being such a prude and help a girl out!
Hahaha true fuck you @Verbal Kunt.
(but srsly what are you doing later)
We are reaching peak filmdrunk right here. Bring it on home Underball.
Re: the madly in love quote… sentences like that are what ruin perfectly good movies like Zach and Miri Make a Porno. Fuck the rest of the movie after that one scene, it’s just unwatchable afterward.
Stop being ashamed? Clearly she hasn’t seen how I do sex.
“Walk of Shame” was in a Redbox last week and had to make sure there wasn’t a “National Lampoon’s” in type 8 font somewhere on the poster
If she lets me try it with her, perhaps I would.
“abstinence until you’re madly in love?”
Of course until you find “The One” you can always fall back on anal
The fact that god gave ladies that sinless little release valve for a back door located conveniently right next to the Holiest of Holes, almost like a practice hole, surely proves Intelligent Design.
Well, I’m madly in love with her character in 40 Year Old Virgin… So if your people… (Points to her entourage) could contact my people… (Points to Blair Witch symbol mobile made of chicken bones) we could get this shindig a’rollin’!!
I laughed. A lot. Thanks
that was epic
Sploooosh
I have a “Mildly in like” policy which is pretty much the same thing. Call me, Bizzy Banks.
Not like she controlled the timing but reading this the day after Bachelorette Andi had to deal with didn’t-take-rejection-well finalist Nick sobbing on live teevee, “Why did you make love to me if you weren’t in love with me?” just gave me one massive eye roll in Banks’ direction.
Yeah, but she smells like hamburgers.
No pissed off dipshit Christians?
This isn’t about gun control or Obama.
Bro, do you even Ben Ghazi?
I will have sex with the Elizabeth Banks.
No, I am positive that you will not.
fire… death… yada yada
That does seem like a needlessly high bar. But then, mad love is pretty easily achieved for teenagers, so maybe it’s not so high after all.
every 15 year old is madly in love multiple times per week. This is a viable standard.
well at least the cast to that movie is super attractive. oh, and yes sex blah blah blah elizabeth banks. Yes, everyone, sex! Go now! Sex each other. That’s what she said, right?