Elizabeth Banks Says You Should Stop Being Ashamed Of Sex

#Sex
Senior Editor
07.29.14 25 Comments

Earlier this year, Elizabeth Banks starred in ‘Walk of Shame,’ which you probably missed when it was in theaters for approximately 17 minutes. The title of course refers to walking home with all of your clothes from the night before after a sexual experience. Nonetheless, Banks is sick and tired of people attaching shame to sex. And I think you kids should listen to your friend Elizabeth Banks. She’s a real cool dude.

As Banks told New You Magazine (?) in a recent interview:

“It’s a huge disservice to young people to put shame into the equation. That’s what bothers me the most about it and why I speak so openly about sex,” the actress said.

Damn right. I’ve always said it makes no sense to shame someone for giving you something you want. Stupid bartender, always pouring me alcohol like an asshole.

“I promote safe sex, always, and abstinence until you are madly in love. But at the same time I have no desire to shame any young person about what’s going on in their life or about general sexuality or their bodies.”

Whoa whoa whoa, “abstinence until you’re madly in love?” So we get to have sex with like three, four different people in our entire life times? What gives, Elizabeth Banks, I thought you were cool. I’m a big proponent of abstinence until you can find someone who wants to do it with you. That seems the most logical.

TOPICS#Sex
TAGSACTORS TALKING ABOUT SEXELIZABETH BANKSSex

