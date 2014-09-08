Enjoy This Complete Ranking Of Adam Sandler’s Movies At A Medium Pace

With the summer movie season in the books and the fall “awards movies” making the rounds at some of the bigger film festivals in Venice and Toronto, among others, it’s about that time of year that I start to catch up on the list of films that I’ve been keeping track of for my Worst Movies of 2014 feature. In another three months, it will be time to celebrate the best of the year’s worst, while openly pondering whether I made the wrong decision in ranking Safe Haven fourth last year, as its hilariously bad ending has grown on me as one of the worst things that I have ever seen in a movie in my lifetime. As for this year, while I still have quite the list of movies to watch before December 15, there’s a really good chance that this could be the first year ever that the same actor stars in the Top 2 worst films on my list. Who that actor may be will remain a mystery for now.
Who it won’t be is Adam Sandler, a comedy icon who turns 48-years old tomorrow and celebrated over the weekend by attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his new drama, Men, Women and Children. Unlike his other 2014 film, Blended, which was a movie about an actor who takes all of his actor friends on vacation to Africa, Men, Women and Children has the typically goofy actor taking a far darker turn as a sex addicted parent, and Jason Reitman’s film is earning decent reviews. As for the unexpected return to drama, Sandler told the audience at TIFF: “I told Jason: ‘This thing gives me such a stomach ache I’m having a hard time wanting to be in it.’ I was just so nervous about it. I guess the thing that made me the most nervous was my kids seeing this movie one day and knowing how painful this movie is.”
Sandler in a painful movie? As if his kids aren’t going to see Jack and Jill someday. But since I’ve promoted Sandler and Happy Madison to my Worst Movies Hall of Fame with anything that has ‘Madea’ in the title or involves Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, and especially since I didn’t actually dislike Blended as much as I thought I would – Terry Crews is obviously to thank for that – I wanted to be a little positive today for Sandler’s birthday. Much in the same way that I like to think that years of bagging on Rivers Cuomo for Weezer’s nonstop crapfest of albums seems to have gotten his head back in the game for the band’s upcoming album, I thought it was a good time to celebrate Sandler’s best work (before trashing his worst work, since it’s all hand-in-hand) so that maybe… just maybe… we can hear him use a stupid voice again and not immediately want to punch a puppy.
(Notice that I’m starting from No. 1 so that we can all watch ourselves go from happy to miserable. Also, these are mostly starring roles, except for one film, so don’t ask where Dirty Work is, because if I counted that, it would be No. 3.)
1) Happy Gilmore
These first two films could be interchangeable, but my team of researchers believes that this film not only holds up better, but features more quotable lines and memorable characters. And while we could probably have a gentleman’s debate about the topic for days, I strongly believe that Virginia Venit > Veronica Vaughn, no matter how much backlash I know is coming for that. Likewise, and far more importantly, “The price is wrong, bitch” is a way better line for everyday conversation than “Stop looking at me swan.”
2) Billy Madison
That’s not to say that Billy Madison isn’t a wonderful movie that stands the test of time. Although, in recent years, I have come to question the authenticity and scientific merit of the possibility that a banana peel, especially one that has aged over a considerable period of time, could cause a station wagon carrying an entire family of large men to spin out of control and drive over a cliff. My research in this matter is ongoing.
3) Punch-Drunk Love
This movie is awesome to the point that it depresses me when I watch it, because I think of the movies that Sandler went on to make and I get really angry and want to destroy every copy of this movie on Earth as punishment for people helping Grown Ups earn more than 10 times Punch-Drunk Love at the box office.
4) The Wedding Singer
I know some people who don’t like this movie at all, but I think that it’s the best example of what Sandler should have been doing for the bulk of his A-list career. It was the perfect blend of nostalgia and cornball comedy, all glued together with Sandler’s classic doofus charm. I strongly recommend that anyone who doesn’t understand the growing vitriol for Sandler watch The Wedding Singer and then That’s My Boy in one evening, because the gap between the two ultimately similar films is astounding.
5) Airheads
Again, this is all about starring roles, but Sandler’s Pip basically saved Airheads from being a fun idea that was ruined by some really questionable casting. Brendan Fraser had a lot of potential when he was younger, but making him the edgy, rebellious leader of a 90s metal band? With Steve Buscemi as the bassist? Joe Mantegna as the hip rock radio station DJ? David Arquette being paid to act in anything ever? Sandler’s performance deserves to be praised for making Airheads such a fun movie to watch all of these years later, despite its glaring flaws.
I actually thought Dave Matthews was one of the more tolerable parts of both That’s My Boy and Just Go With It.
Dave Matthews was pretty good on HOUSE, IIRC
Bulletproof is my favorite Sandler movie. One of the few that I rewatch frequently. Love me some buddy cop action movies. I don’t care what anyone thinks.
Personally I’m way more fond of Billy Madison than Happy Gilmour, I prefer the absurd buffoon Sandler than the over the top filled with rage Sander.
Funny people should be hire just due to the fact that it makes fun of his entire career. Yes it’s way too long but the solution to that is just watch the first half where it’s still about stand ups.
Click should be up a bit higher, not that it’s a very funny movie but it’s at least more of an emotional movie than most of the others.
I finally watched Waterboy and even Mr Deeds recently, that was right around when I stopped watching Sandler movies.
Anger Management and The Longest Yard are the worst I’ve seen but I’ve also not seen Grown Ups 2, That’s My Boy or Jack & Jill.
My friend used to tell me about Going Overboard, he described that scene in the clip as the funniest part of the movie and told me to never watch it.
Bulletproof seems like a fever dream, I’m surprised it’s as high as it is. I can’t imagine anyone remembers it but I saw it in the theater so it’s slightly more memorable to me.
Yeah, liking Adam Sandler? You’d have to be one of the millions of crazy stupid idiots that saw his movies over the years to do that!
In defense of The Waterboy, Henry Winkler and Blake Clark are just a joy.
I thought Waterboy would be higher.
Airheads might be the most unfunny movie I have ever seen. I didn’t crack a smile once
Burnsy, ranking Reign Over Me so low is criminal. That is all.
I find it hilarious that the only Adam Sandler movies people claim to “like” (which I roughly translate to them being nostalgically fond of these movies because they got to fingerblast Megan Monohan at the back of the theater during their 3rd date in Junior year of high school, not because they actually thought the movie was any good) are the terribly predictable, completely derivative crapola he did that was a constant retread of every other “loveable loser has his comeuppance” formula plot PG-13 comedy that SNL put out during the mid to late 90’s.
Big bags of barf, this guy’s entire career. All of it.
Eight Crazy Nights higher than Hotel Transylvania? Seriously?
Then again, I have a sneaking fondness for That’s My Boy. Thanks, Will Forte and Vanilla Ice.
I was on board through the first five (even if they weren’t in the perfect order).
After that, in no particular order, would have to be Spanglish, Big Daddy, and Reign Over Me. Next tier Waterboy, Funny People and 50 First Dates.
Everything else can go fuck itself. But I don’t think I noticed Mixed Nuts in the list.
Literally without exaggeration the lamest list to be upset about. But your ass backwards rankings demanded a comment. Wedding singer, funny people, anger management, and mr deeds are much better than a lot of the movies listed ahead of them. I was pretty confident that wedding singer was the unanimous number1 at the very least, let alone some of the later choices
I was about to post almost the same thing. Except replace Funny People with Big Daddy. Im a stand up fanatic, and Funny People was incredibly disappointing.
How is Eight Crazy Nights so high on the list? How much crack did you smoke before you watched that movie? I would watch That’s My Boy a million times in a row before listening to Sandler sing another song in that old man voice again.
My thoughts…
Longest Yard, Click, and Grown Ups need to be higher. Waterboy as well. Funny People was so not funny, even for an Apatow movie. I never got the hate Little Nicky gets, cause that’s one of my favorite ones. It’s so stupid it’s hilarious. As for the worst ones, Jack & Jill was WAY worse than That’s My Boy. with Grown Ups 2 barely ahead of it.
The worst thing about Reign Over Me is Jada Pinkett Smith. Otherwise it’s a damn fine flick. Sometimes I do think I’m the only person that actually liked Funny People.
I had completely forgotten about Click. I think that’s the last Sandler movie I saw in the theater (or otherwise). I did seriously consider seeing Reign Over Me, though.
I liked Big Daddy until I went to law school and realized that the big final scene is Sandler studying law real hard and then defending himself on a KIDNAPPING charge by bringing his friends in to tell the court that he should just get to keep the kid because he was an ok dad. WHAT?! Even my boys Frankin and Bash wouldn’t try to play that!
People who argue with the rankings and suggest their own favourite Adam Sandler movies should be ashamed–because this indicates you’ve actually seen a significant number of his movies–and thus your opinions on the “quality” of anything are seriously in doubt from the get-go.
For the record, I’ve seen Happy Gilmore and Funny People. That’s it. Bow down before my superior taste in cinema!
Yes it’s sort of shocking that so many people have not only seen this many of his shitty movies but remember enough about them to rank them. After a while shouldn’t you just give up and stop watching?
I COMPLETELY forgot that Sandler was in the action-buddy thing with Wayans.
Punch Drunk Love is amazing. Period.
At least tell me you like the scenes with Philip Seymour Hoffman.
If you’re going to show a trailer for That’s My Boy, you have to use the one Andy Samberg made himself. You’re just not going to find better self-mocking. [www.youtube.com]
Also, I use John Turturro’s “I am berry berry sneaky,” all the time in my every day life. There’s one quotable Mr. Deeds line.
Click was the most depressing movie I’ve ever seen.
Literally the only thing I remember from Zohan is him kicking that guy in the face really fast with his barefoot and just for that scene alone it deserves to be last on this list. What a pile of dog shit that movie is.
THIS WAS THE BEST LIST EVER! I have (sadly) seen ALL these movies and pretty much agree. Hilariously and brilliantly written. This is just great!
