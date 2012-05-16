EXCLUSIVE Storyboard from Channing Tatum's White House Down!

Just the other day, we brought you the news that Channing Tatum would be starring in a film from Independence Day/The Patriot-director Roland Emmerich. The film is called White House Down, for Sony, with a premise described as “Die Hard in the White House,” and a script from the writer of The Losers, The Rundown, and the upcoming Total Recall remake (these are all true things, I swear). Burnsy seems to have a source very close to this project, because he was able to share an exclusive excerpt of the script in his original post. I don’t know how Burnsy gets his hands on so much C-Tates-related material, and come to think of it, both he and C-Tates are about the same age, both from Florida, both C-walk like angels, and to my knowledge, have never been photographed or seen in the same room together. In any case, we’ll hopefully be able to continue posting excerpts and behind-the-scenes information from the film, starting with today’s exclusive selection from the official storyboard.
Enjoy:
That ninja boo would be much flyer if she were Kitana from Mortal Kombat.
Yes, I am a child of the 90s.
I think he needs to enter the scene the same way the Backstreet Boys always did on the classic Simpsons episode, in a burst of music and spaz.
I’m assuming the next line will be something along the lines of:
“Agent B here yo lookin’ for the Prez’s main rooster, well Boo I have a prized cock right here for ya, dig it?”
My idea for White House Down: The Middle-Eastern nation of Twerky is wracked by civil war. Twerkish secessionists have declared war on Twerkin’ itself, prompting all the fine ass women to flee the country.
In response, President Odi Odi O taps C-Tates to turn the White House into a steampunk airship and drop knowledge in ‘splosion-form on the anti-Twerk rebels. But shortly after the mission is launched, the White House is shot down by a meat-seeking scud missile and C-Tates is forced to Twerk his way proper through a land where people be prejudiss ‘gainst it.
After he’s captured by General Borat bin Hussein, C-Tates is renamed “Nitro” and forced to fight as an American Gladiator in the arena. This is bin Hussein’s first and last mistake. With the eyes of the nation upon him, “Nitro” twerks it so dirty, all the fine ass women round da world storm the pearly gates of Twerkallabad, and rip bin Hussein to shreds like a pack of feral dogs for ever having dared to deny them the right to freak nasty.
Staring:
C-Tates as Nitro
Morgan Freeman as President Odi Odi O
Sascha Baron Cohen as Borat bin Hussein
and Megan Fox as Fine Ass Woman #1
Directed by Michael Bay
Produced by Michael Bay’s Money
Casting Department: Michael Bay’s Ferrari
*Slow clap
COTY, ya heard?!
*Special Agent Cole “Snoop” Baretta and Bombshell Babydoll run towards each other in the hallway outside the Oval Office.*
Babydoll: “Ah snap, Snoop, it’s hella-kool you killed Akbar Muslim’n all but he’d done gone an’ hooked up tha Oval Office wiff ‘splosiffs’n wired’m up to a motion detektor’n shit. I need U to get in there and keep moving until I gots ‘nuff time to d’fooze it, fo’realz.”
Snoop: “Baby gurl…” *cranks stereo / twists ball cap backwards* “…I’mma give u alla’da time in world.”
*Snoop C-walks into the Oval Office while Agent Bombshell Babydoll rushes to the bomb*
*Switch to montage of Snoop poppin’n’lockin’n’twerkin’n’jerkin’ – A clock on the wall moves ahead 90 minutes*
Snoop: “Check’it, Bombshell, I keep this up much longa an’ I jus’might pop a sweat. Howz things lookin’ on yo end?”
*Cut to Agent Bomshell Babydoll chillaxin’ on a love seat across the room*
Babydoll: “Mmmmmm-hmm… From where I’m at, Snoop, things are lookin’ hella-fine.”
Snoop: “WHAT? Gurl you kray-kray?? What about them ‘splosiff’n shit?”
Babydoll: “Oh that little thang? Yeah, I took care’o that in tha firs’ two minutes. I jus’ thought this would be a good time to peep them krayzee ‘Snoop moves’ I been hearrin’ ‘bout.”
Snoop: “Ha-ha! Gurl, all u seen is my moves. You wanna see my *MOVES*…”
*Snoop sweeps file folders and papers off the president’s desk*
Snoop: “…u betta get outta them wet clothes an’ shimmy that fine ass’a’yo’s ovah inna my arms, fo’realz.”
*Fin*
weirdly this exact comment ended up on my review for 21 jump street….wonder if spammers are using keywords, like “C-Tates” to steal comments from filmdrunk and put them on other blogs….
I’m so excited for this movie. You could say I have “White House Down” syndrome.
Sometimes the low-hanging fruit is the sweetest. Thank you, sir.
“And the the Oscar for flyest homie to make all the bitches’ toes curl goes to…