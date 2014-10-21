UPDATE: ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’ Is *Not* 3 Hours And 20 Minutes Long, Say Fox Reps

UPDATE: While IMDB still lists the Exodus: Gods and Kings running time as three hours and 20 minutes, Fox reps are strenuously disputing the report (without saying what the actual running time is). My guess is, the cut isn’t quite finished yet, but it’s not going to be three hours and 20 minutes because that would be insane.
Last week, Fox was inviting critics to watch 50 minutes of Ridley Scott’s Biblical white dude epic, Exodus: Gods And Kings, which I turned down, because while I appreciate the glorification of white guys in eyeliner, who wants to watch half a movie? But that odd-sized, 50-minute chunk is starting to make a lot more sense now, as Exodus: Gods and Kings‘ IMDB page now lists the running time of the film at a preposterous three hours and 20 minutes. At that length, 50 minutes qualifies as an extended trailer. At three hours and 20 minutes, that would make it just 20 minutes shy of 1956’s The Ten Commandments, which had an intermission. You might as well just read the Old Testament.
Of course, as CinemaBlend points out, the length hasn’t yet been confirmed. My PR contact didn’t seem to know, but said “I am sure that’s wrong.”
In addition to the fact that IMDb can be untrustworthy at times, the length of Exodus: Gods And Kings‘ can always change between now and the film’s release date of December 12th. It wouldn’t be too much of a shock if Fox asked Ridley Scott to cut his film to a more theatrically-friendly running time, only to let the project loose in its more complete form on Blu-ray and DVD. That exact fate befell his last religious period epic, the 2005 Orlando Bloom vehicle Kingdom Of Heaven. While the original 144 minute cut was a mixed bag with audiences and critics, the 189 minute version that hit home video was treated with a much kinder welcome. [CinemaBlend]
Look, I’m all for artistic freedom, but nothing’s going to make me root for a three hour and 20 minute movie. At three hours 20, it better be the goddamned Godfather. And that’s hard to expect given Ridley Scott’s more recent output. It’s hard to expect a Godfather when we just got done talking about Kingdom of Heaven, for instance. The longest films all seem to be these epic costume dramas, and sometimes I wonder if all the work it takes to create each shot keeps directors from being as ruthless as they normally are/need to be during the editing process. It’s kind of like when I make myself a really good sandwich. You think I’m going to throw it out just because it gets a little moldy? Hell no, I spent like 20 minutes on that thing.
[hat tip: Reddit]
I can’t wait for “Harriet Tubman” starring Meryl Streep.
At this length it better include hobbits or people might lose interest.
But will it be good?
Soooo, Ridley Scott has a small penis?
I think you shouldn’t really trust IMDB until the movie is actually out. Although you probably won’t believe what I’m going to say either. My friend saw a test screening recently. Said it was 2:25. It wasn’t finished though as he said the effects towards the end were made of storyboards. Also said the movie is just meh. Enjoyable but nothing special.
This movie would’ve been killer if it was directed by 2004 Ridley Scott,
This movie has all the makings of a severe career destroyer.
“Andy Serkis’ performance as the Burning Bush is illuminating, breathing fire into a role no CGI flame could hold a candle to.”
And it’s just Andy Serkis in a spandex suit covered with yard waste and ping pong balls, doused with gasoline and lit aflame.
I would pay good money to see both of those movies.
[Thanksgiving Chimp puts in Blu-ray of Boondock Saints] [chugs Kickstart energy drink] [smiles contently]
I laughed my ass off when I first saw the trailer and everyone was white. Lol, wut? I thought Bale was pushing it but seeing Etherton and Weaver was ridiculous. This movie will be Robin Hood bad.
does it make me a troll if i want to see this for only the “fuck you and your annoying complaint about the obvious ethnicity problem” reason
Kingdom of Heaven’s theatrical cut is almost worse than Spawn. It’s so bad that I can’t really tell how good the Director’s Cut is simply because having a cohesive story is such a welcome surprise given the first go around.
@Baltimore Dan
I fucking loved the Spawn movie. Mostly Because a midget clown taking off his shit-stained underwear will always be the pinnacle of cinema.
It’s a minor miracle when long-ass movies aren’t boring. Lawrence of Arabia is fucking sorcery.
I loved Wolf of Wall Street and that motherfucker was as long as a motherfucker.
I’m going to see this and whistle the Walk Like an Egyptian riff during any Oooh Serious Tense Moments scenes.
“Something is coming. Hint: it’s frogs, player. FROGS.”
“Customer: Friend, Not God”
The extended Cut of Kingdom of Heaven is fantastic film.
You are all out of your minds. Ridley hasn’t made a bad film yet. That he deballs his films sometimes is just part of the process for him. All of the longer cuts of his films have been genuinely interesting and even Gladiator benefited from some back story on how politics worked back then. 1491 is one of his best films and nobody even remembers it. But it has that Vangelis score and the shots of Depardieu seeing the islands for the first time. It’s magical moviemaking. Black Rain is a masterpiece. So is Legend. Give the artist the time to make sense of his work
1492 because otherwise they’d be early and have to hang back for the proper date to arrive