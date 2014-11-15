Faith-Based Romance ‘Old Fashioned’ Calls Out ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ In Bizarre New Trailer

Whether it’s from the religious right or e-Harmony singles, there’s a huge community out there who want to return to old-fashioned romance. Why bother “having sex with people you like” when you can pursue “sober courtships” with sexless pastors/sickly widows/adult virgins? To respond to the demand, Old Fashioned, a Christian-themed romantic drama, has timed the release of their trailer to coincide with the release of the Fifty Shades of Grey trailer, revealed just yesterday. Warning: the following trailer may include some NSF-brains hand-holding.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Old Fashioned tells the story of a handsome Christian frat boy who falls in love with a sprightly Christian lady. “Boy,” by the way, is a bit of a stretch: the protagonist looks something like a frozen Crocodile Dundee. The two enjoy a beautiful early romance: driving through dead lives, hugging, complaining a lot. Then “girl” complains that “boy” is emotionally unavailable (does this have to do with his tortured Kappa Phi past!?!?!), challenging their faith in each other – and in God.
Rik Swartzwelder, the genius behind everyone’s favorite, Bishmalachooga, stars and directs. And thankfully, the trailer opens with a meandering, delusional monologue by Swartzwelder:
Clearly, we’re picking a fight with Fifty Shades. We’re not only picking a fight, we’re picking a fight with the schoolground bully, likely to get our nose busted in two. … Love and romance are created by God and designed to lead to marriage and physical intimacy. … I find it impossible to not believe that, deep down, we don’t want to celebrate something more than Fifty Shades.”
Listen, annoying German-last-name, most of us want more out of love than paperback BDSM. But if there’s one thing the modern era has revealed to us is how unbelievably, ^@#&*$^*ly hard it is to find. And you’ve got to hand it to the Christian right for being obnoxious enough to claim that they’re the “schoolground victims.” Who’s coming to bust your nose, Swartwelder? Also who busts noses anymore? Is this 1875?
Old-Fashioned is scheduled to be released sometime around Valentine’s Day. Skoche Films is producing, and iMovie has been hired to edit.
When I hear ‘faith-based romance’ I always hope for a movie about Lot porking his daughters.
I always hope its about that bit in the bible where you can rape any single woman you meet as long as you give her dad $50 after.
I can agree that we all want more from a relationship than poorly written red room BDSM, but I don’t think I’m alone when I say we’d also like more than hand holding and self-righteous chastity. Sure, everyone can use more romance in their life, but I don’t think 2 consenting adults resisting their basic urges is romantic either. But hey, if you choose not to hit it, cool. Wait til you but the ring on it.
how do you put rings on again? that sounds kinkier than 50 shades
Still waiting for the Mormon missionary romance movie that shows *ding dongs* going in.
I like Twinkies better.
Leave it to grandma to ask if she’s pretty.
This makes me want to watch “Fifty Shades” out of spite.
This looks like the perfect movie for those that felt Christian Mingle: The Movie was just too sexually charged for their tastes.
typo “driving through dead lives”
That wasn’t a typo
That’s not how I use my fist in the bedroom.
This is the movie America needs. Because old-fashioned romantic stories just don’t sell anymore, that’s why Nicholas Sparks lives under a bridge with shredded manuscripts for insulation.
The “Old Fashioned”: Muddling sugar with bitters, followed with a healthy dose of bourbon.
Works on so many levels.
I’d say this blog is a pretty good example of someone busting Swartzwelder’s nose. I’ll take a clean movie about old fashion romance over the cheesiness that is “50 Shades of Stupid.”
You know, actually I do believe that virginity is something very valuable
In olive oil.
(iamnotthefirsttothinkthatthingup)
I will give one thousand bitcoins to the first person who can tell me Mr. Hairdo’s actual age. Because I spent way too long online looking for it. And I’m guessing that the answer is “too old for this role”.
Uh, Heather, you do realize you just proved the director’s point about the butthurt coming from libtard hipsters like you?
…. The bible had arranged marriages, polygamy, pedophilia, marriage by rape and purchase of a bride, etc. Nowhere did I note “old fashioned romance sanctioned by god”. I have nothing against romance, this is just more than a little bit misleading.