‘Father Of The Bride 3’ Might Be Coming To Us With A Gay Wedding Theme

Say what you want about her – that she’s obnoxious, arrogant, hugely hypocritical and living in a fantasy realm in which we all bow at her TOLDJA!s – but Nikki Finke’s return from “source”-laden movie scoop limbo has featured several juicy revelations. The latest is the not-at-all-surprising idea that Disney and Warner Bros. would like to turn Father of the Bride into a trilogy, as the first two films grossed a combined $165+ million in their original theater runs, and they’d certainly rake in a few hundred million in this current era of reboots, remakes and recycled stories.
UPDATE: Steve Martin disagrees with a “source.”
But this isn’t going to be the obvious next step with Grandfather of the Bride, in which everyone’s a little older, the kids are way more hipper and grandpa? Well, he just can’t keep up with the dubstep music and all the Molly-popping. Instead, ground will be broken with young Matty Banks being all grown up and ready for his own wedding… to a man. *clutches pearls, faints into kiddie pool filled with lube*
The twist in this threequel is that Little Matty is now 29 and gay and getting married to a Navy SEAL’s son. Father of the bride George is “thunderstruck and speechless” and has problems with the whole gay thing. So wife Nina kicks him out of the house, according to the pitch which Disney loved. Shyer is writing it with Marc Klein, David Hoberman producing again. “It’s a timely idea,” my source said. “I told Charles I just hope it goes forward before gay stops trending…” (Via NikkiFinke.com)
You gotta strike while the gay iron is hot. Once they stop trending, they return to their underground caverns, where they have nary a dollar to spend on movies. Then it’s back to good, old-fashioned straight people movies from Hollywood. But while this isn’t the most original idea – Modern Family just spent two episodes on one gay marriage that featured a dad who didn’t “get it” and a tough, grizzled dad who was cool with it – I just hope the studios can make this movie happen immediately so they can capitalize on the current styles:
AHHH, BISHOP, LOOK!
What the hell did I do to you to deserve that eyeful of cock-socks?
i think they’re actually Beats headphones
Hey, if you got it, flaunt it.
Hell, I’d wear that if I wasn’t fat as fuck with low self-esteem, a negative body image, and a tiny dick.
Eh, from the look of it, those are probably meant for people with tiny dicks.
A disney produced gay wedding movie? This is all just a prequel to Left Behind right?
Please tell me it’s a May – December Gay wedding between him and Howard Weinstein. just so they can stunt cast George Takai as his dad.
That…is actually kinda funny.
Eh, as long as nobody tries to pull a sequel/reboot/whatever of The Jerk, I don’t care. Just leave that one alone and we’re cool.
Your plea is 30 years too late:
[www.imdb.com]
BUT WHICH GUY IS THE BRIDE, AM I RIGHT, 1994 COMEDY AUDIENCE?
HOW DO THOSE COCK SOCKS STAY ON?!?
Wait, no one answer that.
Steve Martin responds on Twitter “So excited to read I’m doing Father of the Bride 3 since I haven’t seen a script or been offered the role!”
One groom? TWO GROOMS? Oh, my medication!
Weird.
A post-1991 Steve Martin movie AND the third movie in a comedy series that actually sounds like it could be decent.
Two usually terrible tastes that sound like they might taste good together (but will probably just taste really awful).
I miss Steve Martin being in movies that I see.
Bowfinger was made in 1999 and is easily among Steve Martins best movies. Also the last good appearance of Eddie Murphy.
You owe me an apology for making me read those words you just typed.
Are we sure Steve Martin has to star in this? Because I heard Robin Williams and Nathan Lane might be available.
I can live with this, so long as Kimberly Williams is in it. I have my reasons.
They missed the boat. The plot should be about Annie discovering she’s a lesbian because she likes to read some nights instead of having sex, then falls in love with the woman that did her flowers at her wedding. Then the film could have simply been called Father of the Brides.
I think that “hilarious” Modern Family gay wedding pretty much covered everything.
Why not do “Roxanne 2”, instead?
I don’t care if they’re gay just dont shove it down my throat