‘Father Of The Bride 3’ Might Be Coming To Us With A Gay Wedding Theme

Say what you want about her – that she’s obnoxious, arrogant, hugely hypocritical and living in a fantasy realm in which we all bow at her TOLDJA!s – but Nikki Finke’s return from “source”-laden movie scoop limbo has featured several juicy revelations. The latest is the not-at-all-surprising idea that Disney and Warner Bros. would like to turn Father of the Bride into a trilogy, as the first two films grossed a combined $165+ million in their original theater runs, and they’d certainly rake in a few hundred million in this current era of reboots, remakes and recycled stories.

UPDATE: Steve Martin disagrees with a “source.”

But this isn’t going to be the obvious next step with Grandfather of the Bride, in which everyone’s a little older, the kids are way more hipper and grandpa? Well, he just can’t keep up with the dubstep music and all the Molly-popping. Instead, ground will be broken with young Matty Banks being all grown up and ready for his own wedding… to a man. *clutches pearls, faints into kiddie pool filled with lube*

The twist in this threequel is that Little Matty is now 29 and gay and getting married to a Navy SEAL’s son. Father of the bride George is “thunderstruck and speechless” and has problems with the whole gay thing. So wife Nina kicks him out of the house, according to the pitch which Disney loved. Shyer is writing it with Marc Klein, David Hoberman producing again. “It’s a timely idea,” my source said. “I told Charles I just hope it goes forward before gay stops trending…” (Via NikkiFinke.com)

You gotta strike while the gay iron is hot. Once they stop trending, they return to their underground caverns, where they have nary a dollar to spend on movies. Then it’s back to good, old-fashioned straight people movies from Hollywood. But while this isn’t the most original idea – Modern Family just spent two episodes on one gay marriage that featured a dad who didn’t “get it” and a tough, grizzled dad who was cool with it – I just hope the studios can make this movie happen immediately so they can capitalize on the current styles: