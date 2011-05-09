I don’t usually get too excited by promotional stills from upcoming movies, but in case you’re interested, here’s a first look Brad Pitt in Cogan’s Trade. OMG, he’s wearing a necklace! Cogan’s Trade is the third film from director Andrew Dominik, who previously did Chopper and the Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Casey Affleck. Cogan just wrapped shooting in New Orleans, with Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Sam Shepard. The film is based on a 1974 novel by George V. Higgins, which sounds like a Bawston stawry about cawps and rawbbahs. New Orleans doesn’t seem like a very good stand-in for Boston, but I guess that’s the magic of… uh… Hollywood. Are we still calling it that? When’s the last time someone actually shot a movie there?
Cogan’s Trade is the top-notch crime novel rated by the New Yorker as the “best” from “the Balzac of the Boston underworld.” Crackling dialogue, mordant humor, and unremitting tension drive the suspenseful stakes of the game higher in Boston’s precarious underworld of small-time mobsters, crooked lawyers, and political gofers as George V. Higgins, the writer who boiled crime fiction harder, tracks Jackie Cogan’s career in a gangland version of law and order. For Cogan is an enforcer; and when the Mob’s rules get broken, he gets hired to ply his trade—murder. In the gritty, tough-talking pages of Higgins’s 1974 national best-seller, Cogan is called in when a high-stake card game under the protection of the Mob is heisted. [Amazon, picture via SlashFilm]
HEY, TAWMMY, AH YOU GONNA READ MY FACKIN’ NAWVEL? It gawt rated “best” by the New Yawkah.
The New Yawkah? Sounds queah.
It’s gritty? Because it fuckin better be gritty or I won’t give it a second look.
The New Yawkah huh? Where the fawk do I send in my witty repawtee for the caption cawntest?
Admit it you all laughed when you read the part about Balzac.
Teddy Kennedy is spinning in his grave over that wicked cool accent.
Meanwhile Coogan’s Trade remains an affable yet undersold British comedy.
In the sequel, Coogan’s Tirade Coogan blows his lid at a McDonald’s when they put pickles on his quarter pounder.
Or Cogan, really, who cares.
I gawt a bonah!
They bettah have a pawt for Gloansy Magloan, othawise I’m walkin’ right out tha theetah
I bet Angelina was ready for him when he was done shooting that scene. RAWR!
Why not hire Ben Affleck to play the ballsack of the Boston underworld?
I gotta Balzac for yahz in mah pants’ undahworld, nahmean? Suhprise ending: it’s my fackin’ bawls.
@farthammet Ben Affleck asked, but The director said “Nawt you, Nawt you, Nawt you.”