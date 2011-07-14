First Look: Colin Farrell in Total Recall remake

Len Wiseman’s Total Recall remake starring Colin Farrell is set for August of next year, and in their latest issue, EW just published the first photo. So I guess now we know what a single frame of that might look like (*dusts off hands, folds hands behind head, leans back in chair, waits for profits to roll in*). Last we heard about this project, the plot, based on Phillip K. Dick’s “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale”, was now about a conflict between the “nation-states” of Euroamerica and New Shanghai, and may not involve Mars or space at all. No word on that in the latest piece, but they do say it will be less “jokey.” Phew, thank God. Hey, could you tone down some of the action while you’re at it? The original seemed awful rambunctious.
In the magazine, Farrell says “the tone will be much less jokey” than Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s 1990′s sci-fi hit. He says, “there’s not as much tongue-in-cheek” and that he wouldn’t feel comfortable delivering lines like ‘Consider dat a divorce!’” [TheFilmStage]
Really? Yet he had no qualms about karate chopping a midget in the neck and saying, “Back off, sharty!”? This seems like a strange thing to mention. I’m just saying, if I was doing a remake of Total Recall, that was no longer set in space, with a director who’d done two Underworld movies and a Die Hard sequel, “Wait, but will Colin Farrell be able to match Arnold Schwarzenegger’s natural flair for comedy?” probably wouldn’t even make the top 10 on my list of concerns.
Is that robot in front of him doing the Palins-3-invisible-cocks pose?
This one really gets me, this remake pisses me off for a dozen reasons.
Less Jokey – More Strokey!
I think I speak for the Internet when I ask, will there be a girl with three tits?
‘Less jokey’? Does that mean the re-make won’t feature the prostitute with three breasts? Prediction time – This film will be terrible.
“Stop right there!! Perform a sexy strip tease with your hands behind your head or we will fire!!”
Why all the remake hate – look that shirt he’s wearing cost at least five dollars. The vividly realized futuristic cop stormtrooper thug outfits? You can’t just make those suits with some shit from a sporting goods store and white spray paint. This strategically released shot took both time and “manhours” to conceive of and deliver. Wait until you see the Johnnycab dude.
Was the midget hooker jokey? The sexy-sexy groin stabby one? ‘Cause I’ve been as serious as a heart attack about midget hookers ever since.
Costumes donated by Ralph Lauren and Big 5.
**** {{w w w }} {{be tter whole saler }} {{ us }} *****
The website whol esale for many kinds of fas hion sho es,
like the nik e,jord an,pr ada, also including the jea ns,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations.
All the products are free ship ping, and the the price is com petitive,
and also can accept the pay pal pay ment.
,after the paym ent, can ship within short time.
He’s only saying less jokey because he knows he cant deliver lines like Arnold can.
You got a lot of nerve showing your face around here, Hauser.
Look who’s talking.
Dammit Cohagen, give dese people ayare!
This remake also pisses me off. Total Recall was as close as Hollywood gets to making a perfect film.
If you like Colin Farrell, please vote to help his son James with Angelman Syndrome get a CURE! Our researchers have cured it in a mouse, and now we need the 250K from winning this contest to cure it in our KIDS!! [www.HelpSaveTheAngels.com]. Thank you!
[twitpic.com]