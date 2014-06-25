First Look: Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

From George Miller, director of ‘Babe: Pig in the City’ and ‘Happy Feet’ 1 and 2 (and also the three original ‘Mad Max’ movies) comes ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, with Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky (the role originally played by Mel Gibson), and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, because Miller apparently took notes from George Lucas in the art of unsubtle villain-naming.

Miller tells Entertainment Weekly that the movie is almost all action, real action, with very few digital effects, which he uses to show you who the characters are as opposed to talking you to death like in some fruity Sundance movie about Victorian-era infertility or some boring shit like that.

“I wanted to tell a linear story–a chase that starts as the movie begins and continues for 110 minutes. In this crucible of very intense action, the characters are revealed.”

That all sounds great but so does the fact that it has a fantastically good looking cast, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough (Elvis’ granddaughter, btw), Abbey Lee, and Megan Gale. And of course Theron with a shaved head and clamping robot monster hand. And if she thinks that’s enough for me to refuse a hand-job from her, think again!