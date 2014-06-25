First Look: Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

From George Miller, director of ‘Babe: Pig in the City’ and ‘Happy Feet’ 1 and 2 (and also the three original ‘Mad Max’ movies) comes ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, with Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky (the role originally played by Mel Gibson), and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, because Miller apparently took notes from George Lucas in the art of unsubtle villain-naming.
Miller tells Entertainment Weekly that the movie is almost all action, real action, with very few digital effects, which he uses to show you who the characters are as opposed to talking you to death like in some fruity Sundance movie about Victorian-era infertility or some boring shit like that.
“I wanted to tell a linear story–a chase that starts as the movie begins and continues for 110 minutes. In this crucible of very intense action, the characters are revealed.”
That all sounds great but so does the fact that it has a fantastically good looking cast, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough (Elvis’ granddaughter, btw), Abbey Lee, and Megan Gale. And of course Theron with a shaved head and clamping robot monster hand. And if she thinks that’s enough for me to refuse a hand-job from her, think again!
“Farewell to Arm”
Good one, EW. Good freakin’ one.
Hey they just shitcanned all their main writers to save $. Time Warner executives need their country club dues, yo.
I can’t help but think this would have been better as “Mad Max Cat: Furry Road”
(*apologies if Max Cat Food is strictly a Canadian phenomenon)
Max gets really mad after they run over his ketchup chips
“the movie is almost all action, real action, with very few digital effects”
True story, Charlize Theron had her arm actually amputated and replaced by a robot arm for the role.
(Her real arm grew back later.)
She refused to shave her head, however, and that was accomplished with digital effects.
Method acting has been this method since Brando.
You know what makes me mad, Max? People who carry their spare magazines in shitty locations.
I’m not a gun guy but I’m pretty sure sawn-off shotguns don’t take magazines anyway, DAMNIT MAX YOU GOT THE WRONG BULLETS
@jon_k the shells are there right under the first “M” but to @Ragnarok’s point is that this would have to be really problematic in an intense gunfight. Like, grabbing that handgun clip instead of the automatic rifle clip below it or something.
Then it’s all POP POP from there.
@atfouram
And calling magazines clips – problematic as well.
Jon k clearly never saw beyond thunderdome. MM has all the gunz.
@Pencotron2 okay, okay….
but you know how long it takes to type magazine? sheesh.
Max, why so serious?
That dude looks a lot like Bane from the Dark Knight movie. Tom Hardy looks handsome though.
that charlize theron robot handjob seems dark & gritty.
Obligatory: ” Charlize Theron Robot Handjob” is a great band name.
@OhMyBalls In about 15 years, they lead singer will leave the band over creative and financial differences and make a competing group called “Charlize Theron Cyborg Handjob”. Neither group will be quite as good as the original lineup.
Anybody else at about twenty minutes and counting trying to decide who they’d rather make out with?
…
…Anyone..?
Pretty easy answer. Who’s got more lip meat? Bane, duh.
Super tough call, unless that Robot arm has a lube nozzle.
Two men enter; one man stares at Tom Hardy’s luscious lips in uncomfortable silence.
Nailed it!! Just lost carbonated soda through the nose on that one.
Fury Road, eh? Should have gone with Mad Max: In ‘arm’s Way
Madder Max and the Lady was my suggestion.
Oi oi oi, Robot!
One positive of the dystopian future is that they’ll really have to rethink handjobs.
How to get to Max’s?
Well, head down Fury Road here, then take a right onto Temper Lane. You’ll go through three quick lights — Anger Avenue, Wrath Boulevard, and Rage Route — and then it’s just a left onto Outrage Drive and a quick right onto Spleen Street. Look for the bombed out school bus. You can’t miss it.
But listen, if the Lord Humungus sends his gayboy beserkers up your asshole, you’ve gone too far.
Don’t get caught up a dead end.
Good to see she can still get her eyebrows done in a post-apocalyptic earth.
Her impeccable brows are the reason I couldn’t give A Million Ways to Die in The West a chance. Brows don’t arch like that in the ole West.
Everyone in this cast got their start in modelling, or is currently a model. And I feel like I’ve been hearing about the production of this movie for forever, way back when people were hyping up Rosie Huntington Whitely to be the next big thing.
Basically, this is gonna be a winner.
“…the art of subtle villain-naming”
This is also the guy who gave a character called Lord Humongous the incredible nickname – The Ayatollah of Rock’nRolla!
are you talking about lay down kisses – MR.F
Calm down, doctor. Now is not the time to drive fast. That comes later.
Or…
I am the Outback’s reckoning.
The Mighty Feklahr suggests the following: MAD BRONSON TO THE MAX
Tom Hardy gets naked and paints himself blue and fights in Thunderdome like an intergalactic BOSS. Then he puts the losers into pig forshak and attacks the guards. Qaplah!
This isn’t really a bold take on the new Master Blaster. Hardy is exceptionally more handsome than the midget and Theron has experience playing a retard. Who run Bartertown?