Florida Lawmaker Wants To Force Kids To Watch Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘America’

So, to recap, Dinesh D’Souza, director of ‘2016: Obama’s America,’ convicted felon and disgraced former president of Upstairs New York Bible College, made a movie called ‘America’ about how great America is. It did middling box office, but all they had to do was blame a liberal conspiracy against it and the “conservatives” rallied round. Now, a Florida lawmaker is proposing that this film be required viewing for school kids, because one thing American school kids never hear about is the greatness of America.
Florida GOP state senator Alan Hays said he’ll propose a bill mandating that students in the 1,700 Florida public high schools and middle schools are to be shown the film unless their parents object.
Republican Alan Hays said he’ll introduce in November his one-page bill that simply states that students in the 1,700 Florida public high schools and middle schools are to be shown the film unless their parents object.
‘America,’ the movie, espouses a conservative point of view toward telling history. D’Souza takes on leftist arguments that portray the U.S. in a negative light, and he specifically attacks Howard Zinn, author of the book ‘A People’s History of the United States,’ often considered the most widely used history book in U.S. academia. The movie shows actors Matt Damon and Woody Harrelson praising the book.
Uhhh, considered by whom? Did any of you have to read ‘A People’s History of the United States’ in high school? I sure as hell didn’t. Is that being assigned anywhere that has more than four Republicans? In Santa Monica and Brooklyn, yeah, this film might offer a little balance. Everywhere else it’s just spraying EZ cheese into the gaping mouths of the already bloated. Mmm, you’re the best, keep doing you.
“The most dreaded disease in America today is political correctness. We need to inform our students of our whole history, and teach them how to think, not what to think,” Hays said. “Let them talk with their teachers, their peers and their parents, then draw their own conclusions. But they need both sides, and this movie shows a side they just aren’t seeing.” [THR]
I know, political correctness is the worst! What we really need is an openly reactionary take on history directed by a guy who openly (and illegally) contributes to political campaigns so we can finally stop talking politics and start talking truth. Someone’s gotta be honest about these black families arguing over Monopoly while Arab music plays!
I give up.
Yes. If there’s one thing Republicans are ALL for it’s open-mindedness and teaching “how to think, not what to think.”
Now, get back to working on getting creationism into the science classrooms you jackass.
“Sit quietly and watch this right-wing propaganda” really screams “independent thinking.”
There’s zero chance that I’d watch D’Souza’s movie, but to be fair, they do make all the kids watch that dumbass Al Gore “The planet haths a fever” movie. The the parents all sit in their cars idling for an hour to pick the kids up and hear all about how they studied global warming or whatever they’re calling it this week.
Al Gores movie may in fact be dumbassed, but denying global warming and climate change is nearly as dumb as anything Dinesh Dsouza has come up with.
Maybe there’s a reason they’re showing a global warming film in Florida:
Yes! I agree 100%! How else are kids supposed to learn to think for themselves unless we tell them what to think?
If you google “A People’s History of the United States”, all of the top 10 results are about Howard Zinn’s book. Set and match, libtard.
Wait wait wait. You mean that if I search for the title of a book, the top 10 results will be about that book?!?!
Obviously a liberal conspiracy.
yeah, could you explain your argument a little bit further
I believe that’s known as “sarcasm”, kids.
I tried searching for the movie on Google and was conspiratorily directed towards gluteal erotica instead of this Important Film. True, I might have typed in “DatAss D’Souza.” Sorry/notsorry
I D’Souzaphoned that one in.
ah, i get it now, refering the google thing last week. thanks for clearing that up
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. And I dunno if you’ve checked lately, but if you google Ass Fisters 5, I can assure you you won’t see a 2012 light-hearted romp through the pitfalls of navigating the job market with a group of fresh college graduates starring Paul Dano and Anton Yelchin. No sir, you do not.
some of you… and you know who you are, maybe should just stay over there at the kids table, K?
I read Zinn’s book in 11th grade history class.
It was… boring, written like a text book so what do you expect.
I didn’t think it was really left leaning. We all agree that our founding fathers gave Natives blankets contaminated with disease right? And that Slavery happened right?
we all agree that was bad right? Am i missing something?
you know i was 16 so maybe a bit naive maybe it was left leaning i don’t really remember
We weren’t assigned it, and I think our textbooks tended to be right-leaning by omission. Of course, that was a while ago, and a lot of history hadn’t happened yet.
Texas is the biggest purchaser of public school textbooks in the country, which means that virtually all textbook companies shape their products to meet the peculiar expectations of Texans.
“Right-leaning” is an understatement.
So THAT’S what the depositories were for?
I never read the book but to be fair, there was a lot less history when I was going to school back in the olden days.
@Rawhead Wrecks – at least you had books. I had to figure out what happened by deciphering a bunch of drawings on the wall. What does three buffaloes followed by a spear and a feather mean again?
“Lies My Teacher Told Me” is a fantastic read, and covers right-leanings of the textbooks companies (mostly out of Texas).
Fun thing about history, even after you go through a bust the myths you learn as a child you learn that the info you used to bust those myths is also inaccurate. Take smallpox blankets: [quod.lib.umich.edu]
Kind of makes sense when you think about it too, smallpox killed a hell of a lot of palefaces in the 19th century. Zinn’s book is highly biased and poorly sourced, which is why universities don’t use it as a traditional text.
This guy represents Florida, man.
Only queers get AIDS and only poor-o’s die from Cancer.
The most dreaded disease in America today is political correctness. It’s responsible for more deaths annually than cancer, heart disease, obesity, AIDS, gunshots, and accidental drone attacks combined.
The fuck are your politicians smoking? Crack? Is it crack? DO YOU WANT ROB FORD?! We’re prepared to take Bieber back in trade.
No we are the fuck not ready to make that trade. Jesus Christ, Al, I know it’s friday, but get it together.
Now, smoke up and have a coke and big mac, kids!
The Mighty Feklahr is here for the crack?
Fuck. Sorry about your squashed dick.
I mean, haven’t we relaxed the child labor laws yet? What are these kids doing in school in the first place?!
And, yes. There are Republicans trying to repeal the Child Labor Laws. “Murica!
Excellent use of the Sisko facepalm, I must say.
Vince does it just to make The Mighty One feel special.
Yeah, if you’re going to bitch about the recent rise of Progressivism, do it while showing Teddy Roosevelt on Mt. Rushmore.
I’m so tired of the right deifying Ivy League dudes from India. Back to Snobsylvania, you.
That man has such a punchable face
This. Even if I agreed with the man I’d want to smack him.
Florida high schools are as dangerous as Afghan weddings and Gaza hospitals, only with poorer English skills.
Dinesh D’Souza looks like a clay bust of M. Night Shyamalan made by the blind girl in the “Hello” video.
Holy shit. I am fucking crying here.
So now I have to go dig up the CotW thread. You bastard.
That bust is as legendary as Elvira’s.
Also, fucking rolling on that comment.
Sweet Jesus sir.
Holy SHIT. That made me laugh so hard I knocked over my beer.
Bonus dildosity–this fucker has a tour bus:
Misread the third para for a second there; thought Vincenzo might be motivated by professional rivalry.
In the name of good, old-fashioned American compromise, how about they show the porn parody ‘2069: Obama’s Big Black America’?
What is your fascination with this filmmaker?
He’s a convicted felon.
He believes Google is engaged in a grand conspiracy to deny people access to his film, and he’s convinced a Republican congressman to launch a formal investigation into it.
And now a Republican state legislator wants to force all Florida kids to watch his film.
Sounds like a standard, run-of-the-mill filmmaker there.
There have been a dozen posts on this guy and other than he’s a Republican documentary filmmaker that the shills of Uproxx beat their drums against, I don’t know why. Google is a far too powerful corporation that highly leans to the left. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was merit to the accusations. Posts like this are a bit tiresome. There’s already one Cajun Boy who recaps any anti-right rant that occurs on the Daily Show so that Otto and the other dipshits in the choir can sing about.
Perhaps you should stay away from tiresome posts like this then to avoid getting your Republican panties in a twist. Or, you know, come on in and be a dick. Keep in mind I have a restraining chair at my disposal.
“Dammit, every time this filmmaker is in the news, this film news blog talks about him! It’s so crazy!!!”
@FSUpunk There’s a grand total of 8 articles purely about this guy over a 2 year span. This isn’t Swimfan levels of obsession we’re dealing with here, so knock off the “Leave the poor guy alone!” shtick.
Wow, if you think 8 articles about him shows this site is obsessed with D’Souza, you should really direct your attention to those psychotic stalkers over at FoxNews.com.
They have 61 articles about him.
[www.foxnews.com]
Go! Defend this poor convicted felon’s honor from the jackals of the liberal media!
There have been a dozen posts on this guy and other than he’s a Republican documentary filmmaker that the shills of Uproxx beat their drums against, I don’t know why.
One more time, since you seem intent on being willfully ignorant:
He is a convicted felon. He has gone public with a conspiracy theory about Google. He has convinced a Republican congressman to launch a formal investigation. He has inspired a Republican state senator to try and force all Florida kids to see his shitty propaganda.
Those are all reasons why this site might find him newsworthy “other than he’s a Republican.”
Dinesh D’Souza? What kind of dirty brown commie name is that? I bet he’s a secret muslim, closet homo, jew lover that wants to take our guns!
Actually he’s a conservative propagandist, that wants for force his values on our children.
Oh hell, a REAL ‘MURCAN?
At last! I can unload my back inventory of Clockwork Orange-style “forced watching” devices!
[sites.psu.edu]
Hey, send me a set of those for when I get Vince in the same room as my Deadwood DVDs. I already have a restraining chair for, you know, reasons.
What the fuck is his problem with Matt Damon and Woody Harrelson?
Of course I can’t hear Matt Damon’s name without thinking of Team America.
They’re in the movie talking about the Zinn book. At least, that’s what I took from the sentence.
To be fair, they are liberal douches. I say that as someone who considers theSouza a douche as well.
I read “A People’s History” in college but in fairness, my program of study was heavily focused on social history and historiography.
That’s college, which is voluntary. We’re talking high/middle school.
@Vince Mancini, I understand that. I’m just pointing out, I had no encounter with the book prior to college and my prep school education was not lacking for “liberal” texts.
I don’t suppose Alan Hays is an investor in D’Souza’s film?
I remember when I was in high school we were bussed to see Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet because it was Shakespeare, you know. Of course, we liked it because it had a couple of seconds of nudity.
Sweet, sweet 16 year old nudity.
I’m speaking of course in jest, NSA agents currently being dispatched to my house.
I remember that one glorious shot of those big natural cans in the morning sunlight… I believe there may have been a round of applause in English class that day for the first and only time.
I can’t read or see Matt Damon’s name without this flashback… [www.youtube.com]
P.S. Florida sucks. Forgot to say that yesterday.
Just for conversations sake has any
Has anyone seen the movie? Or parts?
I know his basic arguments about slavery and is that people all over owned slaves so he says saying America prospered on the backs of slaves is a loaded remark because a lot of people used slaves to prosper and America is the only one catching heat for it. Also that no one talks about how slaves were from mostly Western Africa because the other Africans that took to europeanization captured the Africans that were the least civilized.
And his take on native Americans is that they were all fighting each other for lands and we came in and were a stronger army so you can’t blame us for grabbing land when the Native Americans were just warring and taking it back and forth from one another, and he says the tribes that prospered the most were the warring ones who took advantage of more peaceful tribes so we were just part of the wars that multiple Indians nations were fighting and we came out on top.
Before I get lambasted don’t kill the messenger but I’ve seen a million heated comments about this guy so at least can we criticize his movie for its actual content or criticize his actual politics. Everyone’s been ragging on the guys politics but they were never covered other than right wing nut. Also he has some super far left swinging ideas as well about the wars in Iraq and terrorists and Muslims in General which is all more interesting then crap about Florida people being Florida.
Toodles y’all
Those two topics are how the movie specifically rags on The People’s History of America by the way.
D’Souza is a hack, a longstanding apologist for racism, homophobia, colonialism, torture, Christian fundamentalism, and any other meal ticket on the right wing pundit circuit. To engage in earnest with his trolling is an exercise in futility, and I’m nowhere near drunk enough for that.
I’ve seen him on the TV a couple of times and he deserves all doubt and no benefit. His obsession with Obama-as-anti-colonial makes no sense insofar as what, most Americans are pro-colonial? The founding fathers, as I recall, were not huge fans of colonial powers either.
I do enjoy how “anti-colonialist” is now a slur for Republicans.
Fuck you, Gandhi!
Jesus, thank you guys for not feeding it. Those excuses sound like a 6 year old caught doing something he wasn’t supposed to.
Does anybody have a restraining chair a Klingon can borrow?
The most shocking thing to me about this story is FL apparently has schools? And “bible” isn’t even the first word in their names.
Can’t find Vince’s article where kids were forced to watch ManBearPig’s bullshit slide show about global warming.
I don’t think he was blogging 8 years ago.
relevance? oh, I see you’re just a mouthbreathing dipshit.