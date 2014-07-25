Florida Lawmaker Wants To Force Kids To Watch Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘America’

So, to recap, Dinesh D’Souza, director of ‘2016: Obama’s America,’ convicted felon and disgraced former president of Upstairs New York Bible College, made a movie called ‘America’ about how great America is. It did middling box office, but all they had to do was blame a liberal conspiracy against it and the “conservatives” rallied round. Now, a Florida lawmaker is proposing that this film be required viewing for school kids, because one thing American school kids never hear about is the greatness of America.

Florida GOP state senator Alan Hays said he’ll propose a bill mandating that students in the 1,700 Florida public high schools and middle schools are to be shown the film unless their parents object. Republican Alan Hays said he’ll introduce in November his one-page bill that simply states that students in the 1,700 Florida public high schools and middle schools are to be shown the film unless their parents object. ‘America,’ the movie, espouses a conservative point of view toward telling history. D’Souza takes on leftist arguments that portray the U.S. in a negative light, and he specifically attacks Howard Zinn, author of the book ‘A People’s History of the United States,’ often considered the most widely used history book in U.S. academia. The movie shows actors Matt Damon and Woody Harrelson praising the book.

Uhhh, considered by whom? Did any of you have to read ‘A People’s History of the United States’ in high school? I sure as hell didn’t. Is that being assigned anywhere that has more than four Republicans? In Santa Monica and Brooklyn, yeah, this film might offer a little balance. Everywhere else it’s just spraying EZ cheese into the gaping mouths of the already bloated. Mmm, you’re the best, keep doing you.

“The most dreaded disease in America today is political correctness. We need to inform our students of our whole history, and teach them how to think, not what to think,” Hays said. “Let them talk with their teachers, their peers and their parents, then draw their own conclusions. But they need both sides, and this movie shows a side they just aren’t seeing.” [THR]

I know, political correctness is the worst! What we really need is an openly reactionary take on history directed by a guy who openly (and illegally) contributes to political campaigns so we can finally stop talking politics and start talking truth. Someone’s gotta be honest about these black families arguing over Monopoly while Arab music plays!

I give up.