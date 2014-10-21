Follow-Up: ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’ Running Time Is Quite Reasonable, Actually

This morning I told you about a rumor emanating from IMDB, picked up on Reddit and CinemaBlend, that Exodus: Gods And Kings was going to clock in at three hours and 20 minutes long. It sounded a little fishy all along, and while I was waiting on Fox reps to respond at the time, I probably should’ve ignored it altogether, considering the source. In any case, the word I’m getting now is that while it’s probably not the final cut before the film hits December 12th, Exodus: Gods and Kings, starring Christian Bale as Moses and Joel Edgerton as Ramses, currently runs 142 minutes, or two hours 22 minutes. So, like I’ve done with countless women (by which I mean at least three), I’m going to apologize for being a bit premature. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go morosely apply eyeliner and think about what I’ve done.