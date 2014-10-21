Follow-Up: ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’ Running Time Is Quite Reasonable, Actually

#Christian Bale #Ridley Scott
Senior Editor
10.21.14 8 Comments

This morning I told you about a rumor emanating from IMDB, picked up on Reddit and CinemaBlend, that Exodus: Gods And Kings was going to clock in at three hours and 20 minutes long. It sounded a little fishy all along, and while I was waiting on Fox reps to respond at the time, I probably should’ve ignored it altogether, considering the source. In any case, the word I’m getting now is that while it’s probably not the final cut before the film hits December 12th, Exodus: Gods and Kings, starring Christian Bale as Moses and Joel Edgerton as Ramses, currently runs 142 minutes, or two hours 22 minutes. So, like I’ve done with countless women (by which I mean at least three), I’m going to apologize for being a bit premature. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go morosely apply eyeliner and think about what I’ve done.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Ridley Scott
TAGSCHRISTIAN BALEEXODUS: GODS AND KINGSJOEL EDGERTONRidley Scott

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP