Forbidden Love, Betrayal, And Sumptuous Costumes In The Trailer For ‘Far From The Madding Crowd’

Thomas Vinterberg doesn’t get as much press as his Dogme 95 counterpart, Lars Von Trier, if only because Vinterberg tends to refrain from doing things like writing “F*CK” on his knuckles and comparing himself to Hitler. That makes him somewhat less interesting in my mind, but nevertheless, the Dane can still make a fine movie, and even got an Oscar nomination for The Hunt last year. He’s hoping to prove it once again with an adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s 1874 best seller, Far From The Madding Crowd, which I have of course read many times while overseeing my estate as my man servant shaded me with a parasol.

It stars Carey Mulligan, Michael Sheen, Juno Temple, and Matthias Schoenarts – who is rightfully on a career hot streak after Bullhead and a memorable turn in The Drop.

The teaser features a duet version of “Let No Man Steal My Thyme” performed by Sheen and Mulligan, a traditional folk song that “uses fairly obvious botanical and other symbolism to warn young people of the dangers in taking false lovers.”

Okay, I lied, I’ve never read the book, I didn’t even know Tom Hardy wrote books. Here’s the official rundown:

Based on the literary classic by Thomas Hardy, “Far From the Madding Crowd” is the story of independent, beautiful and headstrong Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan), who attracts three very different suitors: Gabriel Oak (Matthias Schoenaerts), a sheep farmer, captivated by her fetching willfulness; Frank Troy (Tom Sturridge), a handsome and reckless Sergeant; and William Boldwood (Michael Sheen), a prosperous and mature bachelor. This timeless story of Bathsheba’s choices and passions explores the nature of relationships and love – as well as the human ability to overcome hardships through resilience and perseverance.

And here you probably thought “Katniss” was a goofy name. Turns out she had nothing on her older cousin, Bathsheba. Tell you what though, those Everdeen broads seem like they’re plucky as shit.