Former POW Jessica Lynch Is Starring In A Christian Movie About The Government Taking Over Church

As the internet’s number-one source for faith–based movie news and Christian ball trauma, I’m happy to report that former POW Jessica Lynch will be starring in the subtly named “One Church,” from subtly-named production house JC Films, a subtly-allegorical film about “the possible government takeover of churches.” Lynch will play the president’s daughter.
President and screenwriter Jason Campbell of Morgantown [West Virginia]-based JC Films said the drama explores the possible government takeover of churches.
Lynch was captured after her Army unit took a wrong turn and came under attack in Iraq in 2003. Eleven American soldiers were killed and six were captured, including Lynch. Her high-profile nighttime rescue from an Iraqi hospital made her an instant celebrity.
She met Campbell while he was in West Virginia promoting the 2013 film “Finding Faith,” which starred Erik Estrada of TV series “CHiPs” fame. Campbell offered Lynch a part in his next film, “Virtuous,” and she accepted. Lynch had a speaking part and her Iraq experience was loosely depicted in the film.
The movie is scheduled to be shown next year in churches across the country. [Yahoo]
“Virtuous,” incidentally, uses a cross for the “T” and stars Erik Estrada in the story of a subtly-named drug addict called “Simone Burner.”
And if you were wondering whether this “government takeover of churches” depicted in One Church takes place in some dystopian future, or whether it’s a legitimate worry for the filmmakers, the film’s official website should give you some indication:
“A true story that hasn’t happened yet,” is just an incredible bit of marketing genius.
It’s funny, the government lets these organizations collect 10% of their congregations’ incomes tax free, then spend it financing production companies that quote Ronald Reagan in their official literature, and how do they repay it? They make movies about how the government’s always trying to take their stuff. Talk about ungrateful. A bunch of welfare queens, if you ask me.
Anyway, I hope this has the same producer as Ja Rule’s movie.
That guy’s good. In a poll of industry professionals, I heard he came in second behind Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
the Over/under for the amount of people in this film that refer to the President as Obummer is 5 1/2 Facebook posts about sharia law
You mean Barack *HUSSEIN* Obama?
Don’t confuse him with President Obozo.
Persecution Fables For Fundies. The Mighty Feklahr often wonders how the same community would react to a Uwe Boll movie about polarized pockets of voters all over the United States assert themselves for one election and turn America into a theocracy? What the hell would these baktags say when Boll ham-fistedly stumbles through middle and upper middle class white America girding their loins and ejaculating their religion on every poor pe’Taq that they find? Do they even realize how far Boll’s movie would have to go to match the ignorance, dishonesty, and plain old stupidity of a movie like this? Do they even care?
So you’re saying that having religious freedom but not being able to force your beliefs on everybody else isn’t oppression?
Whoa whoa whoa, we might be on to something here…freedom of religion and freedom from religion?
*super nova, red alert*
YOU JUST BLEW THE MIGHTY FEKLAHR’S MIND!
Our soft, pussy-ass Christians still manage to whine and complain while Christians in the Middle East are getting murdered. Guys, they are so oppressed.
Hmph, more like “intellectually oppressed”.
When American Christian call themselves persecuted it just makes me laugh. So pathetic.
I’m just waiting for these jerks to produce a retelling of Handmaid’s Tale in which the Republic of Gilead is a misunderstood force of good. You know, like Wicked for Bible thumpers.
THEY WERE JUST TRYING TO GIVE CHILDLESS COUPLES A CHANCE AT A FAMILY!
Hey, I was in Nasiriyah the same time Jessica Lynch was being captured! Small world, huh?
Hey…Their checks clear. Just ask Ray Liotta.
My church uses their tax break to house a homeless shelter. Our denomination helps fight social injustice and inequality. Stop being a religious bigot.
Bah, you just keep them bums around for the cheap gumjobs.
I don’t see how its religious bigotry to point out the exact kind of idiocy behind these christian movies.
I mean the catholic church does nice things too, doesn’t mean they also didn’t systematically hide pedophiles raping young boys. Pointing out they are shitty doesn’t make someone a bigot.
@Pastor Swope
Don’t pretend that just because you disagree with someone that makes them a bigot. I disagree with you, but I don’t think you’re a bigot.
I just think you’re a bit of a douche.
I wasn’t talking about your church, dummy, I was talking about the one making “One Church.” I wasn’t lumping yours in with theirs, you are.
Islam is responsible for as much charity as Christianity is. That says nothing of the truth of their beliefs and it certainly doesn’t put them above criticism.
I suspect somebody in the graphics department just made a mistake.
Instead of
“Executive Producer: GOD”
it was probably supposed to read
“Executive Producer: GOP”
I really wish I’d gotten in on the ground floor of this stuff.
I love you guys.
From the official website for this movie:
“Let me caution you….the idea of a unified controlled religion inside our purple mountains of majesty is not that far fetched.
Is it possible that America would soon support a transformation of religious discourse into one harmonic religion? A religion that provides an absolute oneness of god, a oneness of religion and the oneness of the human race.
Then, God shows up in big way by using the most unlikely people to defend His church. This is not an apocalyptic film, but a modern look at the current condition in America and the church.”
So, let me see if I understand? We shouldn’t trust the government because they are trying to take away freedom of religion – the right to practice any religion we want (including the ones that those a-rabs practice) – and force “an absolute oneness of god, a oneness of religion” on us.
But at the same time we should expect God (capital “G”, the “one true God”) to show up and defend His (capital “H”) church.
Does this mean that the “oneness of religion” is bad unless it’s a Christian religion? Or one (read: your) particular sect of Christianity?
That whole quote just seems hypocritical. “Fuck you, you can’t take away my right to worship my one, true God! You can’t replace my one, true God with your blended, bullshit, harmonic god and oneness of the human race! And fuck you, you’re wrong because there is only my one, true God! Stop being such a (insert racial/religious slur), watch some football and chug a beer! Praise Jesus! ‘Murica!”
You have been accepted into the Klingon Empire, T’ulK!
buy’ ngop!
God’s early work was great, but his work has really fallen off in later years.
Every since Don Simpson passed away, God just hasn’t been the same.
The best Christploitation movie I’ve ever seen is still the one about a dystopian future where religion is outlawed, but a computer hacker HACKS into the system and gets the murder of a Christian by a military general in a torture room on everyone’s television sets.
Wasn’t that an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’? Did the guy drop and break his glasses?
*huffs glue*
Who do you think snorted more blow in his day – Robert Evans or God?
Spoiler Alert: All of the Christians protecting the church get raptured right at the moment the government soldiers have them lined up for a firing squad. Then Justin Theroux shows up to whip his penis about because that’s what Justin Theroux does when the Rapture occurs.
Post-Credits Tag: Turns out instead of heaven all the fundies were raptured into a movie theater playing The Identical on a loop for all eternity. Robot Devil high-fives Bender. Fade to black.
The Greatest Comedy of All Time. I would probably end up dying from laughing so hard.
@Feklhr I think the proper name for the gumjob is “velvet rub.”
Noted!
Ehhh, what military might they the government be ordering to close down all those churches? It sure isn’t the US military. Are we sure this isn’t a poorly funded Red Dawn spin off?
I thought that was the girl from Wilfred.
Church in Government = Absofuckinglutely is that shit necessary
Government in Church = APOCALYPSE!
Got it.
LOL my thoughts exactly.
Does anyone remember the fake bullshit coverage that surrounded Jessica Lynch’s rescue? All the amazingly stupid stories about her fighting like a demon before being knocked unconscious and captured. Then she was tortured for days.
I remember it like it was a terrible dream, and I think this movie would have the same effect on me.
She was pretty cool, though, for admitting that it was propaganda from the Pentagon.
@Buckaroo B I didn’t remember that part but reading back through it you’re right. As far as I’m concerned she can make all the crappy Christian movies she wants, she’s earned it for standing up to that bullshit.
I would like to see how fundamentalist Christians would react to a jewish president.
Probably the same as to the Mooslim one we got now.
Hey, that guy has Jewish writing on his blue t-shirt! Burn the unbeliever!
“But wait, Jesus was a Jew.”
Blasphemy!
Idiocracy
– “A true story that hasn’t happened yet! Or has it?”