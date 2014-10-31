Fox Is Moving Forward With The X-Men Spinoff Starring Channing Tatum As Gambit

Fox/Getty

In a move that has long been rumored, and begged for by Channing Tatum, Fox has officially announced production on a Gambit spinoff from X-Men (for which they’ve long owned the licensed from Marvel) starring ya boi, the one and only hardest twerkin’ man in show-bizznasty, Channing C-Tates Tatum as that Cajun card thrower, Remy LeBeau.

From Deadline:

Fox has set Robocop scribe Josh Zetumer to write the screenplay. The studio has officially attached Tatum as star, and to produce with his Free Association partner Reid Carolin, The Donners Company’s Lauren Shuler Donner, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg.

Reid Carolin is of course the writer of that modern classic, Magic Mike. It’s a Halloween miracle!

The screenplay will be based on a treatment penned by legendary Marvel Comics writer Chris Claremont, who with Jim Lee created the character for Marvel in 1990. The storyline is being kept under wraps.

Hot damn. Lauren Shuler Donner had previously confirmed as much at the X-Men: Days of Future Past premiere, but now it’s even more legit. Tatum had been campaigning for the role for a long time, on account of his dad is kind of from Louisiana.

