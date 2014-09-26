Friday Flashback: Two-Time Oscar Winner Cate Blanchett’s Uncredited Cameo In ‘Hot Fuzz’

Look what I found in a Melbourne paper today! (cc: @simonpegg @edgarwright @nickjfrost) http://t.co/MyWYS7SY1J—
Sarah Clarke (@ACSarahAC) September 26, 2014
Twitterer Sarah Clarke posted this still from a Melbourne newspaper the other day, showing two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett nearly unrecognizable in the role of Simon Pegg’s ex, Janine, in Hot Fuzz. Feel free to scream “OLD NOOZ, BR0!” in the comments, as Hot Fuzz came out in 2007, and chances are you may have already known this, and there’s a good chance I already knew this and forgot it somehow (whiskey), but also it’s Friday and we’re having fun so f*ck you.
Since I’ve never been afraid of asking stupid questions, I asked Edgar Wright about it, who responded less than five minutes later (I honestly don’t know how he does it).
“She did it because she loved Shaun. And because she’s the coolest – she gave her fee to charity.”
I normally hate the idea of “Easter eggs” and the self-referential stuff, but I enjoy the way Edgar Wright does it. Perhaps partly because he answers my emails, sure, but mostly because they’re just there if you want to find them, the kind of things that give the movies their own mythology, rather than the usual, overtly-winking-at-the-audience, pandering fan service. People applauding themselves for recognizing Stan Lee in his dumb cameos makes me want to drown them in their own popcorn butter and beard trimmings.
Here’s the Blanchett scene (it autoplays and there’s an ad at the beginning, unfortunately, but it’s set to mute until you un-mute it):
And of course, the know-it-alls among you will surely point out that Peter Jackson also had an uncredited Hot Fuzz cameo, as a thief dressed as Santa Claus.
For the record, I’m glad Peter Jackson isn’t Santa Claus. He’d take three hours to get down the chimney and you’d have to wait two years for the second half of your toys.
Huh. I had no idea.
And if Edgar Wright gets any cooler, I’m going to have to start stalking him. Seriously, dude, just stop.
Right? It’s like he can do no wrong.
I love LOVE Hot Fuzz with a white hot burning passion. I watch it a few times a year at least. Edgar Wright is the best, here’s some evidence to back that up.
[www.youtube.com]
Perhaps it is old news, but I support any excuse to post that gif.
Secondeded
Very cool, I did not know that.
I made it 20 minutes into that piece of shit.
Hot Fuzz is the one film I keep thinking I don’t like, but actually absolutely love.
I think you just explained exactly how I feel about the movie. It’s like, I’ll ALWAYS name SotD as my favorite, but then when I watch Hot Fuzz, I remember how amazing it is.
Asking “Hot Fuzz or Shaun of the Dead?” is a fun way to start a good ol’ fashioned bar brawl.
About equal. Shaun of the Dead is better right off the bat (no pun intended), while Hot Fuzz requires a couple of viewings to really get into.
We can probably all agree that The World’s End, while still good, is solidly in third place.
That is a very well reasoned response.
FUCK YOU BRO.
YARP
Hot Fuzz is one of the greatest movies of all time and will fight you to the death if you say otherwise.
1. Fuzz
2. End
3. Shaun
Shaun of the dead is great for it’s pacing, and dialog. Hot Fuzz is great for it’s clever puns/dialog you have to hear two or 3 times.
I don’t like the music interludes Hot Fuzz, but the Story is great. Timothy Dalton is fantastic. The ridiculous number of cameos is also awesome.
Narp?
World’s End over Shaun? How do you figure?
I mean, Bill Nighy’s death speech alone….
Fuzz! Jog on!
Vince is starting to reach critical levels of contrarianism, Armond White levels… For the love of God, stop this madness!
I even watched World’s End twice just to make sure the Hot Fuzz phenomenon didn’t hold. It didn’t. World’s End lacks focus, with basically three protagonists, none of whom we’re completely invested in. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still great, but it’s clearly a notch below the other two.
I don’t know how I did it, but I watched the whole thing. Cate Blanchett is by far the best part of it. By which I mean pretty much the only good part.
Plate of shrimp time: I just got the bluray (and The World’s End) in the mail yesterday.
“For the record, I’m glad Peter Jackson isn’t Santa Claus. He’d take three hours to get down the chimney and you’d have to wait two years for the second half of your toys.”
Now I have to clean coffee off my desk.
I’ve been introducing Hot Fuzz to people for the last 5 years. Every time I do, I am thanked by the people who watched it. “I didn’t know the English could be funny outside of Monty Python.”
Last year, a group of us attended the ‘Cornetto Triology’ at the AMC theater for The World’s End release.
A good time was had by all.
(Now, I’m getting them to watch episodes of Spaced)
I watched this again last night. God I love this trilogy.
The Female Office/Old Incoherent Cop interactions are the best.
“Tits”
“Cocks”
Pretty graphic as well for a comedy. I wince every time the piece of the top of the church falls onto the reporters head. I’ve watched Hot Fuzz so many times that even I can understand the old guy at the farm with all the weapons. Great movie.
ask him what shot he directed in “Star Trek Into Darkness”
HOW COULD YOU FAIL TO MENTION JACOB SILJ? I’M SORRY, I’LL LOWER MY VOICE…
HOW COULD YOU FAIL TO MENTION JACOB SILJ?
That’s my most favorite GIF ever!
You’re doing the lord’s work, Darth Slacker. What would this comments section do without you?
You do realize not everyone has the time/interest/energy to go back, rewatch a movie and listen to the audio commentary?
I didn’t watch this with the commentary but the last time I watched it I recognized her voice/eyes. And then I remembered I recognized it every time I’d seen it before but didn’t really think it was a big deal because these movies have tons of great cameos.