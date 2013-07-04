Frotcast 159: Lone Ranger, Dog Shooting, Summer Lists with Laremy

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
07.04.13 26 Comments

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)

Happy 4th of July, everyone! I’m sorry I have nothing to give you except this sweet picture of a dog in a captain’s hat and this here podcast. But it’s a pretty good podcast! This week, Matt Lieb is still sitting in, our favorite clown orgy participant Pam Benjamin is in the Frotquarters, Bret joins us from New York via Skype, and we bloop in Laremy Legel from Film.com to talk Lone Ranger and read us his summer lists.

Other topics:

  • Man of Steel
  • Dating, Sex, Gender Politics, Religion, Pam’s butt bruise
  • The cops shooting that dog
  • Eddie Murphy and Snoop Lion’s reggae song
  • Our impending trip to The Gathering
  • Impromptu song melodies

You know, cool stuff. Seriously, listen, share, suggest to friends.

Subscribe on iTunes (RATE THE PODCAST!). Download the Stitcher App and stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android device.

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com. Voicemail us at 415.275.0030. Follow me on Twitter. Follow Ben on Twitter. Follow Bret on Twitter. Follow Matt Lieb on Twitter (he’s so lonely!). Check out Pam Benjamin at Mutiny Radio. Fan us on Facebook.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTLAREMYMATT LIEBPAM BENJAMIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP