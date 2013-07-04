Frotcast 159: Lone Ranger, Dog Shooting, Summer Lists with Laremy

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)

Happy 4th of July, everyone! I’m sorry I have nothing to give you except this sweet picture of a dog in a captain’s hat and this here podcast. But it’s a pretty good podcast! This week, Matt Lieb is still sitting in, our favorite clown orgy participant Pam Benjamin is in the Frotquarters, Bret joins us from New York via Skype, and we bloop in Laremy Legel from Film.com to talk Lone Ranger and read us his summer lists.

Other topics:

Man of Steel

Dating, Sex, Gender Politics, Religion, Pam’s butt bruise

The cops shooting that dog

Eddie Murphy and Snoop Lion’s reggae song

Our impending trip to The Gathering

Impromptu song melodies

You know, cool stuff.

