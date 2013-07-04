Frotcast 159: Lone Ranger, Dog Shooting, Summer Lists with Laremy

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
Happy 4th of July, everyone! I’m sorry I have nothing to give you except this sweet picture of a dog in a captain’s hat and this here podcast. But it’s a pretty good podcast! This week, Matt Lieb is still sitting in, our favorite clown orgy participant Pam Benjamin is in the Frotquarters, Bret joins us from New York via Skype, and we bloop in Laremy Legel from Film.com to talk Lone Ranger and read us his summer lists.
Other topics:
- Man of Steel
- Dating, Sex, Gender Politics, Religion, Pam’s butt bruise
- The cops shooting that dog
- Eddie Murphy and Snoop Lion’s reggae song
- Our impending trip to The Gathering
- Impromptu song melodies
You know, cool stuff. Seriously, listen, share, suggest to friends.
Is Matt Lieb our new Ben? It’s ok Dad, you can tell us…
Awesome, I can use this to drown out my family today with fecal transplant and rape jokes.
Vince, you always have the weirdest interpretations of questionable song lyrics.
It’s “put our hands up like the ceiling can’t hold us.”
Well son of a bitch.
I’ve been looking all week for that visual almanac you mentioned last week. Do you have a link or an author I could use to find it?
Probably not Vince’s specifically, but looks pretty good nonetheless:
[www.amazon.com]
I was trying to find it so I could tell you, but I can’t remember where I packed it.
Right around minute 9 it gets a weird “Am I listening to the beginning of an orgy?” theme.
I miss Lindy.
no.
We can’t all just love Burnsy. Although, I do.
i miss the the vince, ben, brendan, and bret days
yes.
I think everything started to fall apart after the Live Frotcast. Too many egos and backstabbing. I wish VH1 did a “Behind The Frot” show.
Where are you all online dating? Every episode starts with that.
This isn’t showing up in the RSS feed for some reason. YOUR FREE ENTERTAINMENT HAS FAILED TO MAKE ITSELF AVAILABLE TO ME IN MY PREFERRED MANNER!
Still no Burnsy aye? No worries, Laremy has been and will always be the universally accepted placeholder until we get some more HOTT GOSS!
Enough of your SF comedy circle-jerk! Unless it’s David Gborie. Seriously, you ought to bring him on again.
And maybe it’s just me, but I found Pam’s whole tirade when Bret said he’s getting married to be a bit much. If you had a bad experience and don’t ever want to be married again, that’s totally understandable. But it’s a deeply personal choice, and proselytizing against marriage is as dumb as proselytizing for it. Also, get off Bret’s back. That man is the Frot voice of reason.
Been trying. Next week, I think.
I know I’m a week late to this (go me), but I’m with bob about Pam’s marriage tirade. I’m not the biggest fan of Pam’s anyway – everything about her grates on me – and that moment almost made me turn off the podcast. Bret hanging up though…that was funny. Bret 4 lyfe.
a woman making jokes about a good orgasm is about as funny as a man who jokes about how much of a good guy he is
I think the Frot should adopt the lost puppy that is Matt Lieb.
Am I crazy or does the audio sound worse than normal this week. Please take those questions separately.
