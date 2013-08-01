Frotcast 163: Matt Ufford, Sammy Obeid’s 1000 Days of Comedy

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
This week on the Frotcast, we bring in old friend Matt Ufford of SB Nation and the KSK sex and fantasy mailbag to talk mumblecore and answer your relationship questions. After that, we welcome comedian Sammy Obeid, who’s currently on day 950 of his quest to do 1000 consecutive days of comedy. He tells us all about getting punched by a drunk Irishman, doing comedy on the streets of Oakland, and eventual validation from Howard Stern on America’s Got Talent. Oh, and T-MINUS ONE WEEK UNTIL JUGGALO VISION QUEST. WOOP WOOP.
We read your questions, and in the process discover the great Tim Horton’s Pay-It-Forward Streak of 2013. You crazy Canadians.
For three full hours and 228 orders, a generous chain of Tim Hortons customers in Winnipeg picked up the tab for the people behind them.
It started at about 10 a.m. at the drive-through window at Tim Hortons on Beaverhill Blvd. in Winnipeg on Dec. 21. Light snow had been falling all morning, there were four shopping days until Christmas and the temperature was minus-13.5C.
“There was a lot of excitement inside the restaurant. Staff were shouting out numbers like, “It’s up to 147!” said Robichaud.
Eventually, someone who had their four coffees paid for decided to break the chain and pulled away without paying for the three coffees behind him.
“There were more guests in line,” said Robichaud. “Who knows what their motivation was?” [TheStar]
And of course, who could forget the Rhubarb Lady:
I was going to e-mail the Frotters, but I’ll just post it here where not even they will read it. As for the last sexbag question, my advice is to just move on.
Speaking as a man in his mid-thirties who’s tried socializing with some 22-23 year olds (more curiosity than anything because it’s not like they’re going to fuck me) I can assure you that, holy fucking shit, we have nothing in common with them. It’s like trying to relate to people my grandparents’ age. Remember, they “came online” as human beings aware of the world in 1993 or 94, which basically makes them little cyborgs addicted to Facebook and alcoholic drinks that have more sugar (corn syrup) than booze in them.
Don’t bother. Your floor should be 26-27.
Frotcast seemed to miss the point of cricket, 5 day matches=5 days getting smashed. That’s about it. But yeah, rhubarb was good
Oh, we got the point of it. The email was specifically about whether we understood the rules. The getting smashed part we had covered. My only cricket match was at the Gabba, where Bret and I had to mediate between some large British fellows who objected to my Australian friend trying to start a chant of “THE QUEEN TAKES IT UP THE BUM.” Then we finished our plastic bladder of smuggled in wine and blew it up with air, and batted it around the stadium like a beach ball. Later we went to McDonald’s, where the same guy smashed me in the back of the head with a plastic broom while I was eating my Big Mac. I had to admit, it was pretty funny.
Sounds like you have the rules sorted. Can you guys cover another English pastime next week and weigh in on the whole Gareth Bale saga. It’s doing my head in.
Great frotcast, as always. But Brett can shut his dirty whore mouth about Tim Hortons. I do love it so.
Hey, Vince.
I just found out the funniest thing. Remember Lupe Fuentes from the AVN awards? She’s the lead singer in a Latin American pop band called the Ex-Girlfriends now. Yeah. Now Burnsy needs to get in on this shit and find their music video(s).
Oh, and her real name is Zuleidy Piedrahita. That clip is the one that keeps on giving—like herpes.
Oh, fuck me. This is a glorious disaster. [youtu.be]