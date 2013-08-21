Frotcast 166: Elysium, Porn Scholar Dr. Chauntelle, Ben’s Losing a Ball

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)

This week we have the whole crew on the Frotcast. Vince and Ben have returned alive from the Gathering of the Juggalos and tell some stories from their adventures there. Brendan got another dog and lets us know the experience he went through to get dog number two, the white version of his other dog.Then we bring on Dr. Chauntelle Tibbels, a sociologist who has been studying pornography from a sociological perspective. She has the first of a series of e-books on Amazon, You Study What?!

Bret, Ben and Vince all saw Elysium, so we discuss that for a while. We talk about Hard Knocks, and introduce a new character, The Existential Head Coach. Ben shares some medical news he got this week. Then we finish up with some more stories from The Gathering. Frot on!

