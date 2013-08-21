Frotcast 166: Elysium, Porn Scholar Dr. Chauntelle, Ben’s Losing a Ball

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
First off, we recorded a podcast live from the Gathering last week, which you can buy here for a dollar.
This week we have the whole crew on the Frotcast. Vince and Ben have returned alive from the Gathering of the Juggalos and tell some stories from their adventures there. Brendan got another dog and lets us know the experience he went through to get dog number two, the white version of his other dog.Then we bring on Dr. Chauntelle Tibbels, a sociologist who has been studying pornography from a sociological perspective. She has the first of a series of e-books on Amazon, You Study What?!
Bret, Ben and Vince all saw Elysium, so we discuss that for a while. We talk about Hard Knocks, and introduce a new character, The Existential Head Coach. Ben shares some medical news he got this week. Then we finish up with some more stories from The Gathering. Frot on!
Subscribe on iTunes (RATE THE PODCAST!). Download the Stitcher App and stream the Frotcast to your iPhone or Android device. Support the Frot at Frotcast.com.
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com. Voicemail us at 415.275.0030. Follow Vince on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Ben on Twitter. Follow Bret on Twitter. Fan us on Facebook.
You guys need to go to the next Gathering with a banner that reads, “R.I.P. Ben’s nut”.
SPOILER ALERT, man, I haven’t finished listening!
I actually lost a testicle from laughing so hard at Ben’s “team uniball”
also – Bryce Dallas Howard is the other girl in 50/50 not Jessica Chastain.
Ben can now proudly use the word monorchid in a sentence, he’d look sophisticated instead of pretentious. (Best wishes, Ben).
Also I could’ve used more Elysium vitriol. That movie disappointed me for not living up to D9, yet having all the same cogs. Disappointed me so much that I hate it.
I’m gonna be a great father, clearly.
Smart and cute PhD who studies porn? I’m in love.
my, she talks a lot.
Eh could’ve been Vince talking a lot, which is how his interviews often go. (Stay gold. Vince Boy, I enjoy your interviews)
I dunno if it was a technical problem or she is well versed in immature male conversations but she just kept talking over their genuine questions and obnoxious comments.
Academics.
Eventually I just started laughing at how she was having none of your guys’ comments. Like a locomotive of porn learnin’
Upon rehearing that was hilarious. She will make a fine professor.
Like Armond I thought Elysium was lacking in the ecstatic jouissance provided by Ice-T and his dolphin companion.
I’m inthe same boat as Vince on Elysium. I know it has problems, a lot of problems, but compared to the mediocrity of the summer movies I’m not as critical of it.
I am glad that Brendan is there to be a voice of reason on Breaking Bad.
As reclusive as Brandon is, as long as he’s still fucking Julri Waters he’s doing 90% better than me.
Oh and also. I stopped going to Wwtdd a while ago (which was where I heard about filmdrunk in the first place.) Check in once in a while, do not like the new writers.
At least they don’t have the mad hard-on against Lindsay Lohan. That got annoying.
I quit after Brendon was fired. In related news, he tweeted for the first time in like 2 months today. coincidence!?
Also, someone tweeter the lovely Dr. Chauntelle about rebranding the porn industry as the masturbation industry, a more accurate and much less glamorous moniker.
Get the millennials out of the basement so I don’t have to rely on Imbekwe, his siblings and their multitude of children to fund my pension. Thanks in advance.
In regards to 80’s movies that we only like cuz we saw them as kids, about 9 years ago my brother’s gf suggested I watch “Labyrinth” since I’m such a huge fan of “Legend”, “Never Ending Story”, and “Willow” (outside of that though I have no interest in the “Fantasy” genre). I thought it was ok, but we agreed that I needed to see it as a kid to enjoy it.
However, I still argue that Rocky 4 is still entertaining regardless of nostalgia.
Labyrinth is still great because Bowie is a fucking god.
In all seriousness, I hope for the best, Ben.
Absolutely loved existential football coach. “Men, we’re going to go out there, we’re going to fight and we’re going to give 110% and at the end of the day there’s only going to be one winner – entropy.”
i liked her joe king-like way of ignoring your comments. it created a nice mystery science theater type of interview
good luck ben, you’re the best
Well wishes go out to Ben. Hoping for a speedy recovery for him. Handled himself very bravely on the podcast, you’d think he was going in for a physical.
Hate to be that dude, but as a person who took German in high school it always pisses me off when people pronounce “die” like the English word when its actually pronounced “dee.” I realized Die Antwoord is Afrikaans but it’s pronounced the same.
You think he did that by mistake?
By Kahless’ Beard! Did Dr. Chauntelle stop to breathe at any point?
Negative
Good luck, Ben.
Ben, may the removal of half your manhood go smoothly. All kidding aside, hopefully the tumor turns out to be benign and there is no need for further concern. Here’s to a speedy recovery!
Good luck Ben. Enjoy the Lortabs.
Much love, Ben.
Hey Ben, wishing you luck this week bro :)