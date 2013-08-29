Frotcast 167: Ben’s Ball, Jonathan Daniel Brown, Weekly Clip Down

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
First off, you can still buy the podcast we recorded at The Gathering here for a dollar.
CANCER! This week on the Frotcast, we start off by talking about Ben’s ball removal surgery and how his imbalanced scrotum is ruining the feng shui of our apartment, and whether it’s worth it to be able to call himself a cancer survivor (thanks for the kind emails, Frotters). We ask the big questions, like “To fake ball or to not fake ball?”
TOPICAL STUFF! After that, we talk the Ben Affleck as Batman kerfuffle, the Miley Cyrus hullabaloo, and whether it’s sexist to point out that she seems like she might be mildly retarded.
GUEST! After that, we bring on actor/comedian/writer Jonathan Daniel Brown, who tells us about “interning” for Pauly Shore, attending Corey Feldman’s awesome birthday party, and Carole Mallory, the Robert DeNiro mistress who writes movie reviews now.
THE CLIP DOWN! We end with some of our favorite TV clips this week, including the old school journalism of HBO’s Real Sports, and ad guys on The Pitch who’ve forgotten that the bullshit they’re selling is actually bullshit.
Listened to some on the way in. Glad to hear Ben is doing well. Sending good thoughts that future tests show no remaining cancer.
Get well, Ben #FROTSTRONG
btw what happened to the Chicago Frotcast? Why is the thingy not in the store thingy?
I guess they’ll just have to do another Chicago Frotcast!!
Sounds like y’all are upset about Queen Miley reigning over us all.
TeamBurnsys happy to hear Ben is alive and well which means our site’s “Prayer Drive” worked (its similar to our charity drives cept Ashley doesn’t spend all the proceeds at the strip club).
I still visit WWTDD to get a preview of photo sets that go up in the event that I want to download good versions of them later. There’s some inertia, too.
I couldn’t stop laughing hysterically at you all ripping into The Pitch.
Listening to the political consultants reminded me of why I hated dealing with them and felt bad for some of the candidates I’ve known who’ve put up with them. They really do see it as war, and it’s funny that even when given a rather simple task their immediate reaction is to do opposition research on their competitor. Like you said, it doesn’t matter (in this instance). It is also good evidence of how little their focus is on promoting their client vs. destroying outsiders.
Honestly, it’s pretty close to everything wrong with the world in a nutshell.
Well put. Though one might say that it is just the apex of the entire bullshit industry as Carlin described it a long time ago that has made the world a worse place because it exists to distort and manipulate reality.
Thanks for the Fat Penguin/Uproxx info. I got into Gorilla Mask Forums in ’04 and ’05 and found your awesome site that way.
I actually saw a College Hunks moving truck this past weekend for the first time. Whereas I understand the concept that college dudes would be of the peak age for demanding physical labor, I have known enough college dudes, and seen how they act. I would not seek their clumsy, boorish oaf manhandling my possessions.
I’m surprised you never brought up Brown being in a porno. Was that ixnayed pre-interview?
I’m guessing yes. This guy is the Leonardo Da Vinci of our time with his versatility.
Wait, is Brett’s mini Gumble named Gumball? God I hope so.
Yes. And he goes on adventures where he learns what a hockey tastes like.
“How do I drink a football helmet?”
Bryant Gumbel is shaped like a Chicken McNugget.