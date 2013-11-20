Frotcast 179: Workaholics Co-Creator Connor Pritchard, Christian Dating Gurus

#Frotcast #Workaholics
11.20.13 4 years ago 8 Comments
frotcast-179-workaholics-co-creator-connor-pritchard-christian-dating-gurus-filmdrunk

FilmDrunk

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)

PROBLEMS DOWNLOADING THE ‘CAST? I’ve had a couple people ask me about this. If you’re having trouble downloading from iTunes (over which I have no control, unfortunately), there are numerous other options.

You can stream or download from all of those places, as well as stream to your phone/device from Stitcher.

This week on the Frotcast, we’re joined for the second time by Workaholics co-creator Connor Pritchard, who recently wrote The Order of the Magi, and has been promoting it with elaborate scavenger hunts. This week’s theme is “The Idiot Guru,” which was inspired this news story we heard about, where Christian dating guru Justin Lookado was in a bit of hot water for giving some sweet dating advice like “dateable girls know how to shut up” to high schoolers. We go through his “10 Rules of Dateability” for men and women, such as “Men of God are wild, not domesticated.” (Thanks to Cory and Radio School for bringing this to my attention).

There’s also our song of the week, Peter Dante’s N-word meltdown, creepy James Toback, Daniel Day-Lewis’s son the rap star, Wolf of Wall Street subject Jordan Belfort’s motivational speaking tour, and your emails.

Enjoy! Email at us at frotcast@gmail.com. Write us some reviews, and send us links to them!

Song of the Week: Daniel Day-Lewis’s son’s rap video.

As always, check out Frotcast.com to support the Frotcast, leave us lots of reviews, tell your friends, and send us lots of emails and voicemails. frotcast@gmail.com; 415-275-0030.

Subscribe on iTunes.

Vince- @filmdrunk

Ben- @automatikben

Bret- @possumgraveyard

Connor Pritchard

Frotcast Quotes -@FrotcastQuotes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast#Workaholics
TAGSCONNOR PRITCHARDFROTCASTGABE DAYWORKAHOLICS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP