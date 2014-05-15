Frotcast 203: Fun With Donald Sterling Tapes, Burnsy, And Torio Van Grol

Senior Editor
05.15.14

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

“When he had those AIDS!” This week, we have some fun with Donald Sterling talking about Magic Johnson (patiently awaiting the autotune), Burnsy introduces three songs of summer in Burnsy’s Corner: Froggy Fresh’s “Stolen Bikes 2,” Stitches, with “Brick In Yo Face,” and an abomination called “The Plastics.” We talk about hemorrhoids, the most Florida things Burnsy has ever seen, and Ben bloops in from Malaysia. Our guest this week is comedian Torio Van Grol. Enjoy! Write us some reviews!

Here’s this week’s videos:

Stitches.

Froggy Fresh. It’s criminal that this video has less than a million views.

And whatever this thing is.

In addition to FilmDrunk, you can always find the Frotcast at Filmdrunk.Podbean.com (even though Podbean sucks), Frotcast.com, and at Stitcher, where you can stream to your iPhone or Android device, no downloadin’ required (and they usually update pretty punctually).


Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!

