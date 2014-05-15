Frotcast 203: Fun With Donald Sterling Tapes, Burnsy, And Torio Van Grol

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
“When he had those AIDS!” This week, we have some fun with Donald Sterling talking about Magic Johnson (patiently awaiting the autotune), Burnsy introduces three songs of summer in Burnsy’s Corner: Froggy Fresh’s “Stolen Bikes 2,” Stitches, with “Brick In Yo Face,” and an abomination called “The Plastics.” We talk about hemorrhoids, the most Florida things Burnsy has ever seen, and Ben bloops in from Malaysia. Our guest this week is comedian Torio Van Grol. Enjoy! Write us some reviews!
Here’s this week’s videos:
Stitches.
Froggy Fresh. It’s criminal that this video has less than a million views.
And whatever this thing is.
In addition to FilmDrunk, you can always find the Frotcast at Filmdrunk.Podbean.com (even though Podbean sucks), Frotcast.com, and at Stitcher, where you can stream to your iPhone or Android device, no downloadin’ required (and they usually update pretty punctually).
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Everyone knows Magic Johnson got AIDS by using a public toilet without putting down a seat protector.
AIDS is fake and gay
I legitimately have no idea who the blonde with big tits got surgery to look like. She mentioned “Jen”, but still, no idea.
Apparently she’s supposed to be Jennifer Lawrence.
Soulless corporate job thursday just got better…..thanks.
Is Michael Alig or Coreys Angel’s affiliated in any way with the Plastics?
Who the fuck is Justin with his Nike Fuel Band®? I’m pretty drunk and sleepy, did I dose off and miss something?
It’s kind of a shame that your best bits tend to come near the end because they feel shortened because it’s at the ass end of 2 hours of talking into mics.
Burnsy, I’m headed to Orlando at the end of the month with my girlfriend and have no clue what kind of activities are recommended. Is there anything you’d suggest? Is that place that sells lion tacos still around?
9/11? Global Warming? …Here’s the real conspiracy:
WHO IS THIS IMPOSTER BURNSY!
– Stayed sober at a sporting event (that’s just counter intuitive)
– Didn’t attend the after party (everybody knows Burnsy loves orgies!)
– Wore glasses (he has the vision of an eagle, only matched by his lion’s heart)
Theory: The Communists, who have been hunting Burnsy since he was an American exchange student spy back in the 80s, have finally captured him and replaced him with their sleeper cell agent. The only way to expose him, is to have Burnsy on again next week! The real Burnsy would never do back to back appearances as he knows that women who experience prolonged listening to his voice get pregnant (and he already has enough children to feed).
Which reminds me, after supporting Laremy’s Kickstarter, please go to the BurnsyFanSite and donate a contribution to “Burnsy’s Kids”. For just a dollar a week, you can ensure they are fed regularly, receive an education, and are medically supported. In return, you will get an initial thank you letter, a 8×10 headshot photo of the Burnsy Kid you helped, and the overwhelming sense that you finally did something good in this life.
*please ignore this fine print: if you sponsor any Burnsy Kid, you are then contractually their adoptive parent and we are going to mail them to you