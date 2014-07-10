Frotcast 211: ‘They Came Together’ With Justin Halpern

http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/8vhcwu/Frotcast_211_3.mp3 –

Anyway, this week we got Matt Lieb and Bret coming at you live (I think. Not sure what “live” actually means) from the Frotquarters in San Francisco. We talk about Bret’s ghost and how Matt lives in a paradox of being an atheist who’s scared of ghosts.

Later, we are joined by Justin Halpern (Shit My Dad Says, Surviving Jack, future awesome things) and we discuss David Wain’s romantic comedy spoof ‘They Came Together’ starring Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. I’d like to preemptively apologize for Halpern’s shitty internet connect, as we do end up disconnecting with him about five thousand times throughout the podcast. We go on to talk about the ludicrous about of money that some of our podcasting peers have been making and we then spend the remainder of the podcast just begging (into our brand new dildo-microphones) for our listeners to spread the good word of the Frotcast to all of their friends and family so that Matt Lieb can finally quit his job as a handyman and just watch quicksand porn full time.

