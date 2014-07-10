Frotcast 211: ‘They Came Together’ With Justin Halpern

–
Anyway, this week we got Matt Lieb and Bret coming at you live (I think. Not sure what “live” actually means) from the Frotquarters in San Francisco. We talk about Bret’s ghost and how Matt lives in a paradox of being an atheist who’s scared of ghosts.
Later, we are joined by Justin Halpern (Shit My Dad Says, Surviving Jack, future awesome things) and we discuss David Wain’s romantic comedy spoof ‘They Came Together’ starring Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. I’d like to preemptively apologize for Halpern’s shitty internet connect, as we do end up disconnecting with him about five thousand times throughout the podcast. We go on to talk about the ludicrous about of money that some of our podcasting peers have been making and we then spend the remainder of the podcast just begging (into our brand new dildo-microphones) for our listeners to spread the good word of the Frotcast to all of their friends and family so that Matt Lieb can finally quit his job as a handyman and just watch quicksand porn full time.
Ugh, Vince’s troubling thoughts towards falling asleep sounds all too familiar.
As an analogue to Fake Bret, I nominate Fake Vince as the walrus-voiced guy who complains about “failed film makers” criticizing dumb films with the “turn your brain off!” argument.
Holy shit snacks, a Sonic Drive Thru reference on the Frotcast.
Oh man, as a Frotketeer who lives in Oklahoma, the birthplace of the Sonic Drive Thru, I feel the need to weigh in.
Yes, you are expected to wait in a stall for your food because it’s the old timey way that people did it, and no you’re not a stall hipster but a good ol fashion 1950s American having fun before the sock hop. (At said sock hop, if lucky you’ll not only get a grasp of a young lass’ ankles but maybe a peck on the cheek as well.)
The other corner stone of The Sonic in the culture of Oklahoma are the drink options it provides. No none of them involve any of the devil’s elixir, but their 2-4 PM Half Off Happy Hour has often been named the number one happy hour in Oklahoma City (aka the bursting big league city that now has a NBA team). Add in Oklahoma’s addiction to the ICE (yes, the ice put in drinks to keep it cool, we love that shit) Sonic sell, which may or may not have meth in it, Sonic will soon rival oil as the number one staple of this state.
Vince, thank you for the sterling taking down of the new Apes movie. It pretty much confirmed my thoughts from the trailers. Some Apes want peace. Some Humans want peace. Some Apes want war. Some Humans want war. And you won’t believe want happens next!!!!!
The ice they use is bullshit.
I like strawberry slush and my girlish figure is no doubt enhanced by chili cheese tots.
So I watched “They Came Together” after listening to the Frot, and it was fucking awful. I laughed more at the sub-par Frotcast than I did at that steaming pile of wet hot shite.
Vince sounds tinny
The wife and I watched “They Came Together” last night for the Frotcast Film Club.
I liked it a lot. I generally really enjoy the David Wain/The State crew’s being dicks to mainstream America stuff. (The local news scene is Wanderlust is one of my favorite things ever):
[www.youtube.com]
The personality types playing basketball was solid (Ken Marino, always an ace), and I liked the Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker-type shit like the flagpole in Zak Orth’s ass.
Also, when they’re at one of the “trio of holiday parties” and he straight called her a cunt, I lost it.
Not every gag hit, but enough did. The bartender exchange, for example, was like a bad SNL skit.
I basically like feeling superior to people who like pablum, so it really worked for me.
I watched ‘They Came Together’ on VOD. If I had spent $25 on two tickets for it I would’ve been pissed, but I enjoyed it for a $7 stay-at-home viewing.
My overall feeling is that Wain did not put a ton of time into this script. This is not Naked Gun level quality here, it feels like he and the crew threw it together over a week or something. And this is ok – those guys make better stuff fucking around in their free time than most people do with $100M budgets. If you’re going to watch it, just set your expectations accordingly.
My favorite moments:
– Paul Rudd and Colby Smulders’ unusual sex positions
– Meloni’s pant-shitting explanation
– Rudd’s description of being attacked by a gang
Dick or Teat was nice.
You guys ever have the dream where you’re driving a car but you’re in the back seat so you can’t control the pedals and struggle with the wheel?
The one good thing about Sonic is they have a value meal that consists of mozzarella sticks and a drink. that’s it.
That walrus voice nonsense was awesome.
“You can rent Nick Cannon to host your conference call” is our generation’s “Who’s on first?”
When I was a kid, I would have nightmares where things just kept ether speeding up more and more or shrinking more and more.
Scared the piss outta me.
We don’t have Sonic’s in Canada, but the fact that they don’t have Sonic the Hedgehog as their mascot is confusing.
They predate Sonic, but I’m pretty sure there’s been a toy tie-in.