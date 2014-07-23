Frotcast 213: ‘Under The Skin,’ Sperm Extractor Fiction

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Comedian Matt Lieb (above left) and Bret the regular join me inside the Frotquarters in San Francisco this week, to discuss the Scarlett Johansson-naked classic ‘Under The Skin‘ and read my futuristic fiction about Chinese automatic sperm extractors.
With Luc Besson’s ‘Lucy‘ opening this week, starring Scarlett Johansson, we decided to catch up on ScarJo’s last star turn, ‘Under the Skin,’ from ‘Sexy Beast’ director Jonathan Glazer. Bret liked it more than the rest of us, but for the most part, we thought the handful of cool images wasn’t enough to make up for a… movie… where… people… do… things… reeeeeal… slooow. I thought the Scarlett-Johansson-preys-on-men plot was a metaphor for the movie as a whole, which asks the question, how much interminably slow action with no apparent payoff will you sit through solely for the promise of seeing more of Scarlett Johansson getting naked? We discuss that for about 20 minutes, trying to decide how to talk about it in such a way that encourages future creativity while still being true to the fact that it was pretty damned painful to sit through.
After that, we get into Brett Ratner talk (what with ‘Hercules’ coming out this week and all), with Matt revealing that ‘Red Dragon’ is one of his favorite movies. So much so that he can quote it at length. At 32 minutes, I begin to read a story I wrote for Ivan Hernandez’s show, Gimme Fiction, which I believe will soon air on the Boing Boing network with mine and all the other comedians’ stories from the same night, the theme for which was “Futurism.” My story is called “Love In The Time Of Extraction,” or “Last Extraction Hero,” and it’s about a futuristic policeman who has a Chinese Automatic Sperm Extractor for a partner.
After that, we talk about Israel for some reason, then discuss Facebook, weddings, and read your email questions on the subject of, naturally, anal sex. Enjoy.
Vince-is that your story from that sci-fi reading? Either way, QAPLAH! WAQ! WAQ! WAQ!
hannibal the tv series is amazing. there is 2 seasons, dark as hell. if you like red dragon and not the show, your taste is questionable.
Agreed. Hannibal is my favorite show on TV right now. Goddamn incredible.
I’ve only seen the first two episodes, and I wasn’t super impressed. But everyone is telling me to keep watching so I’ll probably do that at some point.
Vince definitely seems to have a particular taste, which is high-concept that’s fast-paced with a certain amount of goofiness. Unlike stuff like Looper and Snowpiercer, Under the Skin is very meticulous and deliberate, and unravels the plot slowly without any sort of exposition whatsoever. I saw it twice in the theatres and loved every minute of it.
Well, I certainly need to enjoy what I’m watching if I don’t know what I’m watching, and that wasn’t the case with this.
You can watch Snowpiercer on DirecTV it’s awesome!
Well, at least I definitely know how to eat cake.
She doesn’t pity the deformed fuck, you fucks, we’re all deformed fucks to an alien. This also had the very instructive first we rape, then we burn. So human.
Philistines!
I saw it in theaters and I didn’t like it as I watched it, but I couldn’t get it out of my head the week after that. And I kinda like it now. I don’t know what that means.
Also, I thought the people were speaking in the deep Scottish accents as a way of making the world seem as alien to us as it is to her.
Also I thought the score was perfect and creepy.
The score is the best part of the movie. Especially during the attempted sex scene.
Thanks a lot for making The Mighty Feklahr watch ‘Red Dragon’, yIntaghs!
Fun fact: That guy with the “deformed mask” wasn’t wearing a mask. He looks like that in real life.
We didn’t say he was wearing a mask, I think we just referred to him as “The Mask.” Pretty baller of him to be cool with showing his dick in a movie, he’s got more guts than me.
Oh I thought I heard Lieb or Bret refer to it as a mask. Even knowing about him beforehand I still found myself gawking at how unreal he looks.
Yeah, I’m not too surprised that he was willing to do that since he’s had to live looking like that his whole life, and even played other roles I think. Plus he’s got a pretty nice dick. None of that uncut sheath like those Scottish deviants.
I only wanted to go to Tesco’s…
His performance was in my “good” column, too. I thought the quick cut to him pinching his hand was utterly heartbreaking. I just didn’t like that he was the catalyst for her going AWOL. I would have preferred it if she quit out of space-job-dissatisfaction. I liked the job-as-identity angle more than whatever they decided to go for. As it stands, it’s a little too Terminator:Salvation for my tastes.
Red Dragons is awesome. Ride with me! For my pleasure.
I kinda liked the beginning of Under the Skin where Scarlett Johanssen is sort of interacting with people in a very basic, direct way (asking where there from dressing in what some may see as fairly trampy/sexualized, etc) and building her human disguise, so to speak. I didn’t need to see her taking five years to eat cake and tromp around the forest in high heels, though.
I only hope that someday I can love something – ANYTHING – as much as Matt loves Red Dragon.
Ah, I love me some Matt Lieb frotcasting. “Why am I the weird porn guy?” *Proceeds to talk about giving and receiving rim jobs for the next 15 minutes*.
Also the weird “finger me” voice was total gold.
Because I came across it, and Vince mentioned ENF porn, there’s a disturbingly extensive CMNF (Clothed Male, Nude Female) story community.
Under the Skin is a film best appreciated by people who get off staring at paint dry while rubbing their nipples VERY slowly.
I still don’t understand how Matt Lieb (or anyone for that matter) dislikes the Hannibal series.
Some people don’t like gore and violence.
Weird, I know.
Red Dragon? Pshh. #TeamManhunter
When will you publish “Love in the Time of Extraction” on here already, Mr. Vince? Or are you planning on expanding your dystopian sexbot universe into a full-blown young adult novel series? Not that I’d actually read it. I’d probably just watch the inevitable porn spoof and tell people at BBQs that I’ve read it.