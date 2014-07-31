Frotcast 214: Macon Blair From ‘Blue Ruin’

–
It’s the “Return of the Mack” this week on the Frotcast, as Brendan returns from his wedding-related hiatus to rejoin the Frotcast as a married man. We also bring back comedians Matt Lieb and OJ Patterson and welcome guest Macon Blair from Blue Ruin, who, wouldn’t you know it, is a big FilmDrunk fan. Because people who make movies love FilmDrunk.
We open the show welcoming Brendan back to the Frotquarters. He tells about finally getting to score and we talk about which jams got the people on the dance floor at his wedding, and whether he kept his “Return of the Mack” streak alive, leading to an impromptu sing-along sesh, as often happens on the Frotcast. After that we talk about Stephen A. Smith’s criteria for when it’s okay to hit a woman, and Whoopi Goldberg’s subsequent elaboration on it. A good rule of thumb on this subject for both genders: be nice and don’t hit people.
About 30 minutes in, we bring on Macon Blair, who tells us about his critically-acclaimed star turn in Jeremy Saulnier’s Blue Ruin. He tells how he created such a realistic puking effect (spoiler alert, by actually puking) and how he handled the pressure of acting in a film he new his friend had bet his entire life savings on. After that, we talk about Blue Ruin and read your emails. Frot on! Tell your friends! Write us reviews! frotcast@gmail.com, 415 275 0030.
Just wanted to point out that Bud Dwyer was probably innocent. The most compelling evidence the state had on him was the testimony of one of his fellow defendants, who recanted said testimony in 2010.
Also it is thought that the primary reason he decided to kill himself was to provide for his family. If he died while still in office then his full pension would be paid to his loved ones. Just a sad situation all the way around.
Who is Macon Blair and what is Blue Ruin?
He’s the star of Blue Ruin, which is a really good dark revenge flick. You probably shouldn’t listen to this before you watch it though, it’s pretty spoilery.
Matt’s description of how he eats spaghetti nearly killed me.
Damn, how drunk was Lieb?
The level of drunkenness seemed really high for this one.
Lieb is in recovery and is thus always stone sober, save the buzz from his nicotine gum. Hard to believe, I know. (5 years sober as of a week or two ago!)
For the soundboard stuff I miss the Sammy Hagar.
Enjoyed how excited Matt got when he heard about the library porn.
Did Macon Blair have the exact same idea as me, or did he see my post on the Blue Ruin thread where I said
“I don’t know bout the rest of yous, but I’d be willing to watch a prequel about the parents and the beginning of it all.
[spoilers]
Except the prequel is a romantic comedy. 87 minutes of lighthearted, romantic fun between the guy’s dad and the other guy’s mom. They don’t reveal until the end that the two leads are cheating their spouses. The grisly double murder, subsequent trial, and imprisonment take up the last 3 minutes and are presented via montage.”