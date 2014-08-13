Frotcast 216: Robin Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy, And Putin With Heather

–
Hiya Frotcateers,
I really hope you are already feeling sad and hopeless! Otherwise, we’re probably gonna make you feel sad and hopeless with this new episode of the Frotcast. Not that we don’t try our best to inject some humor into this cauldron of chaos that has been bubbling up all around us and scalding our souls (i.e. Robin Williams suicide, cops murdering Michael Brown, the new TMNT movie, etc.), but it’s honestly really hard to make any of those subjects funny. But we try, oh my GOD do we try.
This week, we have me, Vince Mancini, Brendan, Bret, and Filmdrunk writer Heather Dockray live in the Frotquarters. We start out talking about the shocking suicide of Robin Williams which somehow segues into something less heavy. We then go on to talk about The Guardians of the Galaxy and Bret explains how he thinks he doesn’t like movies anymore. Heather gets into her review of Michael Bay’s shitty TMNT reboot and how she was mistaken for a 14-year-old by other 14-year-olds. Then we get into the story of real-life Bond villain Vlad Putin’s denial of stealing Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring. I just really hope that Putin doesn’t this to this particular Frotcast, because the last thing this podcast needs is to be banned in Russia. We need all the listeners we can get!
Speaking of which, please tell everyone that you know about the magic of the FilmDrunk Frotcast. I realize that it’s hard to explain to first-time listeners why we are the way that we are, but just keep reassuring them that it’s worth it. It is worth it, right? RIGHT?!?! WHY DO WE KEEP DOING THIS!?!??!
Enjoy!
Wow, it looks like Lieb and Vince switched haircuts over the past few months.
oh boy this is awkward, fight to the death?
Would love to recommend the frotcast to more friends, but as you say it’s a bit of a tough pitch given all the inside jokes, established personalities etc… Have you guys considered picking out a “starter pack” of 2-3 episodes that would be a good starting point for new listeners? Maybe making a page with links to all of them and some background… just a thought
also, your dystopian future is already here: [www.autoblow2.com]
I wonder how many penises were sacrificed to the AutoBlow1.
Don’t tell me Brett hated Guardians, that would be very sad. Even my sixty year old, foreign films only, artist father loved Guardians
The death continues to confuse and unsettle me. Doesn’t the difference between suicide and auto erotic asphyxiation come down to who finds the body? And how much respect they have? It had better at my house, anyways.
Yes, god, yes it’s worth it! Please never stop making them. It’s the highlight of my week. Been trying to get more of my friends into the Frotcast, but a selection of introductory “best of” stuff wouldn’t hurt. I sometimes link the stuff you guys out on them YouTube’s… That’s pretty helpful for spreading the word, actually.
Yep, going to stitcher right now to leave a review. I was genuinely upset when Vince tweeted out that the was recording a Frotcast tuesday night and requested questions, but the Frotcast wasn’t posted for my ride into work yesterday. FWIW
I never got the hype around The Expendables. Maybe the second one was better, but the first one was so bad, I’ll never watch it or any other Expendables movie they make.
I liked Sin City, I’m excited for Sin City 2.
I check them out on DVD or cable just because they are at least tapping into 80’s/90’s nostalgia by creating something new whereas everything else is just remaking crappy movies.
More of Vince’s Bourne Fan voice please.
Dude, I met the guy who played the kid who got locked in the fridge on Punky Brewster. He was a gaffer or something in Hollywood and didn’t like to talk about Punky Brewster. Come to think of it… I met him because he was dating a classmate of mine from Boston University. And Punky Brewster was also at BU at the same time as us!! You guys! I AM FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW!
I used to bartend at a smaller hole in the wall bar and one Sunday night an Australian rugby team came in. They were the only people in the bar and they proceeded to drink really really hard for about 3 hours. At the 3 hour mark they locked the door to the bar (single entrance), took all their clothes off, and started dancing on the tables. You’re story about the naked Austrailians reminded me of this – I didn’t know it was a cultural thing
Treatment opener for The Accused 2.
OH JESUS GOD THANK YOU
I’m glad someone else finally acknowledged the Christopher Nolan can’t direct fight scenes to save his dick. Did they ever suck in the Batman movies.
I also agree about Bourne. Liman directed the first one pretty well (except the scene Vince mentioned of him jumping down the stair well shooting the guys), but Paul Greengrass did the sequels and his entire schtick is shaky-cam, and it fucking sucked.
Same with how Ridley Scott managed to make the opening battle in Gladiator look like dogshit. I don’t need to be shown its chaotic by shaking the camera and pointing it at random shit. The wide angle melee shots were plenty convincing on their own.
That jumping down the stairs scene was so fucking bizarre. I always burst out laughing when he hits the floor and is able to walk away like he didn’t just commit an act that would break every bone his body.
I will concede that the fight scenes in Batman Begins are absolute garbage, but the other two had decent fight scenes.
The fight scenes in Batman Begins sure did look like shit, but I did see something w/ Nolan that he was shooting them so the viewer would “feel like the people fighting Batman” in regards to being all confused and not knowing where he’s coming from. (Like the “WHERE ARE YOUUU!!” …. “…here.” scene.)
So he at least kiiiiinda had an excuse. I thought they got much better in later movies though. The Bane fight underneath the Armory? Ohmigawd sploosh.
You want more listeners? I got two words for ya: BURN SEA! (note: I do not mean the dirty public pool downtown where you can catch syphilis, I mean the FROTCAST’s own Ashley Burns… where you can catch syphilis)
Back in school, a lot of people likened Burnsy to the late Robin Williams. His humor, charm, and charisma was effortless. I tried emulating him, but was more like Andy Dick, shoehorning in bad jokes and embarrassing myself for others amusement – similar to what I do here at UPROXX. After a night of getting beer cans bounced off my head while I banged the fattest Chi-O in front of everyone, Burnsy changed my life with some of his titillating gossip (later known as HOTT GOSS)…
Even back then, he was jacked into the Hollywood pipeline. Apparently, a young Jake Busey (son of Gary) had been blowing up Burnsy’s spot wanting tips to pick up chicks, career advice, etc. Burnsy told Jake that Shasta McNasty would never be a hit unless he stopped trying to be his Dad… and started being himself. Jake listened and next thing you know, he had the lead role in The Frighteners! In fact, if it weren’t for that bastard Barry Pepper stealing all his parts, Jake Busey woulda been the biggest movie star since Chuck Chaplin!
After I heard that, I learned to just be myself. But sadly, nobody likes myself. So then I learned to become cool by association. And now I’m loved by all! What I’m saying is… HOTT GOSS is a special gift. It’s not in all of us. But Burnsy has all this beautiful HOTT GOSS inside him and he just needs the FROTCAST to help him let it out!
Invite him on next week. Have the “I’ll never tell…” intro cued up. Ply him with some boose. And just let the magic happen baby.