Frotcast 216: Robin Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy, And Putin With Heather

Hiya Frotcateers,

I really hope you are already feeling sad and hopeless! Otherwise, we’re probably gonna make you feel sad and hopeless with this new episode of the Frotcast. Not that we don’t try our best to inject some humor into this cauldron of chaos that has been bubbling up all around us and scalding our souls (i.e. Robin Williams suicide, cops murdering Michael Brown, the new TMNT movie, etc.), but it’s honestly really hard to make any of those subjects funny. But we try, oh my GOD do we try.

This week, we have me, Vince Mancini, Brendan, Bret, and Filmdrunk writer Heather Dockray live in the Frotquarters. We start out talking about the shocking suicide of Robin Williams which somehow segues into something less heavy. We then go on to talk about The Guardians of the Galaxy and Bret explains how he thinks he doesn’t like movies anymore. Heather gets into her review of Michael Bay’s shitty TMNT reboot and how she was mistaken for a 14-year-old by other 14-year-olds. Then we get into the story of real-life Bond villain Vlad Putin’s denial of stealing Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring. I just really hope that Putin doesn’t this to this particular Frotcast, because the last thing this podcast needs is to be banned in Russia. We need all the listeners we can get!

Speaking of which, please tell everyone that you know about the magic of the FilmDrunk Frotcast. I realize that it’s hard to explain to first-time listeners why we are the way that we are, but just keep reassuring them that it’s worth it. It is worth it, right? RIGHT?!?! WHY DO WE KEEP DOING THIS!?!??!

Enjoy!

