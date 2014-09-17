Frotcast 221: We Rate D*ck Pics Men Have Sent Alison Stevenson

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, we invite comedian, VICE and FilmDrunk contributor, and online dater Alison Stevenson into the Frotquarters to read from her creepiest Tinder and OKCupid messages, and we rate the quality of dick pics she has received. We also talk about porn and the first time we all masturbated, then we Skype in Ben and talk about the various NFL debacles involving Ray Rice, Roger Goodell, and Adrian Peterson, and discuss Ken Burns and his new documentary about The Roosevelts. Enjoy!
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Thanks to last weeks frotcast I picked up The Disaster Artist from the library and so far it is amazing. Tommy Wiseau is my spirit animal.
In high school there was this weird fucking dude with a 70s era Monte Carlo and he would park off campus, open his trunk, and sell dirty magazines to people. I was smart and got mine from the magazine recycling bin.
ROFL, love the dig at Tucker Max.
Did anyone catch that Alison Stevenson’s erotic Tinder novella was very similar to Layer Cake?
Middle Eastern dudes having crooked dicks would explain scimitars
What do hooked noses explain?
Female circumcision?
Finally, the dick pick discourse I’ve been waiting for all my life.
“I don’t like shaven!” – Lince, The Mighty Feklahr likes the cut of your jib.
Also, this is why The Mighty Feklahr prefers early 80s porn movies. Hot chicks, no fake boobs, and bush for miles around. And big 80s hair!
And great music to.
It’s uncomfortable watching super PC white football commentators try to artfully condemn child abuse without acknowledging (and risk accusations of racism) that the majority of NFL players are African American, were raised with corporal punishment/do not object to using corporal punishment on their children. I think about this whenever I hear AP’s behavior justified or propped up as byproduct of “cultural” practices, without specifying which culture that is.
**think piece over***
That is actually a compelling point.
German midwest “Spaghetti Spoon” is “Mashed Potato Spoon”.
For the record, I got my fair share of spankings, all very much deserved, and I got the belt, also deserved, when I was little. I think I only got the belt twice, and pops most definitely didn’t cross the line, he could have laid into me much harder than he did, he held back. Maybe a physical beating isn’t the best way to go about it, but there definitely needs to be a feared punishment looming over a child’s head to instill discipline. With all that said, there’s a line between beating someone just hard enough that they feel pain and maybe some fear and hitting someone to where you seriously hurt and/or injure them.
One small correction: there definitely needs to be a
fearedrespected punishment looming over a child’s head to instill discipline
You and Alison may wish to refer to this [imgur.com] next time you’re comparing dick pics.
Why did I look at that?
*bleaches out eyeballs*
Damn, I can never unsee that can I?
I’m never bitching about my dick again.
I need to compose my smell and email you bastards with how I was introduced to sex and the female form.
Some of those photos have stories, I’m sure. Stories I never want to hear.
OH FUCK ME IN THE ASS!
What the fuck is that? Those are photoshopped right? Right?
Here you go Lance….
[screen.yahoo.com]
Fuck.
I need to email you bastards with how I was introduced to sex and the female form. It’s as fucked as you can imagine.
Out of all the pics from the great cyber sex crime of ’14, part of what made Krysten Ritter and Lady Sybil stand out was the presence of a little bit of pubic hair.
As far as Ken Burns goes, The Roosevelts so far has been pretty good. I fell asleep the first time I tried to watch The Dust Bowl. I read some of the source material for that one and for whatever reason, most of the cooler stories were left out of the tv show. Baseball is pretty slow. Most of his mid-length stuff still holds up.
Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery, The Civil War, Mark Twain, Horatio’s Drive: America’s First Road Trip, and The War are all good.
Prohibition was good.
Jazz was so fucking slow, and I love jazz.
The National Parks was hit or miss. It was a B–/C+
Aubrey Plaza’s pics had crotch stubble, but Vince doesn’t like her anyway.
Oh crap, there were Aubrey Plaza pics? How did I miss those?
The only thing remarkable about the Kate Upton pics was, after the SI outtake basically showed off her pussy, that Justin Verlander has a future in porn if this baseball thing doesn’t work out. I don’t know who doesn’t admire that shotgun blast of semen all over her back.
Choosing a vagina pic over boobs? Come on, Vince.
Tits are tits.
I’d want to know what I’d be expected and expecting to stuff into my face for half an hour.
I’m a vagina lover myself. I mean yeah, tits are fantastic, but a vagina will hug your dick till it squirts happy juice.