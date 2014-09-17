Frotcast 221: We Rate D*ck Pics Men Have Sent Alison Stevenson

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, we invite comedian, VICE and FilmDrunk contributor, and online dater Alison Stevenson into the Frotquarters to read from her creepiest Tinder and OKCupid messages, and we rate the quality of dick pics she has received. We also talk about porn and the first time we all masturbated, then we Skype in Ben and talk about the various NFL debacles involving Ray Rice, Roger Goodell, and Adrian Peterson, and discuss Ken Burns and his new documentary about The Roosevelts. Enjoy!

Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.

Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!