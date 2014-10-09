Frotcast 224: ‘Gone Girl’ And Cool Girls With Jane Harrison, And That Time Bret Thought Ben’s Girlfriend Died

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
San Francisco comedian Jane Harrison joins us in the Frot-quarters to talk Gone Girl (my review) as does Ben, and whether it’s the most feminist movie ever made, an MRA’s wet dream, or some strange combination of the two (some takes on this by myself and Lindy West). We also get into “cool girls” and whether they exist, and whether they love whiskey and giving blowjobs. In discussing Gone Girl, and crazy Amy, and how over-the-top the third act is, we remember the time Ben dated a girl who looked a lot like Amazin’ Amy and ended up lying about having inoperable brain cancer. Bret then reveals that before he found out she had been lying, he just didn’t hear about her for a while and just assumed that she died. And never asked Ben about it, which to me says a lot about how guys deal with each other when one is going through a rough patch. The last act twist to Ben’s cancer-faking girlfriend story is that a year after they broke up, Ben actually got cancer himself. I will never get tired of this story. Got any crazy ex and/or crazy date stories of your own? Email ’em to us for next week.
Other things on the Space Docket:
– Dad stories, inspired by the ones collated by Mallory Ortberg, and including a few of our own. I think this one was my favorite:
– Buzzfeed’s “women try whiskey for the first time” video.
-Talking whiskey and answering your whiskey questions.
– Ben tells us about his book.
Oh hey! Buy Ben’s book!
Gone Girl talk starts around 35 minutes. Ben’s cancer etc. story starts at 56 minutes. After that, we answer a few of your emails, and receive probably the best voicemail we’ve ever gotten. Great job! Ass pats all around!
Am I mistaken in thinking that the first review of Ben’s book is from his mom?
After seeing Gone Girl, I found myself asking questions about my wife. What’s your blood type? What’s your favorite feel better food? Can we go over the finances tomorrow?
Jack Daniels is the perfect median whiskey. Its right in the middle of well whisky (a Royal Gentlemen maybe) and a top shelf bourbon (Woodford Reserve or whatever hipsters are drinking now).
How spoiler-y is this week’s frotcast in regards to “Gone Girl”? Very much so, or not so much?
They reference it throughout so if you’re really concerned I’d skip this one until after you’ve seen it.
Four Roses Yellow Label is a great entry-level bourbon. Hell, even Evan Williams.
I should caveat that I’m in the same position as Ufford. I went to buy some Bulleit the other day and it was $36. You can get the above-named for half that.
Try Breckenridge Rye. It’s fucking fantastic, both for newbies and vets of drinking bourbon. It’s definitely got a bit of sweeter taste than most bourbons that I think makes it unique.
It isn’t the cheapest but it isn’t outrageous, either. Probably expect to pay as much as you would a bottle of Makers.
Try Black Ridge Small Batch bourbon. It’s delicious.
So am I retarded, or is there no way to download old episodes? Itunes only lists the 50 most recent, and as far as I can tell, Stitcher does as well. How am I supposed to relive Frotcast glory if I can’t find the episodes?!
who is laura durst?
Carrie Coon’s character in The Leftovers.