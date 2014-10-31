Frotcast 227: ‘Coherence,’ ‘Homeland,’ And The Three Stages Of Cat Call Thinkpieces

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

This week on the Frotcast, we open discussing the Giants’ World Series win and the respective ways in which we as San Franciscans chose to riot. We discuss some film news, like Seth Rogen being cast as Steve Wozniak in the Steve Jobs biopic, and what an Aaron Sorkin Steve Jobs movie is going to look like. Then we get into the infamous Cat Call Video and the thinkpieces it spawned, dissecting the three stages of Cat Call thinkpieces. We all saw Coherence, which we discuss (with spoilers) from about 59 to 70 minutes. Ben joins us via Skype, Matt Lieb tells us about his Linkin Park interview, and we finish up talking some Homeland.

Frot on and enjoy!

—

