Frotcast 227: ‘Coherence,’ ‘Homeland,’ And The Three Stages Of Cat Call Thinkpieces

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week on the Frotcast, we open discussing the Giants’ World Series win and the respective ways in which we as San Franciscans chose to riot. We discuss some film news, like Seth Rogen being cast as Steve Wozniak in the Steve Jobs biopic, and what an Aaron Sorkin Steve Jobs movie is going to look like. Then we get into the infamous Cat Call Video and the thinkpieces it spawned, dissecting the three stages of Cat Call thinkpieces. We all saw Coherence, which we discuss (with spoilers) from about 59 to 70 minutes. Ben joins us via Skype, Matt Lieb tells us about his Linkin Park interview, and we finish up talking some Homeland.
Frot on and enjoy!
—
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030. Otherwise frot on and f*ck off.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
I can’t think of many movies it’d be harder to make a trailer for than Coherence.
Seems likelier that I’ll remember to check here, but what say you about having to wait another 3 years for the next Thor movie, seeing as you seem to appreciate those movies more for being unashamed to be about superheroes? (I agree)
Though given it’s called Ragnarok, I hope that means full-scale Shakespearian speeches before characters rush towards their prophesized deaths against shit like the Fenrir Wolf and Jormungandr the serpent. Because Norse myth is already metal as fuck, but their apocalypse story is total death metal.
This summarizes Gamergate pretty well: [youtu.be]
ACTUALLY it’s about *Jamie Hyneman impression*
And that video starts out by claiming the guy allegedly sleeping with Quinn reviewed her game for Kotaku. He didn’t. Pretty shit summary right there.
I am trying my best to learn and know nothing about gamergate since all the people involved seem like self-important idiots. I like playing games quite a bit but still don’t give a shit about the “culture”
My biggest problem with Gamergate, and every single other scandal is the ridiculously lazy way they’re all named after Watergate. Remember when we had things like Teapot Dome or The Dreyfus affair?
This video does a pretty good job explaining everything about “ethics in gaming journalism” too: [www.youtube.com]
Bitching about ethics in gaming journalism is for people too lazy to go after the really sisyphean tasks of bitching about the really unethical entertainment medium journalism, with music obviously being at the top of the heap.
Let’s ignore gaming journalism for a second, which was invented by the video game industry. You can look at any Industry journalism, from the incredibly niche like model trains to the 800 pound gorilla in the room: financial and business journalism. The worst thing that can be claimed about games journalism by these angry children is sex for reviews, which isn’t even true. Comparing that to the grossly incestuous behavior that occurs at the Wall Street Journal or Forbes every fucking day between editorial and reporting, the industry they cover, the government bodies that supposedly regulate the industry, and the revolving door that exists between those bodies is a joke. It’s comparing a non-story to such a gross lack of ethics that it cannot be quantified.
But it doesn’t matter. Because these teenage cretins don’t actually understand how human beings work, and how journalism works. There have to be relationships between the reporters and editors and subject matters. That’s how you create trust and actually acquire access. Journalism is more than just reviewing games, which is clearly something these idiots cannot comprehend, and that means communicating with people in the industry. It also means having to accept hard realities like, if your news is about a niche market, the advertisers that pay your fucking salary are invariably going to be comprised mostly from active players in that industry. That’s just how it works. No one would demand the WSJ not take money from banks or investment firms or really any corporation even though those entities comprise the bulk of what the Journal reports on.
But this isn’t about ethics in gaming journalism, and never has been, and which is why it’s become a punchline.
Here is my rebuttal: [youtu.be]
Christina H. Sommers is a feminist who is a pro-choice democrat. Just letting you know so you don’t automatically label her as a self-hating conservative woman in order to instantly dismiss her opinion and not watch the video.
@HairyForeskin
I don’t care what she claims to be. Speaking of corrupt organizations, someone from the AEI lecturing about the ethics of bought and paid for publications is … There is no metaphor because hypocrisy doesn’t get much clearer than that.
I’m old enough to remember the birth of video games journalism. It is entirely manufactured by the industry for the industry to sell the industry’s products to you, the consumer. It always has been, and always will be.
I can just see it now. The shills at the AEI hired for the very purpose of putting an intellectual facade on conservative agendas get a phone call telling them that there’s a group of deeply conservative (not that they’ll admit it — they’re “libertarians” or libertarian leaning, I’m sure) young men who are attacking feminists. Sure, some of them are threatening these women with threats of sexual and other violence, but the point is “fuck feminists.” Which of our bought and paid for hacks can we use to exploit this to our advantage? Bonus points if it’s a woman. The rallying cry is ethics in games journalism? Great. If there’s one thing the AEI is good at, it’s selling lines of bullshit about ethics while being the very model of a partisan, revolving-door showcase of people who don’t know the term “conflict of interest” and don’t give a fuck to find out. They have an objective angle on ethics because they don’t have any.
I do appreciate the ” feminist who is a pro-choice democrat” line. It’s the same bullshit line that people used when Dan Snyder hired Lanny Davis to lobby and do PR on behalf of saving the Redskins name. So Davis is a Democrat. A whore’s a whore. They can be a Republican whore or a Democrat whore, but what actually matters is that they suck dick for money.
Thanks for getting this up nerd. I don’t care what Laremy and Burnsy say you’re alright.
Nick’s Crispy Tacos shout-out!
I miss dem tah-currrrs
I don’t think you guys realize what a great friend Burnsy has been to you. I told him the reason you don’t have him on anymore is because he is a hot slice of toast and you all are just strawberry jelly! You know what he says? “They aren’t jealous. They’re good guys. But, maybe, they have just forgotten who they’d be without me…”
Holding back the tears, Burnsy recalled how Vince once was a barista at a coffee house, listened to Bon Iver, and wore Urban Outfitters scarves to bars. He told me about the time Vince messed up his pumpkin latte, so Burnsy went in the bathroom and pooped in the sink. After telling the manager what “Vince” had done, he was promptly fired.
Now, most other people would use this opportunity to gloat and make fun of Vince, but not Burnsy. He pulled Vince aside and said, “Listen… if you don’t do what you love, you’re not going to love what you do. Your pumpkin latte is shit. Your outfit is shit. Your attitude is shit. It’s time for a change buddy. What do you enjoy doing?”.
“I like writing and movies.” Vince replied. “Good,” said Burnsy, “Go start a blog called Filmdrunk and get the FUCK out of my face!”.
And what about Ben? After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, when you guys were all making fun of him behind his back, it was Burnsy who he went to for solace. Dreading months of radiation therapy, possible surgery complications, etc… Benjamin was considering taking the Robin Williams way out.
He weepily told Burnsy, “I just can’t do it man! Treatment makes you lose your hair and makes you sleepy and stuff. Plus the hospital gowns open in the back and everyone will see my tramp stamp! I give up…”. POW!!! Burnsy smoked Ben like a pack of Kools, knocking out a couple teeth.
When Ben awoke, he was in a filthy motel bathroom, in a tub full of ice. Around his neck was a 12 carat gold chain with a bronzed testicle on the end of it. Burnsy’s operation had effectively cured Ben’s cancer and this was inscribed on Ben’s nut necklace: “BK/AB 4 EVA!”.
Burnsy also mentioned how Bret would always go to him for love advice (cause Burnsy is what the ladies call a “poon master”). The day of his wedding, Bret asked him, “How do you know if a girl is the one? I love her more than anything in this world, but you’ve always said, ‘never trust a bitch’. So how can I trust she’ll be faithful to me forever?”
Burnsy said, “Dude… listen, your girl is amazing and loves you too. Get those second thoughts out of your head and check this out!”. Pulling out his iPad, he showed him a video of Burnsy making love to Bret’s future wife. She was screaming in pure ecstasy as they tried positions she and Bret never thought or even dared to try.
Burnsy reassured a mortified Bret, “After that epic bang sesh, your girl is officially DONE exploring her sexual horizons! We totally did everything… which reminds me, you’re going to need to wash your Squirrel Furry costume and get the dog tested for STDs. But at least now she’ll be content with you for the rest of her life! Don’t worry, you can thank me later.” (Bret still thanks him to this day.)
Or how bout when Brendan said his favorite color was blue and Burnsy told him no, it was green. He changed Brendan’s whole fuckin world view!
The weird thing is that Burnsy ain’t even mad at you guys for forgetting all this, he still loves you because he’s a true bro. Next week should be the ‘First Annual Frotcast Burnsy Appreciation Week’… cause it’s about time you guys stop being selfish jerkfaces and start making amends.
somebody forgot to log out and log back in as schnitzel bob. BOOOOO.
Burnsyfan66 was schticking it up long before I discovered Lieb fanfiction.
So many questions
There’s a whole fanfiction story to be written about Vince coming to the defense of Matt when people got mad at him for being too real in the shitty Linkin Park movie.
I can’t wait until Matt Lieb is the amorphous you at the center of a Linkin Park song.
I appreciate you trying to keep biting the hand that feeds you, Vince. It’s why I’m glad you don’t go to Sundance, and why I’m especially glad that the last time you went — on your own dime — you managed to literally make some of those self-important shitweasals sniff your farts instead of their own for one of the all too rare times in their empty, soulless lives; and even better that some of them were your own “equals” in title, critic, only.
You introduced us to Winter’s Bone moments before it took that hellhole (Aside: Fuck Park City, Fuck Utah, Fuck Redford, Fuck Sundance, and Fuck January in the motherfucking mountains) by storm and brought Jennifer Lawrence to the attention of us, the non-mouthbreathers who hadn’t even heard of Bill Engvall or his generic sitcom #3245.
Speaking of mouthbreathers, look at this wretched list of the most anticipated put together by RT before that event: [www.rottentomatoes.com]
No one will ever care or remember about any of those (Maybe Hesher). Meanwhile, you produced this headline: “Sundance Film Festival Review: Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Buried’ Is Faux-Artsy Torture Porn”
Fuck the press flacks. Fuck the studios. Fuck the critics circles and circle-jerks. It’s a rare treat when you can tell these assholes to eat shit and there’s nothing they can do about it.
In the end, “all we need is courage and a brick.”