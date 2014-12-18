Frotcast 233: ‘Where The Juggalo Roam’ Artist Lucy Owen, ‘The Interview’ Release Debacle

–
(*REGGAE HORN*) That’s right, it’s a new Frotcast, comin’ in hot. This week on the Frot, we have Where The Juggalo Roam artist Lucy Owen joining us via Skype. She tells us about her art show, the birth of her Juggalo fascination, and how she came to be the number one Juggalo portrait artist in the country, and of course we compare her notes as a British, female outsider at this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos to ours as coastal, male, and sometimes even Jewish outsiders at last year’s Gathering of the Juggalos. Heady, heady stuff, gang.
Naturally, we also have to discuss the story of the week, The Interview, and how Hollywood has apparently been brought to its knees by a gouty, Swiss-cheese-addicted tyrant from a crumbling, Cold War-era time capsule (or just someone doing a really good job of framing him). Is this Obama’s fault? Is America over? WHAT HAPPENED TO FREEDOM!
Matt Lieb also booked a new commercial, for Nature Valley, and we discuss his career, and whether, between this and his Chobani spot* (*also what he calls his girlfriend’s clitoris), he worries about getting typecast as “that guy who really likes oats.”
And if YOU are wondering how to spend your Chobani merney (or merney earned in other ways), obviously, a FilmDrunk shirt is the perfect gift for your husband, wife, friend, child, mother, or dog.
Frot on, Space Dockers, and don’t forget to keep it super real.
I didn’t get the full Norman Mailer joke the first time I heard it. I thought it was in reference to it being a good title for a book about letters because it was a letter. Also the Shitty Beatles allusion.
I read the original Breitbart story about Lena Dunham. Their problem was that though she identifies herself as an unreliable narrator, she presents the rape allegations as being totally factual. Whereas in other parts of the book she specifically tells the reader that names were changed to protect the innocent, she does not do that in the rape chapter. So some guy who roughly matched some of the details felt like he was being called a rapist and wanted to clear his name. (They refuted the existence of a guy who completely matches her description of a guy who wore purple cowboy boots, sported a handlebar mustache, had a voice that went “Barry White low,” hosted a radio program called “real talk with jimbo, worked at the library.)
The whole thing is a mess because if she embellished some of it she can’t take it back because it would another high profile rape backtrack, but you can’t really go after her for it because then you’re attacking a victim.
“Yay though I walk through the valley of Burnsy Fan, I shall fear no threats because Lieb is with me. Your mustache and glasses are with me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of Burnsey fan, you anoint my head in Faygo, my cup overflows with Chobani. Surely your humor and love will follow me for all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of Lieb forever.”
@LiebFan99 Bless you, my child.
In the name of the murney, kerfey, and the holy persey.
@Lieb no.
@Lieb
Thank you sir
