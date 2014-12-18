Frotcast 233: ‘Where The Juggalo Roam’ Artist Lucy Owen, ‘The Interview’ Release Debacle

http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/x3m6t2/Frotcast233.mp3 –

(*REGGAE HORN*) That’s right, it’s a new Frotcast, comin’ in hot. This week on the Frot, we have Where The Juggalo Roam artist Lucy Owen joining us via Skype. She tells us about her art show, the birth of her Juggalo fascination, and how she came to be the number one Juggalo portrait artist in the country, and of course we compare her notes as a British, female outsider at this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos to ours as coastal, male, and sometimes even Jewish outsiders at last year’s Gathering of the Juggalos. Heady, heady stuff, gang.

Naturally, we also have to discuss the story of the week, The Interview, and how Hollywood has apparently been brought to its knees by a gouty, Swiss-cheese-addicted tyrant from a crumbling, Cold War-era time capsule (or just someone doing a really good job of framing him). Is this Obama’s fault? Is America over? WHAT HAPPENED TO FREEDOM!

Matt Lieb also booked a new commercial, for Nature Valley, and we discuss his career, and whether, between this and his Chobani spot* (*also what he calls his girlfriend’s clitoris), he worries about getting typecast as “that guy who really likes oats.”

Frot on, Space Dockers, and don’t forget to keep it super real.

