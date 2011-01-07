Frotcast 29: True Grit, Lindy, Frot 10 Lists

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
01.07.11 20 Comments

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the file.)

[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2011/01/filmdrunk29.mp3%5D

This week on the Frotcast, we talked Christmases with the fam, True Grit, and discussed our Frot 10s (branding!), our top 10 favorite movies of the year.  Well, that was the plan, anyway.  Mostly we just freestyled it and talked about loud sex and Kirk Douglas’ corpse boner again.

  • 0 – 9 minutes: Christmas with the fam (my dad tries to guess a girl’s weight at Christmas dinner), super-serious airsoft gaming
  • 9 minutes: Email from reader Andrew, who employs fake Bawston accents and knowledge of The Town to woo a female, finishing in typical FilmDrunkard fashion
  • 12 minutes: We get Lindy on the phone.  We pressured her into drinking again.
  • 16 minutes: Brendan explains his style of loud love-making.
  • 19 minutes: We discuss Buried screenwriter‘s for your consideration email
  • 24 minutes: Mel Gibson can’t get a boner unless someone’s beating the sh*t out of Jim Caviezel
  • 27 minutes through outtro: Other super-duper funny and entertaining stuff happens.

DOWNLOAD IT HERE. SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES. NOW AVAILABLE ON ZUNE MARKETPLACE.

