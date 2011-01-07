Frotcast 29: True Grit, Lindy, Frot 10 Lists

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the file.)[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2011/01/filmdrunk29.mp3%5D
This week on the Frotcast, we talked Christmases with the fam, True Grit, and discussed our Frot 10s (branding!), our top 10 favorite movies of the year. Well, that was the plan, anyway. Mostly we just freestyled it and talked about loud sex and Kirk Douglas’ corpse boner again.
- 0 – 9 minutes: Christmas with the fam (my dad tries to guess a girl’s weight at Christmas dinner), super-serious airsoft gaming
- 9 minutes: Email from reader Andrew, who employs fake Bawston accents and knowledge of The Town to woo a female, finishing in typical FilmDrunkard fashion
- 12 minutes: We get Lindy on the phone. We pressured her into drinking again.
- 16 minutes: Brendan explains his style of loud love-making.
- 19 minutes: We discuss Buried screenwriter‘s for your consideration email
- 24 minutes: Mel Gibson can’t get a boner unless someone’s beating the sh*t out of Jim Caviezel
- 27 minutes through outtro: Other super-duper funny and entertaining stuff happens.
I don’t think Andrew finished in typical Filmdrunk fashion unless I missed the part about duct tape, shovels and a midnight drive to the desert.
Awesome, a Frotcast! I can’t wait to listen to everyone who is on it.
Perhaps your dad is hiding a secret former life as a “Guess Your Weight” carny. Batter get yourself vaccinated for the Hep just in case. That shit doesn’t skip generations.
I can guess my dad’s weight. It’s probably 15 pounds of dust and bones.
Pillars of the earth was written by Ken Follett not Mike C. Get your lowbrow literature right you illiterate eyetie d-bag.
I know who wrote it. I wasn’t saying Michael Crichton WROTE it, I was comparing the type of mainstream, quasi-literature it is to the type of stuff Michael Crichton used to write. (All good books, IMHO, the literature snobs dissing it can suck it).
But I know, that kind of thing can get lost when five people are all itching to get their talk boners wet.
“It’s just Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan riding around in a car, cracking wise.”
Except it’s not funny. I love Bruce as much as the next guy but Tracy wasn’t Tracy. It didn’t work.
airsoft is awesome, way better than paintball.
liking these way better since you fixed the audio, you guys make me laugh more than the crap on tv.
Fair enough, Lindy does love getting her talk boner wet
O noes! Cop Out is in His mailbox from Netflix! WHAT TO DO?
Watch it, Mighty One. Watch it and tell the others.
I could’ve got her number or maybe gotten laid but I told her my phone was a special needs child.
Check. That should keep me out of trouble.
Talk boners is the only way I get to have sex with Ann Coulter.
Argentinos don´t talk like that. Besides our diamonds don´t have africans blood, ours have jews blood.
I know a certain Boston-based filmdrunkard who had a Fart Locker joke featured in the frotcast!
I want to replicate the film The Ref at my next Christmas dinner.
“They’re gougans, dear.”
A Mighty Mensch Joyride: insert Kirk’s rigor mortis hardened shtickle into your tukhus for safety and keep your arms and legs kosher at all times.
Congo = greatest movie ever…
BAD MONKEY BAD MONKEY BAD MONKEY…
hey, all these people just died, but at least we got the diamond. Nahhh… fuck it, let’s throw it away for no fucking reason.
Listening to Vince drunkly slur in outrage about that lady being unable to have sex in her apartment was the best part of that frotcast.
I’m having trouble downloading it. The podcast reaches 43.03 of 43.06mb and dies.