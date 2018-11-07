Frotcast 393: The Seed Bearers, With Sean Keane And Johnny Taylor Jr.

Happy Election Day, Frot fam! To celebrate our glorious democracy, we’re releasing this new podcast, which has not a single moment of election coverage or commentary. Guests Johnny Taylor Jr. (Bummin’ With The Devil) and Sean Keane from Roundball Rock join Vince and Matt to discuss the recently-announced list of Avatar sequels (including “The Seed Bearer”), Matt patting doggies in Red Dead Redemption, Pete Davidson’s latest waaaacky shenanigans, and Jordan Peterson’s all-beef diet, which cured his lupus and allows him to see through walls. Matt also debuts his new character, “Matt Lieb’s imagined public persona.” I think it’s his best yet!

