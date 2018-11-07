Frotcast 393: The Seed Bearers, With Sean Keane And Johnny Taylor Jr.

20th Century Fox

Happy Election Day, Frot fam! To celebrate our glorious democracy, we’re releasing this new podcast, which has not a single moment of election coverage or commentary. Guests Johnny Taylor Jr. (Bummin’ With The Devil) and Sean Keane from Roundball Rock join Vince and Matt to discuss the recently-announced list of Avatar sequels (including “The Seed Bearer”), Matt patting doggies in Red Dead Redemption, Pete Davidson’s latest waaaacky shenanigans, and Jordan Peterson’s all-beef diet, which cured his lupus and allows him to see through walls. Matt also debuts his new character, “Matt Lieb’s imagined public persona.” I think it’s his best yet!

